designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In periods of rough sea, it’s important to keep a clear head and limit the impact from flashing headlines in terms of acting out of emotion when it comes to safeguarding one’s portfolio. In times like these, it’s important to uncover some of the basic learnings about investing, as to avoid damaging one’s long-term potential to achieve what we all try to achieve – growing our wealth.

This article has been constructed with the purpose of revitalising some of these virtues while using Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as an example.

Some of us will have trading experience tracing decades back, while others will be new or just about to embark on their investment journey, but for all of us it’s similar. We feel the fear when markets fall out of the bed, and as for everything else in life, it’s often easier to handle if you’ve seen it before. Nevertheless, despite considering myself a seasoned investor, I still feel the doubt creeping into the back of my head whispering “are you sure that position in X company was a good choice” as I stare into significant drawbacks. For instance, I’m invested in a company like Shopify (SHOP), which is down almost 80% YTD. While my “loss” is smaller, it doesn’t matter, as being down 25% or 50% will inevitably lead to that uncertainty starting to tangle with one’s ability to stay rational. Why? Because we are human beings, and it’s well documented that we suffer from what’s labelled loss aversion. Meaning, that we perceive losses as more painful than an equal gain. In other words, it’s perceived more hurtful to lose $100 than to gain $100 causing the urge to act in times like these where every day feels like another downhill rollercoaster and where headlines display the potential financial worst-case scenario on a daily basis.

Netflix is a great example to utilise in this article, as it’s a more mature company than most of the high-flying tech that is currently crashing, but it’s still down more than 70% YTD, and it’s worth to ask if something has happened in the last five months that has caused Netflix to objectively be worth 70% less than on January 1st of this year.

Efficient Markets And Netflix

Many years ago, I remember being taught in school, that markets are efficient due to what academics have labelled the efficient market hypothesis. The notion that asset prices reflect all currently available information. This would suggest that the 70%+ crash in a company like Netflix is just as it’s supposed to be. That the price of its stock this very moment is the exact value. This also suggests that it’s therefore impossible to beat the market. This hypothesis has received plenty of criticism, especially from economists specialising in behavioural finance suggesting markets are imperfect due to cognitive biases such as overconfidence, anchoring and information biases. Some of the more famous authors who have looked into this, is economist and psychologist Daniel Kahneman as well as economist Richard Thaler whom have both written books on the topic that I can recommend.

As with many other’s I’m very much in favour of their way of perceiving the markets, and the good news is that markets overreact downwards, but the bad news is that they also overreact upwards. This means that Netflix potentially could have been significantly overvalued only half a year ago because of cognitive biases as well as the fact that it may currently be significantly undervalued, only half a year since it was trading 70%+ above today's market price. We can’t go back in time and “un-buy” our position at the top of the market, but we can adjust how we act today.

The trick is to turn the downside overreaction into an opportunity in the face of our emotions telling us to disembark ship at the earliest opportunity.

Stock Photo

I’m sure most of you have seen this illustration in some form before. Describing the rollercoaster experience from a psychological standpoint as we go through different stages in the market. Being down 70%+ YTD, it’s fair to say that Netflix, like many tech peers, were at some sort of market high only five months ago. Interest rates, quantitative tightening, sudden halt in monthly user growth, increasing competition and so the list goes, but has the outlook for Netflix gone from capture-the-world to Armageddon like?

As the stock pulls back 10%, we deny the market movement and as it goes on, we persuade ourselves that it’s only a temporary pullback. The loss builds - 25%, 40% and eventually 70%. Many will have offloaded their positions as the pain becomes too much. Fear and desperation, powerful emotions, replace reason and logic. However, isn’t it this very moment that it’s actually worth having a look at whether the stock is at a reasonable price worthy of picking up?

Another typical pattern can be highlighted that can often take place during market-hype-crash scenarios. As a stock retreats, at one point an individual may decide to sell thinking they can play the pullback, because there is no way that Netflix can retreat by 70% from its market high… right? Some will have waited patiently for months or several quarters for a company like Netflix to drop 5% or 10% who have then thrown themselves into the stock only to realise it quickly went south at double the pace. Here are emotions can be particularly strong as a strong sense of doubt creep into our minds, causing us to sell at steep losses in short periods of time.

Business Insider

Even brilliant people fall prey to human psychology, just take the example of the world-renowned English mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton and the famous tulip bubble example as can be seen above. We try to time the market, and similarly, one could have tried to play the pullback in Netflix, believing they can identify the bottom. However, how many has foreseen that the stock would tumble so deeply? I certainly hadn’t.

Judging by the SA Author consensus, not many had foreseen it, as Netflix remained a “buy” from the top at $700 per stock all the way down to $510 per share by end of January. Since, the consensus rating has switched to “hold” as the stock has continued its downwards move to below $170 per share. That is the point, we can’t predict these market movements. Same as with Alibaba (BABA) last year, that just continued on falling no matter how many bullish opinions went in favour of the company.

