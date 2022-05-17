The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the publicly traded space, one of the largest health care services companies in the US is a firm called HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA). This behemoth, with a market capitalization as of this writing of $63.5 billion, has managed to grow its top line, as well as its bottom line, over the past few years. Though it looks as though the 2022 fiscal year might be a bit painful in some respects, shares in the enterprise do look cheap at this time. This is true even if you compare the company to similar players in this space. For all of these reasons, I have decided to retain my ‘buy’ rating on the stock, even though the firm has experienced a bit of downside alongside the broader market.

Times are tough… to a degree

The last time I wrote an article about HCA Healthcare was in early February of this year. At that time, I called the company a best-of-breed prospect. I lauded the company's growth, particularly growth experienced more recently. And on top of that, I acknowledged that shares of the enterprise were trading on the cheap. All of this led me to rate the enterprise a ‘buy’, even calling it an excellent opportunity for investors to consider. Since then, things have not gone great for the broader market. The S&P 500 has seen a decline of 12.2%. All things considered, HCA Healthcare held up fairly well during this time frame, with a loss for shareholders of 10.4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I last wrote about HCA Healthcare, the company had already reported financial results covering its 2021 fiscal year. Revenue for that year totaled $58.75 billion. That represents an increase of 14% compared to the $51.53 billion the company reported in 2020. This came even as the number of hospitals the company operates dropped, with that number falling from 185 to 182. However, the firm did benefit from the number of freestanding outpatient surgical centers climbing from 121 to 125. As revenue rose, profitability followed suit, with net income jumping from $3.75 billion in 2020 to $6.96 billion last year. Operating cash flow did worsen, declining from $9.23 billion to $8.96 billion. But on an adjusted basis, this metric actually improved, climbing from $7.95 billion to $9.46 billion. Another metric that followed this trajectory was EBITDA. It increased from $10.04 billion in 2020 to $12.64 billion last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Now that 2022 is underway, we have something to look forward to. So far, results for the company have been a bit more mixed. On the positive side, revenue has grown, rising from $13.98 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $14.95 billion the same quarter this year. Even though the number of hospitals has dropped from 186 to 182, and the number of licensed beds has declined from 49,561 to 48,892, the number of freestanding outpatient surgical centers grew from 121 to 124. Overall, management seems to be doing well at growing the company's top line. And when it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, the current expectation is for revenue of between $59.5 billion and $61.5 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a year-over-year increase of 3%. It is worth mentioning, however, that management's initial guidance was more bullish. They previously forecasted sales of between $60 billion and $62 billion.

Although the top line for the company has been fairly impressive, the bottom line has shown signs of weakness. Net income in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year was $1.27 billion. This was down from the $1.42 billion generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from $1.99 billion to $1.35 billion, while the adjusted equivalent of this went from $2.82 billion to $2.67 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the firm also suffered, dropping from $3.05 billion in the first quarter of 2021 to $2.94 billion in the first quarter this year. It appears as though management expects this kind of performance to continue on the company's bottom line. This is because, for the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, the business is forecasting net income of between $4.95 billion and $5.34 billion. That represents a decrease of 26% compared to what the company achieved last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA should be between $11.8 billion and $12.4 billion. The midpoint of $12.1 billion is 4.3% below what the company achieved in 2021. No guidance was given when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume that it will drop at the same rate that EBITDA will, then a reading of $9.23 billion would be realistic to expect.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Clearly, HCA Healthcare looks set to have a rather difficult year from a profitability perspective. Even so, shares do look to be quite cheap. Using our 2022 estimates, the business is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 12.3. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 7.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 8.4. If we were to instead use the more liberal 2021 results, these multiples should be 9.1, 7.3, and 8, respectively. It's part of my analysis, I also decided to compare HCA Healthcare to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 8.1 to a high of 26.6. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 6.6 to 15.6. If we use the more conservative 2022 results, then two of the five companies are cheaper than our prospect. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 6.2 to 17.2, with only one of the five companies being cheaper than HCA Healthcare.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA HCA Healthcare 12.3 7.5 8.4 Universal Health Services (UHS) 10.9 8.0 7.3 Tenet Healthcare (THC) 8.1 6.2 6.6 Encompass Health (EHC) 16.5 9.3 9.6 Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) 26.6 17.2 15.6 The Ensign Group (ENSG) 22.8 15.6 13.1

Takeaway

Right now, HCA Healthcare is going through a bit of a rough patch from an earnings and cash flow perspective. However, sales do continue to increase. On the whole, shares look cheap enough, even using the more conservative 2022 forecasts, and even relative to some other firms in this space. Due to all of this, I would make the case that HCA Healthcare is still very much a value-oriented play that is worthy of the ‘buy’ designation.