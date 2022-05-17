Is The Housing Bubble About To Burst? Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman

May 17, 2022 8:15 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)1 Like
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • Builders FirstSource is one of Seeking Alpha's highest-rated stocks and top 3 in Steven Cress' housing picks.
  • CEO Dave Flitman discusses the challenges and opportunities of supply chain constraints amid a housing shortage.
  • Adjusting strategies if consumer spending habits are impacted by high rent/mortgage payments, inflation, and overall cost of living increases.
  • Why the housing shortage will continue for at least a decade.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is one of Seeking Alpha's highest-rated stocks and top 3 in Steven Cress' housing stock picks. Dave Flitman, CEO, discusses the challenges and opportunities of supply chain constraints amid a housing shortage.

  • 1:09 - Growth amid supply chain challenges
  • 5:51 - Lumber price outlook
  • 9:11 - BLDR's acquisitions
  • 15:15 - How will rising interest rates and inflation affect BLDR?
  • 21:40 - How will BLDR remain successful during a potential bear market?
  • 23:31 - Housing bubble or housing boom?

Date of interview: May 11th, 2022

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.49K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.