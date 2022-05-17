Could China Push The World Into Recession?

May 17, 2022 5:05 AM ETAAPL, BMWYY, GE, TSLA, VWAGY, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, ACWF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, FLQG, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FOMO, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, GIGE, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, FLQD, WLDR, HERD, PFIX, WKLY, PSP, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS1 Like
Louis Navellier profile picture
Louis Navellier
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • The overall global economic slowdown, plus China’s Covid lockdowns, are taking a toll. Apple and GE have warned their distributors about production and delivery problems due to China.
  • Another example is falling vehicle sales in April in China for BMW, VW Group, and Tesla. Since China has a massive consumer car market, that is close to “zero” sales, so if the world slips into a recession, it could be due to waning Chinese consumer demand.
  • Last week’s inflation news was critical, since any sign of slowing inflation will cause consumers to buy, boosting the “velocity of money,” or how fast money changes hands.

Economic crisis - Financial and business background

zoom-zoom/iStock via Getty Images

I mentioned on Fox Business last Thursday that if the world does slip into a recession, the catalyst would likely be the China Covid-19 lockdowns that are creating the shipping bottlenecks that are currently rippling across the globe. The Wall Street Journal on Thursday (“China’s Economic Slowdown is Rippling All Around the World,” May 12, 2022) pointed out that many countries in Asia are now being adversely impacted by China, as well as German factories, Australian tourism, and American trade.

London’s Financial Times also reported (“China’s battered by lockdowns and global inflation,” May 9, 2022) that Chinese export growth has slowed to a 3.9% annual pace in April, the slowest pace in two years - a huge double-digit deceleration after growing at almost a 15% annual pace in March.

Clearly, the overall global economic slowdown, plus China’s Covid lockdowns, are taking a toll.

Apple (AAPL) and General Electric (GE) have warned their distributors about production and delivery problems due to China. Another example is falling vehicle sales in April in China for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), VW Group (OTCPK:VWAGY), and Tesla (TSLA). Specifically, Tesla’s China sales in April plunged 98% to only 1,512 vehicles due to the Covid-19 lockdown at Tesla’s Shanghai plant. Since China has a massive consumer car market, that is close to “zero” sales, so if the world slips into a recession, it could be due to waning Chinese consumer demand.

There is a newly released video of Chinese workers storming the barriers and fighting with security staff at an Apple contractor, Quanta, which makes MacBook Pros and other Apple devices. This reveals how unpopular the new Covid-19 sanctions are in Shanghai province. This video shows security guards, clad in protective white gowns, trying to catch workers that jumped over barriers. Not surprisingly, the Quanta factory is only operating at 30% capacity due to recent Covid-19 sanctions and lockdown orders. Clearly, it will take lifting these Covid-19 sanctions and lockdowns for Chinese exports to approach normal flows.

Navellier & Associates owns Apple Computer (AAPL), Dillard’s (DDS), Nvidia (NVDA), Volkswagen Ag. (VWAGY) and Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG), in managed accounts. A few accounts own Tesla (TSLA) per client request only. We do not own Disney Corp. (DIS) or General Electric (GE). Louis Navellier and his family own Apple Computer (AAPL), Dillard’s (DDS), Nvidia (NVDA), Volkswagen Ag. (VWAGY), and Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) via a Navellier managed account, and Apple Computer (AAPL), in a personal account. He does not own Tesla (TSLA), General Electric (GE), or Disney Corp. (DIS) personally.

Inflation is Still Rising Faster Than Expected

The Labor Department on Wednesday announced that the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated slightly to an 8.3% annual pace, down from 8.5% in March. However, the core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.6% in March. In the past 12 months, the core CPI rose 6.2%. Used vehicle prices fell 0.4% in April, but they have still risen 22.7% in the past 12 months, so although the rate of consumer inflation has decelerated a bit in April, observers were expecting a bigger deceleration in consumer inflation.

On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose at an 11% annual pace in April, just slightly off its 11.5% annual rate in March. Wholesale energy prices surged 1.7% in April, while food prices rose 1.4%. In the past 12 months, the core PPI (excluding food, energy, and trade margins) rose 6.9% through April, similar to the 7.1% 12-month increase through March.

