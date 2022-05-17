Cylonphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our sell rating on Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF, OTCQX:DLAKY), today we comment on its Q1 results. We were not surprised to see the results in the CARGO division and recently our internal team discussed this in detail in our Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) publication. Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said that "supply chains around the world are still interrupted while the demand for transportation capacity remains high. This makes our strategic decision to further strengthen Lufthansa Cargo even more valuable".

Aside from the CARGO businesses, this summer could finally be the recovery season for the aviation sector. After two years of frustrating expectations from pandemic emergencies and restrictions on flights, airlines are increasingly confident that the summer season could be the decisive one for the recovery. Future uncertainties are linked to the war in Ukraine and the increase in the price of fuel, without underestimating any surprises which the Coronavirus could spring on us again in the autumn/winter seasons.

Deutsche Lufthansa bookings

Results for the first quarter of 2022

The Lufthansa Group recovered from the spread of the Omicron variant during the first quarter of 2022. After the start of the year was still burdened with high infection rates, especially within the Group's internal markets, customer demand began to recover strongly, especially in March. In addition to the high tourist demand, the business travel segment has also experienced a growing recovery. Looking at the numbers, compared to the previous year, Deutsche Lufthansa more than doubled its revenues to €5.4 billion following a quadrupling of the number of passengers on board. Between January and March, the German group welcomed 13 million passengers on board (previous year: 3 million). Adjusted EBIT was equal to -€591 million, a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter. The result was weighed down by low seat load factors (especially at the beginning of the quarter) but also due to the increase in fuel costs.

Deutsche Lufthansa Q1 Results

As we already mentioned, Lufthansa Cargo's strength continues. The positive development of earnings in the logistics business continued in the first quarter. Cargo capacities around the world continue to be limited by the lack of ventral capacity in passenger aircraft and the disruption of global supply chains, while the demand remains high. This benefited Lufthansa Cargo, which once again achieved a record result. Adjusted EBIT increased 57% in the first quarter to €495 million (previous year: €315 million).

CARGO results

Demand for maintenance and repair services increased as airlines around the world prepared for a further market recovery in the coming months. Lufthansa Technik achieved a positive adjusted EBIT of €120 million in the first quarter of 2022 (previous year: €45 million).

Conclusion

More airline tickets have been purchased in recent weeks than at any time since the start of the pandemic. With over 120 classic tourist destinations, Lufthansa Group airlines offer more choice of tourist destinations than ever. Destinations in the United States, South America and the Mediterranean are particularly in demand. Business travel volume is also expected to recover by the end of the year to around 70% of the pre-crisis level.

In 2022, the Lufthansa Group expects an average annual capacity of passenger airlines of approximately 75%. In the summer, approximately 95% of the pre-crisis capacity will be offered on European short-haul routes. However, uncertainties remain about the further development of the company's business. Due to the extreme variations in the price of kerosene in recent weeks, it is impossible to accurately predict the trend in fuel costs, especially for the entire year. The financial forecast for the entire year remains unchanged due to an improvement in adjusted EBIT compared to the previous year. For the above points, we continue to value the German airline company with a 10-year DCF arriving at a target price of €4.5 per share versus the current market price of €6.75 at the time of writing. We prefer Ryanair (RYAAY) as an airline operator and Deutsche Post as a logistic operator.

Deutsche Lufthansa Outlook

