Is The Housing Bubble About To Burst? Builders FirstSource CEO Dave Flitman
May 17, 2022 8:15 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)1 Like
Summary
- Builders FirstSource is one of Seeking Alpha's highest-rated stocks and top 3 in Steven Cress' housing picks.
- CEO Dave Flitman discusses the challenges and opportunities of supply chain constraints amid a housing shortage.
- Adjusting strategies if consumer spending habits are impacted by high rent/mortgage payments, inflation, and overall cost of living increases.
- Why the housing shortage will continue for at least a decade.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is one of Seeking Alpha's highest-rated stocks and top 3 in Steven Cress' housing stock picks. Dave Flitman, CEO, discusses the challenges and opportunities of supply chain constraints amid a housing shortage.
- 1:09 - Growth amid supply chain challenges
- 5:51 - Lumber price outlook
- 9:11 - BLDR's acquisitions
- 15:15 - How will rising interest rates and inflation affect BLDR?
- 21:40 - How will BLDR remain successful during a potential bear market?
- 23:31 - Housing bubble or housing boom?
Date of interview: May 11th, 2022
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com