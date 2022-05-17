Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

The market continues to punish Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), despite multiple positive catalysts in recent weeks. It is also apparent that most investors have had their gains obliterated, if not more, given that the stock had lost -30.27% of its value in the past 19 months. In addition, BABA lost over $600B in its enterprise value during the same period, to only $202.8B by 16 May 2022.

Though we admit that recovery will not be soon, BABA will eventually get there, given how the company remains a highly successful one from the valuation standpoint. As a result, the stock is expected to slowly recover to a price target of $180 in the next two or three years, as the Chinese government slowly regains global investors' trust over time.

Government's Zero COVID Policy Has Caused More Harm Than Good In Public Sentiment

With the news of a potential Shanghai reopening from China's Zero COVID Policy by 01 June 2022, it is Beijing's turn to enter a partial lockdown, given the intensifying COVID-19 cases in China's capital. On 12 May, National Immigration Administration curbed non-essential overseas travel on top of the endless testing, contact testing, and quarantine for its citizens. In addition, multiple districts have been closed off with limited public transportation access. Furthermore, work-from-home has been enforced, while schools and other indoor venues for dining/ entertainment purposes remained closed.

This situation is not unique to Beijing, given that 373M Chinese in 45 other cities are also on various forms of lockdowns, due to the rising COVID cases. According to many analysts, these restrictive measures will definitely delay the recovery of global supply chain issues, while also causing a global recession, partially attributed to the ongoing Ukraine war as well. Though the Chinese government had tried to impose a "closed-loop management" for key industries, such as the automotive, semiconductor, and battery sectors, it had failed to stem the productivity losses from the lockdowns. For example, NIO (NIO) only delivered 5K vehicles in April, down 50% from its output in March 2022. Tesla (TSLA) also warned its consumers that deliveries will be delayed by at least three months, after losing approximately 57% of its production capacity in its Shanghai Gigafactory.

As a result, it is no brainer that even the S&P 500 index is down by -14.52% in the past six months, given the macro issues. With no end in sight, we do not expect the recovery of the Chinese stock market to occur soon, given the lagging market sentiments toward its Zero COVID Policy, on top of its long-term Tech Crackdown. Furthermore, it is clear that many international firms, including those from the US, are putting their Chinese investment plans on hold, given the political uncertainties. So, BABA investors must moderate their hopes of a massive rally within these few quarters, since we believe that China will continue to enforce its policies, at least until President Xi successfully secured his third term by November 2022.

A Slow Recovery Is Possible With Clarity From The Symposium

The South China Morning Post reported that the special symposium led by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will be taking place on Tuesday (we assume on 17 May 2022). It may potentially lead to a small recovery in most Chinese tech stocks, including BABA, Baidu (BIDU), Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY), and JD.com (JD).

If the Chinese government truly walks the talk in promoting its digital economy through supportive policies, we may finally see the start of a Chinese stock market recovery. If proven to be sustainable and well backed by the Chinese government, we are certain that the global investing community may start to dip their toes, though we expect initial responses to be lukewarm. However, there is also a possibility that little is concluded from this special symposium, given the unrelenting crackdown in the past 19 months and lagging market sentiment.

The fact that action speaks louder than words, however, may give us some hope moving forward. In April 2022, the Chinese government finally restarted the issuance of 45 video game licenses after a nine months hiatus, despite its previous hard stance on the segment. There might be light at the end of the tunnel, assuming that China's relentless assault on its tech space is over. Though we have to admit that the light seemed rather dim for now.

BABA Is Set To Report Optimistic FQ4'22 Earnings

In the meantime, consensus estimates had downgraded BABA's projected revenues and net income for the coming three fiscal years, since our last analysis. For FY2022, BABA is expected to report revenues of $134.12B and a net income of $21.96B, representing FQ4'22 projected revenues of $32.97B against consensus estimates of $29.39B. Given that it represents YoY revenue growth of 15.3% and YoY net income growth of over 1300% (though mostly attributed to the $2.8B fine from the Chinese government in FQ4'21), we expect a short-term rally for BABA stock post the FQ4'22 earnings call, despite the long-term uncertainties.

In addition, given the improved operating costs from BABA's mass layoffs constituting 15% of its workforce and 40% of its Russian workforce due to the ongoing war, we may expect an upwards rerating for its net income profitability from FQ4'22 onwards as well. Furthermore, the continued lockdown in China could be a boon to the company's top and bottom line, given that its local e-commerce contributes up to 70.9% of BABA's total revenue in FQ3'22. As a result, investors looking for short-term gains may opt to do so post FQ4'22 earnings. Nonetheless, we expect the recovery to be short-lived, given that retail sales in April 2022 fell hard due to the nationwide Zero COVID Policy, potentially contributing to weaker FQ1'23 guidance.

Nonetheless, given that BABA is expected to report revenue and net income growth at a CAGR of 9.39% and 7.51% over the next two years, we expect massive returns for long-term investors moving forward. This is assuming that the Chinese government walks the talk for a "sustainable and healthy growth of the digital economy," while prioritizing a 5.5% GDP growth target for the year. In addition, we do not expect the negative market condition to continue with no end, given the impending recession. Therefore, we expect China to soften its hardline stance a little to avoid a global economic downturn similar to that of 2008, when its GDP fell from 13% in 2007 to 6.1% in Q1 of 2009.

So, Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It is evident that BABA is now trading at overtly silly valuations, at an EV/NTM Revenue of 1.51x and NTM P/E of 11.7x, lower than its 3Y mean of 4.88x and 22.2x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $86.48 on 16 May 2022, down 62% from 52 weeks high of $230.89, though it is still a consolation of 18% gain from 52 weeks low of $73.28. Nonetheless, we also admit that BABA is one of the "rare" stocks whose valuations do not matter anymore in the grand scheme of things, given how pessimistic the global investor communities are about the Chinese stock market.

As a result, investors who still hang on to BABA stock are definitely troopers, given how they did not let go despite the onslaught of lagging market sentiments. In contrast, those who had sold off all of their holdings would probably have kept part of their capital portfolio intact. Call us crazy, but we still believe in BABA's potential recovery, given how the Chinese government has finally shown more restraint and promise in recent weeks. We also expect the company to report an optimistic FQ4'22 report card on 26 May 2022, which may serve as a short term positive catalyst on top the big tech symposium, before slowly recovering in the next few years.

Therefore, we rate BABA stock as a Buy only for speculative long-term investors.