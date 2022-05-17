Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

It is no secret that inflation is skyrocketing at four-decade highs.

Given that supply chains remain hampered and the U.S. government continues to print, borrow, and spend massive amounts of money to fund domestic and defense programs as well as to send tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, it is unlikely that inflation will meaningfully cool anytime soon.

Meanwhile, concerns about a global slowdown are also on the rise, with rising interest rates, a yield curve that is flirting with inversion, and numerous macro headwinds beating on the economy. If this indeed comes to fruition and we are confronted with an inflationary recession, investors will be challenged to balance concerns about inflation with concerns about a shrinking economy.

The good news is that there are a few investment vehicles that remain attractively priced today that can weather such a scenario pretty well. In fact, there are few businesses positioned as well to handle such a bad scenario as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). In this article, we will discuss how it is positioned to weather this potential storm.

EPD Is Positioned To Thrive In An Inflationary Environment

As a business that provides mission-critical infrastructure to the energy industry, EPD's unit price and business wellbeing are correlated with that of the broader energy industry. According to some compelling research, the energy sector is actually the best inflation hedge out there. As a result, by virtue of energy prices typically soaring during inflationary periods, EPD stands to benefit from a scenario in which inflation continues to soar.

We certainly think the current inflationary environment is a bullish one for energy - and North American midstream businesses in particular - as European demand for North American energy exports is soaring due to the geopolitical tensions and sanctions with and from Russia, and the global economy is generally demanding more energy as it emerges from COVID-19.

On top of that, according to a recent exclusive interview with EPD, all of their pipeline contracts are linked to inflation, so cash flows from contracts should see elevated escalations in the coming quarters and years.

EPD Is Positioned To Thrive In A Recessionary Environment

Meanwhile, EPD is also very well positioned to thrive in a recessionary environment as its portfolio is battle-tested and has managed to generate double-digit returns on invested capital through even the worst of energy sector crashes. A big reason for this is because the vast majority of its cash flow comes from fixed fee take-or-pay contracts backed by investment grade (or equivalent counterparties). Furthermore, its assets are strategically located and command high demand from customers.

This set-up means that EPD is highly likely to continue generating very stable cash flows regardless of the macroeconomic setting. If the price of energy plunges, EPD should be largely insulated given that it has very little commodity price exposure. Even if demand for energy plunges, EPD's take-or-pay contracts will help insulate it from taking too big of a hit.

On top of that, the balance sheet is very strong, earning EPD an industry-best BBB+ credit rating. With over $3.9 billion in liquidity, a conservative 3.4x leverage ratio, and the vast majority of its debt maturing after 2026, EPD is in very strong financial position to weather a recession. In fact, it is in position to respond opportunistically to market dislocations and either buy back its own equity on the cheap or acquire other assets at a steep discount in a down market.

Last, but not least, EPD's distribution coverage is a robust 1.8x, making the current 7.1% yielding payout very safe, especially when combined with the aforementioned factors. With such a high unitholder payout, and given that insiders own roughly one-third of the partnership, investors can count on a very secure and lucrative income stream even in a down market. This can help to offset poor unit price performance and also support retirees with cash flow so they do not have to sell units/shares

Investor Takeaway

EPD - with its commodity price resistant, well-diversified, and highly contracted business model, stellar balance sheet, and superb management - is arguably the safest bet in the energy sector today. On top of that, insiders are fully aligned with unit holders given their massive stake in the company and the distribution is very lucrative yet safe.

Given these factors as well as EPD's impressive track record and strong resistance to inflation, it is hard to find a more attractive investment to prepare your portfolio to weather the risk of both inflation and a recession, especially one that pays out such an enormous bond-like income yield.

As a result, we hold EPD as one of the largest positions in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Investor and have no plans of selling it anytime soon.