I should add that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is up over 15% in the last year, with most of that increase coming in the last four months. This is helping to suppress inflation, since commodities are priced in U.S. dollars. Since the Federal Reserve is raising rates while Japan and the European Union (EU) have not yet raised their negative interest rates, this bolsters the U.S. dollar, as investors seek positive yields.

I also like to watch something called the “velocity of money,” which is how fast money changes hands. Essentially, when both businesses and consumers are out and about spending money, the velocity of money increases and prosperity rises. However, when businesses and consumers curtail their spending, the velocity of money decreases and economic growth slows. In that light, last week’s inflation news was critical, since any sign of slowing inflation will cause consumers to buy, boosting the velocity of money.

The Fed is desperately trying to raise rates enough to stifle inflation while avoiding a recession, which is called a “soft landing,” so I am amazed that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said that the Fed would have to be “skillful and also lucky” to engineer a soft economic landing. That is sort of a slap in the face of her former colleagues at the Fed. Treasury yields continue to rise as the Fed ends quantitative easing, but since the Fed funds rate is still far behind market rates, they have a lot of catching up to do, so a few more 50-basis point rate hikes by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remain likely. Since every rate hike hurts real estate sales and slows overall economic growth, this is a tough challenge.

Last year, the average homeowner made more (on paper) via home price appreciation than they did in wages or salary. Naturally, rising real estate prices tend to cause consumer confidence to rise, especially since many homeowners can tap into their home equity via credit lines or second mortgages. As long as mortgage credit is not cut off, property markets should help the Fed deliver a soft landing and consumer confidence should remain relatively high, but this still requires delicate engineering by the Fed.

According to the New York Federal Reserve, credit card balances rose to $841 billion in the first quarter, as 229 million new credit card accounts were opened. Mortgages, auto loans, and student debt hit a record $15.84 trillion last quarter, so credit is still readily available, which bodes well for consumer spending.

Despite the initial report of negative GDP growth last quarter, the Atlanta Fed is estimating 1.8% annual second-quarter GDP growth, down from its previous estimate of 2.2%. That is in the low end of other estimates from private economists, who project second-quarter GDP growth ranging from 1.6% to 4%.

Finally, the Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims increased slightly to 203,000 in the latest week compared to a revised 202,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.343 million vs. a revised 1.387 million in the previous week, reaching their lowest level in over 52 years (since January 3, 1970), which essentially means that it remains easy for virtually anyone to find a job. A strong job market bodes well for consumer spending and confidence.

All content above represents the opinion of Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Louis Navellier profile picture
Louis Navellier
3.12K Followers
Navellier & Associates was founded by Louis Navellier in 1987 and since then has guided thousands of investors by applying our disciplined, quantitative investment process to a broad range of equity products. Every day, investors hire Navellier to manage their assets in a private account, mutual fund, or defensive portfolio. For over 25 years, we’ve been zeroing in on opportunities for long-term growth. We employ a veteran team of investment and client service professionals who deliver exceptional, personal service and industry-leading information to our clients. _________________________________ Important Disclosures that Accompany Navellier & Associates Articles: *Navellier may hold this security in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients. None of the stock information, data, and company information presented herein constitutes a recommendation by Navellier or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities. Any specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients. The reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Information presented is general information that does not take into account your individual circumstances, financial situation, or needs, nor does it present a personalized recommendation to you. Individual stocks presented may not be suitable for you. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. One cannot invest directly in an index. Results presented include the reinvestment of all dividends and other earnings. Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources Navellier believes to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy and the information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute Navellier's judgment as of the date of the report and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. Any decision to purchase securities mentioned in this research must take into account existing public information on such security or any registered prospectus. Past performance is no indication of future results. FEDERAL TAX ADVICE DISCLAIMER: As required by U.S. Treasury Regulations, you are informed that, to the extent this presentation includes any federal tax advice, the presentation is not intended or written by Navellier to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding federal tax penalties. Navellier does not advise on any income tax requirements or issues. Use of any information presented by Navellier is for general information only and does not represent tax advice either express or implied. You are encouraged to seek professional tax advice for income tax questions and assistance.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.