These are just some of the typical responses in harmony with human psychology during highly volatile times. We can’t control our psychological response, but we can try to work around it or take it into consideration when we do decide to act.

The Case Of Netflix

Jeff Bezos is quoted for the following perspective in aftermath of the dot-com crash.

The whole tech bubble is very interesting, because the stock is not the company and the company is not the stock. So as I watched the stock (Amazon) fall from $133 to $6 I was also watching all of our internal business metrics. Number of customers, profit per unit, defects, everything you can imagine. Every single thing about the business was getting better, and fast. So as the stock price was going the wrong way, everything inside the company was going the right way.

It is true that Netflix just recently posted disappointing growth performance related to its userbase, but is all within Netflix going the wrong way?

Is Netflix still operating in a growing market? Yes, worldwide streaming is expected to grow roughly 10% both in 2023 and 2024 to become a $1 trillion market. There is little to suggest that streaming will be leaving our lives anytime soon, on the contrary, it is still a growing opportunity.

Is Netflix still producing quality content resulting in ever more award-winning shows? Yes, total assets associated to content has grown by 50% just since 2019 reaching north of $30 billion, while the licensed content has been reduced by $1 billion in the same timeframe. This drives the appeal of Netflix as it strengthens the possibly most important competitive measure within stream, its content library. I belonged to the crowd that initially believed Netflix didn’t stand a chance when Disney+ launched, but they continued growing and attracting new users.

Have the risks to Netflix changed drastically in the last five months?

The competitive landscape remains the same, Netflix is still competing with Apple TV+ (AAPL), Discovery+, HBO (WBD), Hulu, Disney+ (DIS), Amazon+ (AMZN).

Risks associated with content quality remains, but Netflix has a more diversified content library at this point, and evidently succeed in creating plenty of hits allowing to drive a profitable business.

Netflix has indeed had to post a disappointing growth outlook for its userbase and also announced it will experiment with an ad paid setup, same as Disney+ by the way, but does either of this mean that Netflix doesn’t have a role to play in the growing streaming market?

Given the uncertainty related to its outlook, it’s fair the company doesn’t appear as invincible as it did previously, but if we look at the valuation of the stock, the stumble is quite remarkable in comparison to its historical multiples, and perhaps the market is overreacting in the short-term?

Data by YCharts

Netflix is still expected to grow its revenue even though the forward-looking expectations have taken a serious haircut. As such, Netflix is expected to grow its FY2023 revenue by high single digits and FY2024 revenue by low single digits. Similarly, the EPS is expected to grow by double digits in both FY2023 and FY2024. As such, Netflix is in no way expected to undergo financial doom, but a company not growing immensely can of course not be expected to command the P/E multiples of the past.

With a current EPS consensus amongst analyst of FY23 EPS of $11.94 and FY24 EPS of $14.58 the stock is trading at FY23 P/E of 13.7 and FY24 P/E of 11.3. That is quite attractive for a company still growing its revenue in a $1 trillion industry that is still growing. Actually, it looks like a fair bargain to me.

This stands in comparison to a P/E for the S&P 500 of 24 and 19 for the Nasdaq.

Do we know that Netflix will continue to grow its income in perpetuity, no we don’t, but we don’t know that about any company. All we know, is that Netflix has managed to grow into a profitable business with a steeply climbing EPS up more than 300% in the past three years. Being in a growing market with a strong track record, I’d believe there is evidence that Netflix will continue growing even if the forward guidance will require another haircut within the next 12-24 months.

Seeking Alpha

How Can We As Investors Handle Market Swings

None of what I laid out in my first part of the article is rocket science, but it doesn’t change that we as human beings react to wild market volatility while throwing out the due diligence that served as the foundation for the original decision to go long that given stock. Doesn’t matter if its Netflix or some other company, the pattern is universal.

I’d like to quote Ben Carlson, author of “A Wealth of Common Sense”, a book pressuring the point of better decision making.

“Over decade long time horizons, your investment performance will mainly be derived from how you handle corrections, bear markets and market crashes. During every single bear market there will be times when you wonder how much lower the market can go. The economic news will be terrible. Other investors around you will be depressed.”

Is the economic news terrible? Check (Spiking inflation, potential FED policy error, highest inflations in decades, war, supply chain at risk, consumer confidence dropping, etc.)

Are other investors depressed? Check (Nasdaq bear market, collapsing tech and crypto assets)

What we need as investors is a solid plan, so in an emergency (bear market) we strive to react accordingly to our initial strategy. We can’t predict asset crashes (otherwise no one would have bought Netflix stock half a year ago) and that is not the point. The point is knowing they occur striving to prepare mentally.

