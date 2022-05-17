jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is one of those businesses with a potentially sketchy past - kind of like DuPont (DD) and Chemours (CC). Where the latter knew about and covered up issues with Teflon, the allegation leveled at Owens Corning was regarding asbestos-containing products, which the company allegedly knew about.

To this date, the company has settled with almost half a million people claiming asbestos-related illnesses from OC products over the years.

It's important, even at the very initial part of the article, to establish such things clearly - because this is the company and the risk we're facing here or getting into.

Let's get going.

Owens Corning - What Does The Company Do?

Owens Corning is primarily known for Fiberglass - but it does a lot of other things as well. In Fiberglass, it's the world's largest manufacturer of these composites, and the company's roots go back to a partnership between two major American glasswork companies.

Today, OC employs over 19,000 people across the world, and the company's mascot is actually the well-known Pink Panther. Despite all of the scandals and issues with OC, the company has been an unbroken Fortune 500 component since 1955.

The company has an investment-grade credit rating. It doesn't have a spectacular yield, coming in at only 1.5% at current levels. However, what it doesn't have in terms of dividend yield, it has in terms of safety and growth. Throughout the pandemic, OC has maintained class-leading sales numbers and margins, leading to very impressive overall performance not only in 2020, but 2021 and LTM.

Owens corning is a play on three things used in fundamental construction. Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The company has extensive expertise in all of these areas.

Every single one of these business areas has delivered very strong results for the past few years, and all with EBIT margins of between 15-22%. The company is also in a position to exercise, due to its market position, excellent pricing power for most of its products that the company reports has more than offset accelerating pricing inflation.

This has also trickled down to the full-year 2022 outlook, which has been confirmed as of the latest quarterly report, with every single business segment seeing revenue growth and demand growth, as well as stable EBIT margins, unimpacted for the time being by cost inflation due to strong pricing power.

The company has a strong history of innovating and developing new materials, to the degree where the company's products are known even to me, well outside the company's home markets. The new product launches have been accelerated over the course of the pandemic, and the company is stepping up R&D investments.

Put it in a simplified way, the company does well whenever there's a premium on living spaces and housing. Whenever there's a housing or construction scarcity, OC sees demand growth. Add to this the demand growth from ESG/Sustainable solutions which are more of a reno/remodel growth, as well as overall increasing investments in infrastructure, and you can see why the company is perhaps not only considered a housing play anymore.

In fact, I would go so far as to consider the company a strong play on the current sustainable, ESG, and infrastructure demand, which means that the housing market, while important, might take a bit of a backseat in the near term if housing demand gets more muted.

The company is, in fact, a strong play on most fundamental building materials and material solutions, including thermal applications, acoustic, structural, moisture protection, fastenings, etc.

The company's market leadership makes company products a natural choice for its customers, and the company is expanding into new markets with its increasing focus on sustainable solutions. OC targets a $10B revenue level by 2024, from a combination of M&As and innovation in its existing segments. An example of this is WearDeck, producing composite, sustainable decking material.

For the near term, the company expects the business to enjoy growth from the residential repair & remodel market, new construction markets, and global end markets. OC does expect continued inflation, and even for this inflation to accelerate, putting increased pressure on pricing and margins, but see continue pricing power and no new issues in the near term.

The company's operations are split into three reportable segments, called as above - Composites, Insulation and Roofing, with most of them at or around 27-36%, making it a fairly even split. Composites alone, with the company's glass fiber materials, can be found in over 40,000 end-use applications in Building, Construction, renewable energy and infrastructure. These end-applications include things like:

Roofing

Shingles

Tubs/Showers/pools

Flooring

Pipes

Tanks

Electrical Equipment

Wind turbine Blades

This is the case for most of the company's segments and products - a wide range of applications, and a large market presence overall. The company produces its products worldwide, with manufacturing found in places like Texas, South Carolina, France, The Netherlands, Canada, China, Mexico and Belgium.

