After many months of waiting, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Trump Media and Technology Group - TMTG finally filed their S-4 with the SEC on May 15. This is a major positive development for DWAC shareholders. Perhaps they were waiting to see what was happening with Twitter’s (TWTR) potential deal with Elon Musk. There are many interesting new details in the 259 page filing, plus hundreds of additional pages of exhibits, that I hope to highlight in this article. I will, however, not include items that were covered in my previous articles. I will also try to keep just to what is in the filing and try to avoid any political comments. I also ask those who make comments to adhere to Seeking Alpha standards and avoid just making political comments.

Shareholder Meeting to Approve the Merger

As expected, no specific date was set for the shareholder meeting. Often the original S-4 filings do not have the date and it will be amended to include a date in the future. Shareholders who want to listen to the eventual shareholder meeting can call 1 800-450-7155 - passcode 5301963#.

If they do not complete the merger by September 8, 2022 or March 8, 2023, if DWAC extends the time period, DWAC will be required to dissolve and liquidate. In addition, the merger agreement may be terminated by either DWAC or TMTG if "the closing has not occurred by September 20, 2022". This is not new, but it is a reminder that the clock is ticking.

Only a majority of shares actually voted at the shareholder meeting are needed to approve the merger-not the majority of shares outstanding. While it was always expected that it would be approved because of the large number of DWAC shares owned by insiders who support the merger, this is a much easier metric to gain approval.

It was interesting to note that a TMTG shareholder who owns 70% of TMTG stock had agreed to support the merger. That would imply that President Trump currently owns 70% of TMTG and the other shareholders in his investor group own collectively 30%.

Trump Posting On Other Media Platforms

Under an agreement between Trump and TMTG he has some posting restrictions:

President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours. Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access...In addition, he may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.

The agreement between Trump and TMTG further states:

Subject to certain limitations, the License Agreement shall remain in full force and effect for three years from September 23, 2021. If, during such term, TMTG becomes listed on a public market exchange in the United States via, inter alia, the Business Combination, the License Agreement shall continue in perpetuity until terminated by TMTG. However, in the event that the Business Combination is not completed on or before December 31, 2022 (or a subsequent date mutually agreed upon by President Trump and TMTG), President Trump has the right to terminate the License Agreement. TMTG may not terminate the License Agreement based on the personal or political conduct of President Trump, even if such conduct could negatively reflect on TMTG’s reputation or brand or be considered offensive, dishonest, illegal, immoral, or unethical, or otherwise harmful to TMTG’s brand or reputation.

The S-4 fulling discloses the risk that the merged company depends on Trump:

TMTG’s success depends in part on the popularity of its brand and the reputation and popularity of its Chairman, President Donald J. Trump. The value of TMTG’s brand may diminish if the popularity of President Trump were to suffer. Adverse reactions to publicity relating to President Trump, or the loss of his services, could adversely affect TMTG’s revenues, results of operations and its ability to maintain or generate a consumer base.

SEC Disclosures

As expected the S-4 contained a number of already known issues regarding Trump that needed to be included in the filing. I expect that many on social media will have a field day with some of these:

A publicly-traded entity controlled by President Trump has previously been subject to a cease and desist order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission...A number of companies that were associated with President Trump have filed for bankruptcy. There can be no assurances that TMTG will not also become bankrupt.

There was also some expanded comments on the already disclosed SEC issue. Originally, it was disclosed the SEC requested documents, but the S-4 stated "document request and subpoena". This "subpoena" statement is new and it may just mean the SEC is trying to be thorough in getting documents, including emails, because this is a very high profile case. One of the issues according to media reports were prior contacts by various parties. (See below.)

Merger Negotiations

The most interesting disclosure in the S-4, in my opinion, are the events leading up to the signed merger agreement on October 20. Many asserted that it was almost impossible that the merger was not at least partially negotiated before the DWAC stock offering on September 7. As I covered in prior articles, the filings last year were confusing about the timing of any discussions. The disclosures in the S-4 give details that may shock many investors.

