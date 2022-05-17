kckate16/iStock via Getty Images

Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) markets refined petroleum products through a network of retail gasoline stations and to unbranded wholesale customers. Murphy's owned retail stations are almost all located in close proximity to Walmart stores.

MUSA also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stations under the Murphy Express brand, which are “typically larger than a Murphy USA. Most Murphy Express locations offer coffee, fountain and frozen drinks, free ATMs, and many other convenience items.”

In addition, Murphy has over 150 QuickChek stores, which “offers made-to-order subs and sandwiches, guaranteed fresh coffee, and more.”

I have previously published an article on Seeking Alpha titled, Murphy USA Inc: Balanced Capital Allocation Strategy, on November 20, 2020, which provides additional background information. In addition, the company presented a slideshow in March 2022, which highlights its business progress and future plans.

The intention for this report is to provide an independent data analysis and projections for its future fuel margins. My conclusion, as explained below, is for strong earnings prospects, both because of higher profit margins and volumes sold.

Methodology

Using MUSA’s quarterly Form 8-K reports commencing with the first quarter of 2018, I calculated the average sales price ("Sales Prices") per gallon by dividing the petroleum product sales figure in dollars by the retail fuel volume (million gallons). Likewise, I calculated the average cost of goods sold ("COGS") by dividing the petroleum product cost in dollars by the retail fuel volume. I subtracted the COGS from the average sales price to derive the fuel margin (“Calculated Margin”).

As depicted below, this Calculated Margin does not equate to the margin reported in the 8-K reports (“Reported Margin”) because Murphy also sells merchandise and includes other accounting items in the Reported Margin, though the correlation is high (77%).

Boslego Risk Services

The average Sales Price is highly correlated (98%) to the COGS; however, the COGS, a wholesale price, is more volatile than the Sales Prices, which is a retail price. In particular, as it can be observed in the graph below, the COGS price rises and falls faster than the Sales Prices. That is what cause much of the fluctuation in both the Calculated and Reported margins.

In general, rising gasoline prices tend to “squeeze” the margin, whereas falling prices tend to enhance the margin. However, the margin tends to be higher when prices are relatively high because the percentage return provides a boost in the absolute value of the margin.

Boslego Risk Services

These types of fluctuations are typical for petroleum product retailers. And Murphy has itself noted in its annual 10-K report:

We are exposed to market risks related to the volatility in the price of refined products (primarily gasoline and diesel) used in our operations. These fluctuations can affect our revenues and purchases, as well as the cost of operating, investing and financing activities.”

I performed timeseries regression analysis using New York Harbor Reformulated RBOB Regular Gasoline Futures Contract prices (“NYMEX”) to model the relationships between Murphy’s Sales Prices and COGS and to project future margins.

There is a high correlation (99%) between NYMEX and COGS timeseries on a quarterly calculation. On average, the difference (“Basis”) is that COGS is $0.74/gal more expensive, while the maximum Basis was $0.87/gal and the minimum was $0.58/gal.

Boslego Risk Services

The Sales Price is also highly correlated (98%) to NYMEX. The average Basis is that the Sales Price is $0.92/gal higher than NYMEX, with a maximum Basis of $1.11 and minimum of $0.77/gal.

Boslego Risk Services

However, I performed a “best fit” regression analysis and found that adding a one-month time lag to NYMEX improved the r-squared, or “goodness of fit,” the percentage of the variance in the dependent variable that the independent variables explain collectively. This makes sense because retailers are a little slower to adjust their prices than is the spot market, even if it does not always appear that way to consumers.

That also explains why retail gasoline margins get compressed or enlarged due to oil price changes. Regressions that include a current futures price and a lagged one are best at explaining margin variations in cents per gallon.

The total margin realized by MUSA is also based on volumes sold. Murphy proclaims in its slideshow that it is “Taking share profitably as value gap to competitors widens,” and “Inflation expands relative cost advantage” but offers no data proof. When I regressed sales volumes against futures prices, I found that t-statistic for futures prices is highly significant. This proves that futures prices are an important factor in explaining the variation in sales volumes.

I also performed a calculation to measure Murphy’s market share of U.S. demand, and I found that indeed MUSA’s market share has expanded over time. I divided Murphy's daily average sales volumes by EIA’s daily gasoline “product supplied,” which is a proxy for demand.

Boslego Risk Services Boslego Risk Services

Projections

The NYMEX futures market provides a telescopic view of what market participants think (or bet) of how spot prices will evolve many months into the future. This is a convenient instrument to use for projecting MUSA’s future margins, given the regression analysis results. One must simply be cognizant that they are only a snapshot in time and that they change frequently.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine involving a major oil producer, Russia, the futures market is pricing-in a risk premium for the near-term. However, the market appears reluctant to carry that premium far into the future, given the uncertainties of how events will unfold, and if and to what extent Russian oil supplies will be disrupted.

Most recently, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence stated his belief that “most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year.” However, the disruption to Russia’s oil exports may be another matter, as the European Union has proposed to ban Russian oil imports in six months’ time. The U.S. has already banned them since they are a relatively small percentage of U.S. supplies, and the world oil market reallocates trade when embargoes or bans occur, as previously proven by Professor Robert Stobaugh of Harvard Business School during the 1973-74 oil embargo.

As of the market’s close on May 11th, the NYMEX “strip” of prices were as depicted below.

Boslego Risk Services

Utilizing those prices in my model of MUSA’s Calculated Margin, as well as my calculation of the margin, as first described above, I derived the historical and future margin figures, plotted below in cents per gallon.

Boslego Risk Services

I converted the figures to annualized numbers and made a percentage adjustment to show a future estimate of the Reported Margin, plotted with the historical figures.

Boslego Risk Services

Finally, I assumed MUSA’s market share would remain at its 1Q22 level in the future and used EIA’s projections of future U.S. gasoline demand that are reported in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook published in May 2022. If gasoline prices drop, as implied by the NMEX strip, MUSA may face "headwinds" in expanding its market share due to a loss of competitive advantage.

Boslego Risk Services

The final result is an estimate of the Reported Margin in total dollars for 2022 and 2023, as shown below.

Boslego Risk Services

Conclusions

The result of the process described above shows an 84% gain in the total Reported in 2022 v. 2021, and a further gain of 21% in 2023 v. 2022. To repeat the cautionary message above, NYMEX futures prices are virtually certain to change and such changes would likely have a material effect on those estimates.

My estimated future margin benefits from the NYMEX market structure, which prices-in a substantial drop in gasoline prices, a very beneficial effect to MUSA due to the lag of sales prices to COGS. There is also an inflationary impact captured in the regression equation, which boosts margins in absolute terms.

And so, as it stands as of May 11th, MUSA’s future earnings prospects are indeed bright. And the rise in MUSA’s share price of 76% over the past year may well be justified, and future share price rises may be in order.

Finally, MUSA stated in its latest 10-K annual report that, “We make limited use of derivative instruments to manage certain risks related to commodity prices… As of December 31, 2021, all current commodity derivative activity is immaterial.” Based on my preliminary analysis, a well-designed and executed risk management (hedging) strategy could further enhance and/or stabilize MUSA’s earnings prospects.