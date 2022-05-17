bgwalker/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial institutions in the U.S. They have businesses engaged on a national basis in both retail and institutional banking, in addition to specialties in asset management.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, PNC reported total revenues of +$4.7B, which was up 11% year-over-year but +$30M shy of estimates. Reported EPS of $3.29, on the other hand, beat by $0.51. Despite the miss on revenues, the bank generally had a strong start to the year.

Their loan book grew, and their sales per retail branch were about 60% higher than in December, with improvements seen across mortgages, cards, and referrals to PNC investments. Additionally, credit quality remained strong with declines reported for both nonperforming loans and delinquencies.

Following their earnings release, shares came under selling pressure, with the stock now down about 13% for the month versus a decline of about 8.5% for the broader S&P. This contrasts with the bank's 10-year performance, with returns of about 14% versus 12% for the index.

Annualized 10-Yr Total Returns of PNC Compared to S&P 500

At present, PNC is trading at the bottom of their 52-week range at 11x forward earnings. With interest rates on the rise, the bank is well positioned to benefit from growth in net interest income and margin expansion throughout the year. Additionally, management is expecting average loans to be up 10% for the year, which will contribute to projected revenue growth of 9-11%.

For income-focused investors, the recently announced 20% dividend hike is further incitement for investment. As an all-weather regional bank, PNC offers upside potential and stable dividend payments at a reasonable price for investors with a low to moderate tolerance for risk.

Momentum From BBVA USA Acquisition

On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., and the bank merged into PNC on October 8, 2021. Upon completion, PNC's scale expanded further into the national network, with their operations now in all the country's 30 largest markets. This reach will allow PNC to compete nationally on a fortified foundation.

PNC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2022

Within current period results, sales attributable to legacy BBVA geographies contributed to 50% commercial sales growth. Other synergies include positive impacts to noninterest income and growth in average loans and securities.

While the acquisition did contribute negatively to expense growth, PNC had already reduced BBVA's annual operating expense run rate by nearly +$1B at the end of 2021, and they expect to reduce a further +$300M in costs through 2022.

With +$2.6M customers, 9,000 employees, and over 600 branches, the absorption of BBVA into PNC is expected to continue contributing favorably to PNC's results of operations.

Top Tier Liquidity and Capital Position

PNC's liquidity position is among the strongest in the industry, with access to a wide variety of funding sources in both capital and wholesale markets. On a consolidated basis, the largest source of liquidity for the company is the customer deposit base generated by their banking businesses.

In the current period, total deposits were +$450B. This was +$7B lower than the balance reported on December 31, 2021, driven entirely by commercial banking, where deposits were +$10B lower due to seasonal cash deployments. Offsetting this decline was an increase of +$3B in consumer deposits, reflecting seasonally higher balances related to tax refund payments.

The company's loan book also grew in the quarter, increasing +$2B from the prior year and +$6B from December 31. PPP-related loans continued to decline, as expected, and this impacted first quarter growth by +$2B on both an average and spot basis. Excluding the impacts of PPP, average loans increased +$4B, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Further supporting PNC's credit quality is their capital management strength. Prior to the pandemic, PNC targeted a CET1 range of 8.5% to 9%. Since then, actuals have come in higher than target. While the bank's reported ratio decreased to 9.9% from 10.3% in December, this was still higher than the targeted range and also higher than Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), a similar sized regional bank by market cap, who reported a ratio of 9.4% for the quarter.

The credit quality metrics of PNC's portfolio also remained strong through the first months of the year, with nonperforming loans decreasing 7% from December 31. At the end of March 31, nonperforming loans still accounted for less than 1% of total loans. Additionally, total delinquencies were nearly +$300M lower, reflecting lower consumer and commercial loan delinquencies.

