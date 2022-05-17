uschools/E+ via Getty Images

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) is a State Street (STT) managed ETF with the goal of investing in high-dividend stocks within the S&P 500. I've reason to believe that the fund will be a top performer for the foreseeable future due to previous evidence, which suggests that the current economic and financial market climate is well-aligned for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF to thrive.

Understanding How The Market Aligns With The Concept

My central argument for this article is based on factor pricing and how it's inextricably linked to economic cycles. Financial market researchers such as Eugene Fama, Kenneth French, and Mark Carhart have discovered that the financial markets exhibit cycles in the form of value, size, value, momentum, quality, and dividend yield (among other factors).

The current economic climate is one, which exhibits high inflation from the supply side, yet, interest rates are being elevated in most leading economic zones.

Data by YCharts

This prompts me to believe that most companies' income statements will deteriorate for the foreseeable future, yet investors will most likely keep some liquidity in the financial markets. I think investors will seek safer assets moving forward due to risk aversion and that companies with powerful market shares and robust balance sheets could be prevalent. Thus, due to dividend linkage to mature/high/quality companies, I see dividend stocks performing well.

The chart below supports my claim that high-dividend yielding assets usually outperform during trying economic times. The graph illustrates results on a normalized year-over-year basis versus the S&P 500 and conveys that high-dividend, high-quality, and value are more favorable than growth, small-cap, and momentum.

Koyfin

Lastly, the chart below shows how different segments of stocks perform in relation to the various stages of the economy.

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

SPYD's Fund Activity

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is a "best-in-class" fund, in my opinion. The fund is passively managed and rebalances semi-annually, allowing it to trade at a low expense ratio. Moreover, passive funds tend to outperform active funds, which drives my optimism here.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, State Street's SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF promises what its mandate claims. Although its dividend payments are lumpy, SPYD has an annual payout of $1.57 per share, which could be in line with what dividend investors are looking for.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

The fund has been in positive territory since the turn of the year, which is impressive given that we've been in a bearish market. Also, this provides substance to my earlier claim that high dividend-yielding stocks have the ability to provide positive returns in a down market.

Data by YCharts

I had a look at the fund's top holdings, and I noticed that SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has substantial exposure to the financial sector, consumer defensive, and health care.

First off, we could see the financial sector gain from the rising interest rate environment as it would likely strengthen the debt market and widen the labor force, in turn, stagnating employees' wage demands. Furthermore, the consumer staples and health care sectors are defensive plays that tend to outperform other sectors during economic downturns.

As a partial reference for my claim, according to Wells Fargo (WFC) consumer staples could outperform the market due to their durability in trying economic conditions.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

I looked at a few of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF's holdings, and I wanted to reiterate that this fund rebalances semi-annually. I see it offloading some energy plays; however, it remains open to debate. I see solid exposure to vertically integrated oil companies such as Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) remaining as some of the ETF's prevalent holdings, while I could easily see holdings such as Valero Energy (VLO) Iron Mountain (IRM) dropping out for cyclical reasons. Having said that, I'd encourage investors to use their own judgment here.

Risks Involved

First of all, I'm worried about the zeitgeist. Since the start of the pandemic, we've witnessed financial markets with more new investors who think differently about investing. For example, we've seen a significant rise in low intrinsic value assets and various asset bubbles simultaneously.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

My fear here is that historical market cycles have changed and that I may be wrong about my analysis of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the context of the current economic climate.

From a more idiosyncratic vantage point, I'm concerned about SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF's tracking error. The fund's tracking error illustrates that it's not replicating its benchmark index very well, and thus isn't aligning its mandate, and its execution, as well as its peers, might be.

Seeking Alpha

The Bottom Line

This is a solid ETF backed up by high-level financial literature. It's been illustrated repeatedly that high-dividend paying stocks outperform the market during an economic downturn, thus, adding appeal to SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at this stage. Moreover, the fund exhibits solid internal qualities and offers investors a lucrative dividend. This is undoubtedly an asset that could perform during a market sell-off.