Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is a small-cap nearing the market cap escape velocity threshold. Research by Hoya Capital indicates that small-cap REITs underperform the REIT average. However, there comes a threshold moment, at about $1.4 billion in market cap, when a small-cap REIT escapes the gravitational pull of its high cost of capital and becomes a more stable and productive lower mid-cap company.

Last year, GMRE's business model was pressured by new competition from private equity investors. In an article last December, I noted

the biggest risk to GMRE specifically is that the flood of new investors into the medical acquisitions space - investors that are less knowledgeable and less diligent - may force GMRE to modify its business model. It is clear they already are looking seriously at increasing the size of the deals, and cutting the cap rates.

Strong first quarter for acquisitions

But there is excellent news. Recently, quarterly results show the company still executing on the winning formula that has carried them so far: namely, securing about $200 million annually in acquisitions, at cap rates around 7.5%, and leasing these to leading regional medical providers on a triple-net basis.

As of the Q1 2022 earnings call on May 5, the company had closed on $54 million worth of acquisitions, with another $53 million under contract. The average deal size is around $9 million. The smaller acquisitions are still carrying cap rates over 7%, while the larger deals are averaging 6.5%.

GMRE Acquisitions Thus Far This Year (GMRE Earnings Supplemental for Q1 2022)

The company is guiding for its usual $180 to $220 million in acquisitions for 2022, with average cap rates holding steady at around 7%.

Portfolio performance

Meanwhile, the existing 4.4 million square foot, 171 property portfolio continues to perform well, boasting 97% occupancy, with weighted average lease term of 6.9 years, 5x rent coverage, and 2% weighted average contractual rent escalations.

Geographic Distribution of GMRE assets (Company Supplemental for Q1 2022)

Revenue for Q1 2022 was up 16.5% YoY (year-over-year), and adjusted EBITDA was up 13.0%, but expenses climbed 31.8%, due to higher depreciation and amortization expenses from GMRE's growing portfolio. General and administrative expenses fell about 5%. As a result, FFO (funds from operations) came in at $16.0 million, up 26% YoY, but FFO per share measured $0.23, almost identical to the same period a year ago.

The company raised $8.3 million in gross proceeds from “at-the-market” (ATM) share issuance, at an average offering price of $17.38 per share, so the timing was opportune.

Lease Expiration Schedule (GMRE Earnings Supplemental for Q1 2022)

Lease expirations over the next two years are extremely low, with just 1% expiring this year, and 6.6% next year (percentage of annual base rent). In 2024, that number jumps to $16.2%, then settles down for the next 7 years at an average of about 7.4%.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $19.0 $28.4 $28.0 $58.2 -- FFO Growth % -- 49.5 (-1.4) 107.9 45.2% TCFO (millions) $24.8 $36.4 $34.5 $69.0 -- TCFO Growth % -- 46.8 (-5.2) 89.6 40.7%

These are jaw-dropping, rocket-like growth numbers. Although market cap has fallen back to $853 million, the 3-year rate of market cap growth is still 54.6%. This company is definitely up and coming.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. Overall, GMRE's balance sheet is solid, but not spectacular. No glaring weakness, and no great strength.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating GMRE 1.97 30% 6.7 --

As of May 6, GMRE had $171 million in unutilized borrowing capacity in their revolving credit facility. The weighted average interest rate on the company's debt is reported at a low 2.87%. The company has 5 different sources of capital to draw on (credit facility, asset level mortgage financing, OP units, equity issuance, and ATM program).

Dividend metrics

GMRE is a much better payer than most REITs, with a current Yield of 6.45%, and did not cut its dividend during the pandemic, as most healthcare REITs did. Interestingly, with a high payout ratio of 84%, Seeking Alpha Premium rates the Dividend Safety as D-. That should mean imminent danger of a dividend cut, but there is none in sight. This company has always maintained a high payout ratio, and has never cut its dividend, and there is no reason to think it will happen any time soon.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety GMRE 6.45% 1.6% 6.76 84% D-

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged. This is one of the best-paying companies in all of REITdom.

Valuation metrics

Growth this spectacular usually comes at a premium valuation. Not in this case. This outstanding payer is on sale for just 13.0x, and the recent sag in share price has resulted in a 23.4% discount to NAV. From a value investor's perspective, this stock looks like a tremendous bargain.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV GMRE 6.76 13.0 (-23.4)%

From a growth investor's point of view, the low Price/FFO probably reflects the company's small size more than anything else, and the combination of exceptional growth and exceptional dividend is very compelling.

What could go wrong?

Healthcare REITs are sensitive to interest rate increases, which are still coming, but the biggest risk to GMRE specifically is the ongoing threat to their business model posed by a flood of private equity into the medical office building space.

The quality of GMRE's business model may be working against them. Up to now, GMRE has been very disciplined in their acquisitions, considering not only the size of the deal and the cap rate, but also the location, the tenants, and the structure of the leases.

GMRE Acquisition Process (Company investor presentation for Q3 2021)

It takes a good deal of time and effort to complete all the due diligence involved. Since GMRE has to compete for properties with entities that sometimes buy sight-unseen, their own highly targeted intentionality may cause them to be too slow to get to some of the opportunities that do exist. They may need to staff up, in order to cut that time span, or address the problem in some other way. Either way, the result easily could be slowing growth.

That is not necessarily a problem. Considering the blistering pace the company has set for the first 6 years, they could slow down quite a bit and still qualify as a FROG. Nevertheless, how they handle this new challenge to their business model will go a long way toward determining their future growth and profitability.

Investor's bottom line

Eight of the nine Wall Street analysts that have rated GMRE over the past 90 days have been bullish to very bullish, despite discouraging earnings revisions. These analysts, like the Seeking Alpha authors, seem to be looking at the longer term.

The average price target is $17.78, implying 36.6% upside. Price targets range as low as $15.25 (17% upside), and as high as $20 (53.6% upside).

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings balance out to a Hold, weighed down by negative revisions. TipRanks, The Street, and Ford Equity Research also show GMRE as a Hold. Short-term trader Zacks rates it a Sell.

With 6.45% Yield and 36% upside according to Wall Street analysts, GMRE is likely to become a full-fledged FROG (Fast Rate of Growth REIT) this year or next. This well-managed company is executing consistently on a smart business model, and I rate it a Buy for long-term investors, albeit with small allocations, due to its small size.