Investment Thesis

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) leverages its proprietary data analytics technology to maximize its business operations. This strategy has proven to pay off by looking at the ever-increasing customer bases, both new and retained from previous years.

RVLV's existing customers are also contributing the lion's share of the overall revenue. That means in 'theory', even if it stops acquiring new customers, it can still retain most of its revenue.

The company enjoys economies of scale in the long run due to the fact that for each unit of cost in acquiring a new customer, it is able to multiply its long-term sales returns more than 6 times.

Financially, RVLV is observed to have outperformed its competitors in the online retail segment that offers ‘fashion’ related products.

Company Overview

RVLV operates as an online fashion retailer mainly for Millennial and Generation Z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates via 2 main brands. According to the latest annual report, these are what they offer in each brand:

REVOLVE – This is a “premium lifestyle brand” that targets the market segments of Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As of the last financial year of 2021, it offers a total of “over 70,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles.” FWRD – This is a brand that targets the luxury segment. It offers a “curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands with a strong and differentiated point of view.”

The company set itself apart from other online retailers by using a proprietary technology that leverages data analytics using “nearly 20 years of data” to manage their “merchandising, marketing, fulfillment, product development, sourcing, and pricing decisions”. This allows RVLV to “flexibly expand capacity in a capital-efficient manner”.

Improving New and Existing Customer Profile

The customer profile of RVLV has been improving over the years in both quantity and quality. As shown in this table with figures taken from the company’s past annual reports and pre-IPO documents, we can get some useful insights.

Latest and past annual reports

We can gather from the above that:

RVLV has enjoyed a near consistent “quantitative” increase in the number of active customers every year since 2016. This increase is close to or above 20% most of the time. Currently, almost half of RVLV’s active customers (49%) are existing customers, and this percentage has been increasing since 2015. This suggests a high level of customer loyalty, allowing RVLV to retain a large proportion of previously acquired customers. Not only is RVLV able to maintain a high customer retention rate, but the retained customers are also of “high quality” in terms of sales returns. At 77% of its Net Sales, the company now derived the lion’s share of its sales volume from existing customers.

Overall, if this high customer retention profile is maintained in the long run, the customer base will reach a favorable mass where RVLV can afford to lower their customer acquisition cost and still maintain their sales returns, achieving the benefits from economies of scale.

In theory, if RVLV stops acquiring new customers, it can still retain 77% of its Net Sales from its existing customers.

Multiplying Long Term Sales Returns with Each Customer Acquisition Cost

In the 2019 "S-1/A" document, the company revealed how much value it is able to get from each unit of acquisition cost.

LTV is customer Life Time Value, which basically represents the accumulated profit that the company can get from an on-boarded customer in the long run.

CAC is Customer Acquisition Cost, which is basically the average marketing expense required to acquire each customer in a particular cohort.

2019 "S-1/A" document

From this table, we can understand that:

For customers onboarded in the 2014 cohort, the profit received is 2.6x its CAC within just one year. It gets better in the next 3 years as we can see that in the 4 th year (2017), the LTV/CAC has reached 6.3x. This is just for the cohort of 2014.

year (2017), the LTV/CAC has reached 6.3x. This is just for the cohort of 2014. For customers onboarded in the 2015 cohort, the LTV/CAC reaches 4.6x in the 3 rd year, which is 2017.

year, which is 2017. For customers onboarded in the 2016 cohort, the LTV/CAC reaches 3.2x in the 2 nd year, which is 2017.

year, which is 2017. For customers onboarded in the 2017 cohort, the LTV/CAC is 2.2x in the same year.

To illustrate with a simpler analogy, assuming the company only onboards one customer each year from 2014 to 2017, this is how their multiyear spending amount will look like:

Customer A onboarded in 2014 after a $1 investment in CAC, cumulatively spends $6.3 in 2017 (after 4 years)

Customer B onboarded in 2015 after a $1 investment in CAC, cumulatively spends $4.6 in 2017 (after 3 years)

Customer C onboarded in 2016 after a $1 investment in CAC, cumulatively spends $3.2 in 2017 (after 2 years)

Customer D onboarded in 2017 after a $1 investment in CAC, cumulatively spends $2.2 in 2017 (after 1 year)

Based on this analysis of customer spending profile from 2014 to 2017, for every $1 spent to onboard a new customer the company is able to get as much as $6.3 of sales returns in the next 4 years. This amount might increase in subsequent years if RVLV continues to improve its customer retention rate, as it has been doing since 2014, as discussed in the earlier section. Thus, RVLV is observed to have benefited from economies of scale.