The company's debt situation is well in hand with a less than 42% debt/cap and its aforementioned BBB credit rating. It is worth mentioning that recessions - real recessions, such as the one in 2007-2009, cause the company to absolutely destroy value. In 2006, the company had negative EPS. Its dividend history goes back only to 2014, before which it had broken its payout due to massive market problems and profitability issues. Since that time, however, the general trend for OC has been almost universally positive. If you invested in the company during the recession, your returns at this time would be close to 1,350%, with an annual RoR of 22.4%, reflecting an overall strong market for the past 15 years.

However, the past is no guarantee of future results, obviously. Still, as we move into valuation, we'll see some indications why this company might continue performing well.

Owens Corning Valuation

The arguments for and against Owens Corning are fairly clear. Against we have overexposure to housing which will see downturns when the housing market sours - which it might in the coming macro. Not a point I'm going to disagree with.

My stance, however, is that the company is becoming more a play on infrastructure, materials technology, and ESG/Sustainability. And we all know those end markets, regardless of inflation, are going to see significant upsides in the coming years due to continued high demand.

This currently translates into a high forecasted upside of double-digit EPS growth, on average, for the next 3 fiscal years. Is this upside in any way likely?

I would say that the market is severely underestimating OC pricing power and its ability to sustain its upsides during inflationary markets. Recent history has proven that the company is proof against the worst of these increases, and it's not far-fetched to assume that the general trends may continue, which would lead to at the very least positive EPS growth levels.

Whether these actually come to double digits remains to be seen. Analyst forecast accuracy is fairly spotty, unfortunately, but the company has an equal tendency to outperform well above expectations as well.

Theoretically, there's a significant, near-30% annualized RoR upside even on the basis of a conservative, 5-year average of 13.2X P/E for 2024E. These estimates have been adjusted in only one direction for the past few months - up.

So - I believe there is most definitely an upside for OC at this point. How high that upside is, well time will show us that. But given the company trends, I believe there is a very small chance for a downside in this company's earnings and results.

Company peers include Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY), which I own. It also includes businesses like Kingspan Group (OTCPK:KGSPY), Trex (TREX), Rockwool (OTCPK:RKWAF). OC is cheaper than some of these but more expensive than some. It's not in a clear, massive undervalued situation either in terms of revenues or in terms of P/E or EBITDA. Still, it's world-leading in several fields, and the only comparable interesting investment I see for OC is Saint-Gobain.

The market, meaning S&P global analysts (18 of them) see an upside to OC. The company's targets range from a low of $85 to a high of $159 with an average PT of around $114, implying an upside of around 21% at today's valuation. I consider this to be a fair price target given where the company might be going over the next few years.

For myself, having easy access to EU investments, I consider Saint-Gobain to be not only a worthy peer but actually a better investment at this particular time given the substantially better yield of close to 3% and a similar upside in terms of PT. However, OC is still a very solid company with an upside, and it shares many of the trends that I view as making Saint-Gobain such a great investment.

This includes massive pricing power, strong support by governmental infrastructure orders (SGO has an even higher upside here due to the French Support), and the number of appealing M&A's the company has the potential to do in the near term. OC has done several - SGO's recent acquisition of Chryso demonstrates a similarly high growth potential.

It can be said that I view the entire sector with relatively favorable eyes. My choice, for now, has been easy - Saint-Gobain.

But at these levels and upsides, I'm establishing a "BUY" for Owens Corning - and I view it as appealing.

Thesis

My thesis for OC is fairly simple.

OC is a solid play in building materials. While there are potential headwinds in the housing sector, much of the company's sales are now aimed at materials for infrastructure, renewables and other segments, which make it less of an exposed play than it was 20 years ago. I view this as favorable.

I have a solid stake in a close competitor, and here I'm considering adding OC to my holdings as well in a slow pace. I view the company as a "BUY".

My price target is initialized at a "BUY" and around $110 conservatively, considering here that competitors in my view actually have similar, or even better upsides with potentially better fundamentals.

This is an attractive company worth your attention.