First, in February 2021, TMTG called Mr. Orlando, CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE), another SPAC, about some combination. They even negotiated a non-disclosure agreement in February, but the negotiations “stalled” in April. Mr. Orlando also became CEO of DWAC.

TMTG also had extensive negotiations with three other SPACs in March, April, and May. One even went as far as negotiating a letter of intent. All three were never finalized for various reasons.

During the same time period, GETTR was trying to negotiate some deal with Trump, but In mid-June 2021, TMTG sent a cease-and-desist letter advising GETTR to “cease recruiting Trump, who had existing contractual obligations with respect to TMTG”.

Looking at the DWAC side of the merger negotiations that started after September 8, is also a little surprising to some. TMTG was not DWAC’s first choice. Their first choice was a “fintech company focused on payment processing and linking crypto to legacy banking solutions with a strong relationship with a leading crypto currency exchange” with a valuation of “$7 billion”. Because the fintech company needed to raise an additional $300 million in a difficult market, the deal was rejected by DWAC.

A total of 15 companies in “a wide range of industries, including advanced computing, communication services, financial services, fintech, electric transportation, retail, media, and consumer products” expressed interest in some combination with DWAC. They were all rejected for various reasons. DWAC and TMTG negotiated a letter of intent on September 22 and signed their deal on October 20.

So TMTG did have earlier talks with Mr. Orlando, but that was regarding BENE.-not DWAC. The question is did any additional communications take place between the parties until after September 7 when the offering for DWAC became effective? This is a very technical SEC question. The S-4 is not clear on this point.

What Is Not In the S-4

I am not surprised that the S-4 did not contain any financial projections for the next few years because the SEC is trying to eliminate the safe harbor protection for projections contained in SPAC S-4 filings, which I covered in prior articles.

I am a little surprised, however, that there were no metrics about TruthSocial given that Trump likes to make statements during interviews about the recent success of TruthSocial app downloads. Current/prior data/numbers do not have safe harbor protection-only future projections for SPACs. You can't "hype" the current numbers. (In SEC filings, the less said the better. I guess.)

New Additional Dilution

An exhibit to the S-4 contained an amended item to raise up to $30 million instead of $1.5 million for DWAC by a loan from the SPAC sponsor, Arc Global Investments, to use to help finance DWAC until the merger is closed. The problem is that these loans are convertible into DWAC units at $10.00 per unit. That could mean that a $30 million cash loan could result in additional 3 million units currently worth $162.96 million, using the latest price for the units (DWACU) of $54.32.

Other Interesting Items

*As of March 31, 2022, TMTG had approximately 40 full-time employees.

*Mr. Nunes, CEO of TMTG, has a base salary of $750,000

*As of the October 2021 TMTG had raised over $5 million in its first months of inception. They raised an additional $22.6 million via a convertible note and $15.36 million via bridge financing. (People were wondering what financing TMTG was using to create TruthSocial.)

Future

I expect the SEC to use the communication issues as a way (an excuse) to delay the merger until after the November elections because it does not want TMTG to get access to almost $1.3 billion in additional capital to greatly expand the media company. ($1 billion via PIPE financing and $300 million via DWAC cash/trust account.) If, as expected, the Republicans gain control of the House, there could be various committees investigating the SEC regarding their delay of the proposed merger. This might be an effective way to get the merger deal completed by the March 8, 2023 deadline.

I wonder if Trump may actually again post on Twitter, but mostly just to promote TruthSocial and the rest of his own media company. This entire Twitter/Musk deal has been great PR for free speech and freedom to post media websites, including TruthSocial. .

Conclusion

While I was disappointed that the S-4 did not contain financial projections often found In SPAC filings, I was not surprised. I was, however, a little surprised by extensive negotiations by both TMTG and DWAC. I expected some, but not so many other potential merger deals that both parties were heavily involved in.

The SEC is an issue, but I hope a new Republican Congress can help get the deal done in early 2023. I can’t stress enough how important the actual S-4 filing was for DWAC investors - a huge positive, in my opinion. I continue to rate DWAC a hold/neutral until I see actual financial results.