The latest LTV/CAC statistics have not been published for the cohort of 2018 and beyond. But if we plot the long-term revenue trend with all the costs and expenses, the revenue since 2018 is clearly rising even faster than prior 2017, suggesting RVLV is still generally getting more 'sales value' with respect to every unit of all its costs and operating expenses combined. This supports our belief that the company is still benefiting from economies of scale.

Plotted by Author using Seeking Alpha data

Competitive Analysis

Amazon is the undisputed leader in the ‘general’ online retail industry. Compared to Amazon, RVLV is in the more specific online ‘fashion retail’ segment of this industry. I want to know how RVLV fares when compared to other similar publicly listed online ‘fashion retail’ companies. From Finviz, I can find the list of tickers within the ‘internet retail’ industry. For each of the tickers, I look for business description that contains the word ‘fashion’ and tabulate them in a table with relevant key financial figures:

Finviz and Seeking Alpha

We can see that Farfetch is the largest online fashion industry in terms of market capitalization. RVLV is not too far behind at just 2nd place. In terms of top-line revenue growth, RVLV is one of 4 companies that are having generally high long-term growth of more than 20%. As we drill down gradually from the top (Sales) to bottom (profit) line figures, RVLV is the only ticker that has all financial figures at positive double-digit growth. All other tickers have some figures that are negative.

Overall, looking at the financial performance with respect to its competitors, the company’s business model of heavily leveraging data analytics in its business operations appears to be working as reflected in its overall pristine financial profile with respect to its peers.

Valuation

We will make the following assumption when evaluating the intrinsic value of the company, using the Discounted Free Cash Flow (FCF) model:

Calculated from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance Data

RVLV will grow by 26% (rounded off to the whole number of 25.74%) over the next 5 years. This is derived from the historical FCF growth since 2018, including the current TTM. The value of free cash flow to be projected is $53.83 million, taken from the average FCF since 2018, including TTM. This is to smoothen out any unsustainable recent spikes. RVLV tapers in growth by half, therefore, growing at 13% from year 6 to year 10. RVLV matures in growth from year 11 to year 20, growing at 6.9%, the same as the latest US GDP growth rate. The discount rate is estimated to be 8%. I assume RVLV may not exists beyond 20 years. As such, Terminal Value will not be included in the calculation of intrinsic value.

Calculated by Author

Based on the above inputs, the cumulative present value (PV) of projected free cash flow per share for RVLV is $34.63

Calculated by Author

Taking into account the total debt and cash that the company is holding, the final intrinsic value is $38.32.

The current price of around $30 implied the stock is currently undervalued.

Investment Risks

From the company's latest annual report, we understand that the company's brands "consist of a mix of emerging third-party, established third-party, iconic luxury brands and owned brands". From past annual reports, I gathered the following statistics to compare the performance of RVLV's owned brands as compared to other third-party brands:

Latest and past annual reports

It appears that while the overall Instagram followers for all brands combined have been increasing, RVLV has not been successful in promoting its own brand. In the long run, I think it is important for RVLV to strengthen its own brand to avoid overreliance on other companies' products' popularity.

Right now, the net sales of RVLV's owned brands are on a decline. In the next 3 years, investors should expect this declining trend to show signs of reversal. Else, this should be a red flag for investors to consider trimming their position in RVLV.

Conclusions and Key Takeaway for Investors

RVLV is a high-growth 'online fashion retailer' that has benefitted financially from using its proprietary data analytics technology to maximize sales. Compared to other publicly listed 'online fashion retailer' peers, in terms of overall financial prudence, I consider it second only to Farfetch based in the UK. If we compare RVLV to peers based only in the USA, it is already the most profitable.

While we discussed earlier that Amazon is the undisputed leader in the ‘general’ online retail industry, RVLV appears to have a respectable lead in the more specific 'online fashion retailer' segment.

The stock is currently undervalued. Investors should consider this as an opportunity to add a significant position to their portfolio.