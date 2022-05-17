Macro And Conflicts Set Upside Potential For Gerdau S.A.

Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB), I called the company a relatively risky play given some of the credit rating deficiencies as well as some of the geographical risks and macro. Investing in companies in Brazil is always a bit of a risk due to currency and potentially volatile markets - though it's equally dangerous to overplay these risks and ignore the market entirely, as some investors want to do.

We'll revisit this 100+ year steel company with 30,000 employees and see if it can be a convincing investment today.

Investing in Gerdau

Gerdau has a high yield, investment-grade safety at a BBB- and has had an international presence on the market for over 40-50 years at this point, with a very early expansion strategy. Current operations are spread to 13 countries, which means that despite some of these risks, there are some hedges that might mute the risk more. Being a family-controlled company also brings with it some of the upsides - as well as downsides of such a venture, including lack of shareholder control, but a highly vested interest in things like the dividend.

Commodities such as steel, as with other commodities, are bound to have certain upsides in the market environment we're now clearly entering. These investments tend to hold their levels far better than some other sectors, given the relative pricing power of the companies.

As I mentioned in my initial article, steel is highly correlated to population growth, and the market has seen double-digit demand growth for the past decades. Gerdau also produces in one of the most appealing steel geographies in the world, with Brazil being the 9th-largest producer worldwide of steel. This also isn't an easy sector to be in, which is why we've seen such a degree of consolidation over the past 20-40 years.

Companies that exemplify this include Mad-Men-known Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Trico Steel Co, National Steel Corporation, LTV Corporation, and others, many of which were folded into ArcelorMittal (MT). At this point, only a few large producers with real competitiveness remain on the market, and Gerdau is one of them.

This gives Gerdau advantages. Another advantage in the current macro is the company's relatively minor exposure to Europe, which insulates it somewhat from the energy price issues currently plaguing my home continent. Gerdau can produce cheaper steel than most of its European counterparts, and given current trends, this is very unlikely to change in the near term.

In fact, I believe it is a fair assessment of the current situation to say that the environment for steel and everything that the company produces have significantly improved over the past 6 months, even if some of this is weighed down by COVID-19, logistical pressure, and raw material cost inflation.

Gerdau 1Q22 (Gerdau 1Q22 results)

The company reported increased net sales of almost 25%, net income up almost 20%, EBITDA up 35% on an adjusted basis, and a 2.2% margin improvement - all despite some of these cost pressures. The only problem Gerdau saw was getting its product to market due to shipping constraints.

Demand, however, was the best in recorded history. Both manufacturing, as well as non-residential construction demand, remained strong. Indicators are for these end markets to improved - and while logistical and labor challenges aren't implied to go down and inflation is on the rise, Gerdau is in a prime position to handle these challenges.

The company is on track with profitability and its NA-based transformation.

Gerdau 1Q22 (Gerdau IR)

Overall, it's fair to say that no single segment saw any issues in terms of its sales or its margins, and even in South America which saw some shipment, sales and logistical issues that impacted margins, fundamentals are still very strong. The outlook for the company's end markets remains at extremely high levels. The company recorded the 8th straight quarter of positive FCF, and also recorded one of the lowest net debt ratios in a very long time, coming in at less than 0.25X With well-laddered debt schedules secured at appealing rates and enough current liquidity to pay off the entirety of its debt, Gerdau doesn't have issues on a fundamental basis - and it's lacking credit rating of BBB- is somewhat misleading.

The company is sticking to its dividends, with a yield still at over 10% LTM1Q22. The company has also started a share buyback program. We won't hear from Gerdau and its 2Q22 results until August 3rd, but this gives us plenty of information to base an investment decision upon.

I highlighted in my previous article that the company is currently in a part of the cycle where it is performing with a very high RoIC, meaning that most of the other corresponding key variables are also positive. I do go into some fundamental risks in my original piece...

The iron/steel market is inherently volatile, best expressed by viewing this company's earnings and sales over time.

The Brazilian Real (R$) is not exactly known as the most universally stable currency, and over 50% of company earnings come from Brazil. The company's FX exposure is massive. Nor is Brazil inherently known as the most geopolitically stable region, with plenty of ups and downs.

While the company's current debt level seems low thanks to high earnings, actual total debt is relatively high. With a high cost of capital and a historically low ROCE compared to a relatively high WACC of well over 9% at this point, the company has had a hard time, outside of this crisis, really driving shareholder returns. This is a problem, and not a small one. (Source: Seeking Alpha article, Gerdau)

I will argue that some of these risks have grown smaller as the company has been granted ample elbow room to address its actual debt with the advantage of massive earnings - enough to make share buybacks. I will also go on record saying it's difficult to say when exactly the problematic macro situation, characterized by high demand and inflation, is likely to wind down or to end.

While Gerdau will face its share of challenges, it's my stance that these challenges will not manage to offset the advantages of the current environment, which puts commodity players like Gerdau in a price advantage due to their pricing power.

Gerdau - The valuation

This does not take away from an extremely volatile earnings history, but the fact is that over the past 20 years, the company has clearly outperformed broader markets, coming in at an over 12% annualized RoR. What's even better, the company shows no indication of being grossly overvalued as they did prior to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Gerdau Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

In fact, the company is being significantly undervalued if we consider it likely that this macro is bound to continue for the foreseeable few years. Now, will we see similar results in 2021? I doubt it - I think the forecasts in their tendency due to inflation, war, and macro, will have the declining tendency that analysts are forecasting here. However, given the low valuation for Gerdau, there's still a quite realistic upside on earnings as well as peer perspectives where the company, at peer multiples, it being severely discounted.

On the basis of any forecast, Gerdau is currently experiencing attractive pricing levels. The only problem is considering what a non-inflated demand level should mean in terms of average EPS.

S&P Global considers Gerdau a solid "BUY" here. 5 analysts consider the company having an upside of 46.9%, with all but one currently expecting Gerdau to outperform.

There is no doubt that Gerdau is a well-established company in several markets. There is also no doubt that Gerdau trades to significantly cheaper multiples on virtually every basis compared to peers at this time, with some exceptions.

My main point about these peers remains - all of them are tendentially better capitalized than Gerdau is, and any investment into Gerdau needs to deal with the fact that 50% of the company's EBITDA in fact comes from Brazil, which again isn't exactly stable geography by any means.

There are safer alternatives out there - I still believe and see that. However, given the shift in macro, we're seeing, I'm now willing to pay tangible book value for the company, which means that I might be willing to start to look at Gerdau at around or below $5/share, which is a fairly significant bump from my recent price target for the company of around $3/share.

Some of the risks remain. I stand by what I said in my last piece, that Gerdau needs to show consistent profitability. However, the difference now is that with this macro, I believe this to be a realistic scenario for the coming few years. That is why I'm bumping my PT for the company.

Thesis

My thesis for Gerdau here is the following:

While Gerdau has some appeal from a fundamental point of view, active in good geographies with growth potential, the company still needs to prove consistent returns above the cost of capital and debt. For the time being, this is being achieved thanks to outsized demands due to recovery.

I do not view Gerdau as a "BUY" here, but the valuation targets have improved significantly. If you bought the company during the crash - congratulations, you have excellent returns and can enjoy your yield.

The price target is below $5/share when tangible book value hits a 1X ratio. Until then, I'm at a "HOLD". That means I'm still at a "HOLD" now, but it's far closer to a "BUY" than it was before.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Thank you for reading.