Part of preparing mentally is being aware of just how common bear markets are, so if we observe a few facts about bear markets, it provides some interesting detail and perspective.

Stocks lose on average 36% during a bear market, while they on average gain 114% during a bull market.

Assuming a 50-year investment horizon, you can expect to live through about 14 bear markets , give or take

, give or take Bear markets can be painful, but overall, markets are positive a majority of the time. Of the last 92 years of market history, bear markets have comprised only about 20.6 of those years. Put another way, stocks have been on the rise 78% of the time

Half of the S&P 500 Index’s strongest days in the last 20 years occurred during a bear market . Another 34% of the market’s best days took place in the first two months of a bull market—before it was clear a bull market had begun.

. Another 34% of the market’s best days took place in the first two months of a bull market—before it was clear a bull market had begun. Bear markets tend to be short-lived. The average length of a bear market is 289 days, or about 9.6 months.

Bear markets are inevitable and if you are a long-term investor, you can expect to experience multiple, and given that a majority of the strongest intraday returns are created during bear markets or as we are exiting them prior to knowing so, it pays to stay invested and to invest during a bear market – in line with the earlier quote from Ben Carlson. No one can execute perfectly during a bear market, and that is not the point, the point is to stay the course and keep investing. That is the way to ensure long-term wealth creation.

Being an investor, time is your best friend, but your human nature is your own worst enemy.

My Own Approach

Just for inspirational purposes, I’ve included a few of my own tools to try and tangle my emotions and ensure I continue my investment journey even when the going gets tough. Besides staying diversified and conducting a thorough due diligence before investing, I try to follow these few simple methods.

I’ve embraced the notion that “time in the market beats timing the market”. I’ve expanded my time horizon .

. I limit my investing to assets that I can live without, so that pullbacks don’t affect me to the same extent and therefore start causing self-doubt.

I dollar cost average into new positions

To ensure a good night’s sleep, I build my portfolio according to my emotional temperament . In my case, I’m conservative and prefer ‘slow and steady’ as opposed to taking on a majority of high beta assets. Meaning, a majority of my portfolio is designed around dividend payers while being supplemented with a few niche tech picks because I still have decades in front of me as an investor.

. In my case, I’m conservative and prefer ‘slow and steady’ as opposed to taking on a majority of high beta assets. Meaning, a majority of my portfolio is designed around dividend payers while being supplemented with a few niche tech picks because I still have decades in front of me as an investor. During times of pullbacks, I re-visit my holdings to identify those who churn out strong financials despite being deep in red so I can accumulate.

Taking an example, I’m long both Shopify and Roblox (RBLX) and deep in the red as per the current pullback. Having placed my initial bet on these stocks a long time ago, I’ve since then added to my position slowly at times of general market pullbacks.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, just like Netflix, they offer significant pullbacks once or twice a year. I don’t expect I’m able to call the bottom, but having done my due diligence, I have confidence in management not least because they continue to deliver strong engagement with customers resulting in growing financials. Will Meta Platforms (FB) and Amazon close shop tomorrow? I hardly doubt so and taking a long-term perspective I only view these pullbacks as opportunities for adding to existing positions.

Similarly, I re-visit my list of potential buys for companies who are rarely on sale. My most recent addition being Starbucks (SBUX) where I laid out my arguments in a recent article. I’ve bought SBUX on two occasions in recent weeks, and it was announced end of last week, that the CEO had just bought stock worth $10 million. Now, there are many reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy and as a new investor in the company I’m immensely glad to see the CEO going long with such a substantial amount even if it’s not life determining for him given his accumulated wealth.

Again, none of this is rocket science, but it’s about being consistent and not changing one’s opinion about a company’s outlook because its stock is down one day, as it might be up the coming day.

Closing Remarks

Coming back to Netflix, if an investor formed a long thesis a couple of years ago, what has really changed then? They have accumulated millions of new users, expanded their content library by investing billions of dollars, improved underlying financials immensely and managed to stay at the top of the industry despite a plethora of new competitors emerging, some of them being massive content owners such as Disney. Is it really time to doubt that Netflix will have a place in a growing industry because of a broad market sell-off and weak quarterly performance?

The company is expected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace, but also coming off a very strong couple of years with the stock trading at barely double-digit forward price earnings for 2023 and 2024.

I would look at this case, just as I do with any of my holdings, trying to limit my anchoring bias related to the stock being down 75% as a valid indicator that it should mean the company is going out of business. On the contrary, facts concerning broad market selloffs indicate that bear markets are best used to add to our strongest conviction buys while ensuring we stay diversified.

In short, we shouldn’t let our loss aversion and anchoring biases rob us of the returns created during a bear market as we get the chance to lay the foundation for future returns from the market offering us a temporary discount.