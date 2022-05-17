hh5800/iStock via Getty Images

The global chip shortage caused by the post-COVID digitalization of the world economy has a good chance to last until the end of 2022, which creates a growth driver for the semiconductor industry. The capacities of the leading chip manufacturers are almost fully booked for the coming year, and investments in new plants only emphasize the healthy environment in the industry. Even with continued risks from the disrupting supply chains, lockdowns and the Fed tightening, I believe that iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) retains upside potential.

iShares Semiconductor ETF is an investment fund that tracks the ICE Semiconductor Index, which in turn includes shares of semiconductor manufacturers and equipment for their production. The fund was launched on July 10, 2001. The ETF portfolio includes 30 shares of companies from the US, France and Taiwan. In addition, the fund maintains a small amount of temporary cash and derivatives (about 0.14% of total assets). The fund is managed by BlackRock holding, the current management fee is 0.43%. The AUM as of 05.11.2022 is $7.95 billion and the number of outstanding shares is 18.3 million.

AUM $7.95 billion Expense Ratio 0.43% Business Involvement Coverage 99.87%

Name Ticker Weight BROADCOM INC AVGO 9.36% ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD 7.11% NVIDIA CORP NVDA 6.69% INTEL CORPORATION INTC 6.29% QUALCOMM INC QCOM 5.4%

Growth factors

According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) in 2021, global chip sales were $556 billion in 2021- an increase of 26.2 percent and are expected to show a further growth of 10.4 percent in 2022 despite ongoing logistical problems. At the same time, the industry does not signal a possible normalization of the balance of supply and demand in the chip market: most of the largest manufacturers report that the capacities of their factories are fully listed for 2022 and the first months of 2023. The global shortage of chips, according to the most conservative estimates, will persist until the second half of 2022.

At the same time, the CEOs of NVIDIA, Intel, Broadcom and other industry leaders emphasize that the deficit will only be exhausted in 2023 against the backdrop of large-scale commissioning of new plants. TSMC (NASDAQ:TSM) has pledged $107 billion to build factories through 2023, while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung have pledged at least $120 billion and $151 billion through 2030, respectively. Such large investments also speak of a good situation in the industry, which is unlikely to change in the next year.

Top holdings

The largest holding in SOXX is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Broadcom is a fabless manufacturer specializing in semiconductors for communications and data centers. The company has an excellent diversified business, which allowed it to overtake the market. This helps to mitigate the temporary decline in payment flows associated with product refresh cycles. I think that the company will continue to outperform the market due to its unique market position. According to CEO Hock Tan, Broadcom's semiconductor orders are fully booked for all of 2022 and a part of 2023, underscoring strong demand for the company's products. Broadcom is the company that you want to have the biggest share of the ETF portfolio. It has a very diversified business model with predictable cash flows. Broadcom is also less volatile and pays dividends.

chart by author

The ETF holds Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) with a weight of 6.29% and 7.11% respectively. Intel, as an integrated semiconductor company, is at the forefront of global digitalization. The main markets for the corporation are consumer electronics, data centers and cloud technologies, as well as IoT and autonomous driving technologies. Intel lags behind competitors but is confidently making plans for recovery and further growth. AMD, on the other hand, over the past 6 years, has actively exploited the weakness of Intel and distributed its chips in many markets. AMD was able to almost double its market share over the last 5 years, while Intel's share was cut by 20%. Although AMD outpaces its competitor, they both have a room to grow since the market grows rapidly and, thanks to the formed duopoly, both of them will benefit in a big way. I think that the total weight of 13.4% is appropriate, given that Intel is a value stock and pay dividends.

chart by author chart by author

SOXX also has NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its portfolio and I think it's the greatest stock to own in this industry. The company accounts for 6.7% of all holdings. Nvidia outperforms all competitors in the graphics processing unit market. Its GeForce series processors have a market share of 70%. Long-term opportunities are related to the expansion of the use of NVIDIA chips in the automotive industry, as well as the development of the concept of the metaverse. In 2021, the company introduced Grace, its first data center processor, which should eventually allow it to enter the server segment. NVIDIA has all the tools to continue its growth. The 6.7% weight is justified due to the high volatility and high valuation.

chart by author

As we can see, SOXX has the absolute leaders of the industry in its top holdings. These are wide-moat and very well-managed companies that will benefit from the growing market.