Q1FY22 Investor Presentation

Strong Commitment to Shareholder Payouts

In the first quarter of 2022, PNC returned +$1.7B to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends. Additionally, the quarterly dividend payout was increased by 20%, reflecting the company's strong performance and capital levels. PNC now boasts of over 30 years of consecutive dividend payouts, which far surpasses the sector median of 13 years.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, total common dividends accounted for just 36% of net income and were 3.5x covered by operating cash flows. When accounting for the company's investing activities, coverage was still over 2x. In the most recent filing period, the payouts accounted for a slightly higher percentage of net income, but they were still below 40%, indicating a strong degree of safety.

The current yield on the $6.00 annual payout is about 3.8%, which is 22% greater than the sector median and higher than the company's historical averages. The last time the company's dividend payments yielded more was back in 2008 during the financial crisis.

Seeking Alpha - PNC Dividend Growth History

Consensus estimates for the 2023 dividend is $6.30 per share. This would represent a yield of 4%. At a current yield of 3.8%, PNC would be valued at about $166. Over time, the share price should catch up to reflect the growing dividend and the earnings potential of the company. At a 3.0% yield, which is more representative of the sector median, PNC would be worth about $200, which is nearly 30% greater than current trading levels.

Risks To Consider

PNC's overall financial performance is significantly impacted by economic conditions in the U.S and the financial health of both consumers and businesses. Deterioration in consumer and business sentiment can result in reduced business activity, which may decrease the demand for PNC's products and services. Additionally, the ability of borrowers to repay loans could also be negatively impacted during economic downturns. This would also adversely affect PNC.

Even when economic conditions are good, specific factors can negatively affect PNC's results of operations. For example, shifting consumer behavior can create structural headwinds for certain sectors of the economy, such as greater purchases of goods via the internet over physical stores. This can potentially harm the creditworthiness of mall operators and other retail companies whom PNC does business with.

PNC is highly sensitive to changes in market interest rates. While higher interest rates are favorable to the company's ability to grow their net interest income, increasing rates tend to decrease the fixed-rate financial instruments held on the company's balance sheet, which flows through either net income or other comprehensive income (OCI). Additionally, customers may be less willing to borrow at higher rates, further straining the company's operations.

PNC is subject to pervasive rules and regulations. Compliance with these regulations is tedious and failure to adhere to the requirements would result in significant fines and penalties that could adversely affect the company's liquidity. In addition, failure to maintain adequate capital as stipulated within the regulatory requirements may limit the ability of the bank to pay dividends and repurchase shares.

Conclusion

PNC is one of the largest regional banks in the U.S with retail branches located coast-to-coast. In 2021, the bank reported record revenue of +$19.2B, generated an 11% return on common equity, and completed their acquisition of BBVA USA, which cemented their stake in the country's 30 largest markets.

The strong performance continued into Q1 with strong sales per branch on the retail side and +$7B of growth in spot commercial loans, which was the fastest organic quarterly growth for the bank since the draws at the start of the pandemic. While results and book value were negatively impacted by higher interest rates, net interest income is set to expand in future periods, which will offset weakness elsewhere.

At a CET1 ratio of 9.9%, the bank has ample regulatory cushion. The strength in their capital position relative to other regional banks enabled a dividend increase of 20% for their most recent payout. The dividend is now yielding 3.8%, which is much higher than the bank's historical averages. Normalizing the yield would infer a price nearly 30% higher than current levels.

PNC's outlook is further supported by their strong share in deposits in key operating markets and minimal delinquencies and nonperforming loans. While inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainties exist, the underlying fundamentals in the U.S. economy remain strong, supported by consumers who continue to spend robustly on goods and services.

Shares have come under pressure over the past month and are significantly underperforming the broader market index, despite a solid track record of outperformance in prior years. The pullback, therefore, seems overdone, especially when considering the lack of any fundamental deviation from the bank's current prospects. At a 14x forward multiple, shares would be worth about $200. For investors seeking to add a regional bank to their diversified portfolios, PNC is one that would serve as a solid regional staple.