Risks

The main risk for the manufacturers in this situation will remain the COVID-19 pandemic, which limits the use of existing production capacity and creates logistical obstacles amid lockdowns in the Asia-Pacific region. However, there is also a positive signal on this front: the first studies of the Omicron strain showed that the symptoms of the variant are milder compared to the Delta. Thus, in the event of the continued dominance of the "omicron", the likelihood of strict quarantines may decrease.

Supply problems and lockdowns in China continue to weigh on the sector, increasing the time of delivery and shipment of products. According to Susquehanna Financial Group, the delivery time for chips in March increased again, this time by 2 days to 26.6 weeks. Among the main reasons for the increase in waiting times, analysts also cite the conflict in Eastern Europe, although China's "zero tolerance" policy for COVID-19 is a key factor.

Bloomberg

So far, the main risk to the industry since the outbreak of the conflict has been a potential supply problem with neon, an inert gas used in lasers to etch circuits on silicon wafers. Cryoin Engineering and Ingas, located in Odesa and Mariupol, which concentrate about 45-54% of the world's neon production capacity, have been shut down since the conflict began. Prices for neon in the Chinese market, which is the second-largest supplier of gas, immediately after the start of the conflict on February 24 soared by almost 9 times (from CNY 1850 to CNY 16,000 per m3). A similar situation arose in the krypton and argon markets.

However, the price situation in the market of inert gases may become an additional pro-inflationary factor in the next 9-12 months, even if the manufacturers will be able to replace the lost capacity. Potentially, the Russian Federation may also impose restrictions on the supply of sapphire substrates and compounds of rare earth metals (cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, niobium, tantalum, etc.), but such a scenario is unlikely, it implies a large-scale escalation.

Industry inventory levels can typically provide three to four weeks of production. Major players have stocks that may last until the end of May this year.

it is also possible to find alternative sources of supply: the share of the Russian Federation in the market of sapphire substrates is about 40%, and in the market of rare earth metals - less than 2%.

An additional risk for the industry is the Fed's plans to increase interest rates in 2022, which will put pressure on technology stocks.

On the long-term horizon (2025-2028), the industry may face the problem of temporary excess capacity against the background of the commissioning of new plants in 2023-2025. Nevertheless, at the current stage, the impact of this risk on the capitalization and financial metrics of companies looks limited.

Alternative

The closest peer of SOXX in terms of assets under management is VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), which tracks MVIS U.S. Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. SMH was launched on 12/20/11, while SOXX debuted on 07/10/01.

SMH charges a fee of 0.35%, which is less than SOXX's fee of 0.46%.

The chart shows the performance of SMH and SOXX. SMH returns since Jan 5 2010 was 893.21%, which exceeds the yield of SOXX at 792.16%. SMH's dividend yield is 0.72%, less than SOXX's 0.93% (adjusted for splits and dividends).

portfolioslab

The SMH Sharpe ratio is currently -0.04, which is below the SOXX Sharpe ratio of 0.01. The chart below compares the moving 12-month Sharpe ratio of SMH and SOXX.

portfolioslab

The SMH volatility is currently 55.86%, which is below the SOXX volatility of 57.29%. The chart below compares the 10-day moving volatility of SMH and SOXX.

portfolioslab

The maximum drawdown of SMH for the indicated period was -33.62%, which roughly corresponds to the maximum drawdown of SOXX equal to -34.25%. The drawdown chart below compares losses from any high over the entire observation period for SMH and SOXX.

portfolioslab

These ETFs look similar. SOXX has more components than SMH. SMH bets heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. I consider this bet risky due to geopolitical risks. SOXX is more diversified. That is the reason why I like it more than SMH.

etfdb.com

Valuation

I used the NASDAQ Composite Index consensus to evaluate the upside potential of the iShares Semiconductor ETF for the next 24 months. The forecast for the index is 16,423 points (as of March 31, 2022) at the current value of 11,180 points, which implies a 46% upside potential. The 2-year beta coefficient for the ETF is 1.17. Thus, the upside potential of the ETF is 53.8%. The ETF share price target for December 2023 is $577.4. I assign a buy rating to SOXX.

Conclusion

The semiconductor industry is one of the fastest-growing ones. There are many reasons to believe that the semiconductor crisis is not going anywhere. The demand is still very high. While the semiconductor shortage is expected to disappear by 2024, the industry is in a new phase of development. This is facilitated by grandiose plans to modernize old and open new production facilities around the world, as well as the widespread introduction of new generation chips in all areas of life.

The ETF has wide-moat companies. The companies in SOXX are the leaders in different segments. The stocks in SOXX have many short- and long-term growth drivers. I believe that SOXX is a buy.