Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is up nearly 150% since I covered it last, although for an asset I didn't focus on, and in an indication I hardly mentioned. I guess that is a good thing because, if I was already impressed by enobosarm, then the stupendous performance that occurred due to sabizabulin in the last month only adds to the positive note.

So, what happened? In April, the company presented very positive data from a phase 2 trial of sabizabulin in patients with severe COVID-19 at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. “In the trial of ~40 patients hospitalized with COVID, treatment with sabizabulin resulted in an 82% relative reduction in deaths. Also, sabizabulin treatment was associated with a 73% relative reduction in the mean days in the ICU and a 78% relative reduction in days on mechanical ventilation.”

Two weeks before that, VERU went up 35% after it presented interim phase 3 data. Data showed that sabizabulin led to a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction of 55% of mortality (p=0.0029) in the intent to treat the population at or before day 60. The placebo group showed a 45% mortality rate while the sabizabulin group saw 20% mortality. An independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping the trial early due to high efficacy.

All this leads to the very important question of Emergency Use Authorization or EUA. Here’s how Yale Medicine defines the concept:

Put simply, an emergency use authorization (EUA) is a tool the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can use to expedite the availability of medical products, including drugs and vaccines, during a public health emergency. An EUA can only be granted when no adequate, approved, available alternatives exist, and when the known and potential benefits outweigh the potential risks. An EUA also only lasts as long as the public health emergency for which it was declared.

During the pandemic, a number of EUAs were issued for such vaccines like Pfizer’s (PFE) and Moderna’s (MRNA), and for Gilead’s (GILD) remdesivir. Some were given but retracted, like HCQ. So, getting an EUA during the pandemic was something of a big deal because it jump-started the commercial aspect. However, getting one was never tantamount to retaining one.

With that background in mind, let’s see what happened to sabizabulin.

On May 2, the company reported that they have received a pre-emergency use authorization meeting date on May 10. On that same day, Culper Research came out with a scathing attack on Veru and its management, basically accusing them of fraud. Like a lot of short attacks, there was considerable detail in the report. One question that did strike me as relevant was the high mortality rate in the placebo group - 45% - where numerous previous trials and real-world data has shown a mortality rate in a similar population at below 25%. A rate of 45% means that nearly half the COVID patients that were hospitalized died. That seems overblown. Another report - read here - elaborates on this high mortality rate.

In their earnings call last week, Veru defended itself against some of these concerns. For example, about the supposed difference between placebo and drug arm baseline characteristics, they said:

Concern number three. Our phase clinical trial held no standard of care requirements. Not true. Standard of care was allowed for both the placebo and treatment groups, standard of care was well balanced between the treatment and placebo groups. Approximately 80% receive dexamethasone and about 30% received remdesivir, other agents including anti-IL6 antibodies and JAK inhibitors were also allowed. Sabizabulin demonstrated clear benefit over standard of care.

Despite all that negativity and a high short interest of nearly 30%, Veru continued to rise as the FDA agreed “that the efficacy and safety data from a completed phase 3 trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome, are sufficient to support the submission of a request for an EUA.” Not only an EUA, the FDA also agreed that the efficacy data from the halted trial is sufficient for an NDA (for a full approval) as well. The company will need to collect additional safety data from patients using the drug under the EUA in order to provide adequate safety data for the NDA. They will not require any additional clinical trials for safety.

With this, Veru now walks into a space populated by the likes of Pfizer’s paxlovid. Veru has repeatedly reminded us about the easier dosing regimen of sabizabulin versus paxlovid. HC Wainwright’s Yi Chen, in the earnings call, also commented on paxlovid’s efficacy issues:

Recent news report showed that patients who received Pfizer’s new COVID drug Paxlovid in the outpatient setting, they have symptoms rebound after the treatment, potentially showing that Paxlovid is not such an effective drug.

While it is something of a surprise to me, personally, that a COVID rescue medicine candidate still has the ability to boost up a stock this way - at this late stage in the COVID game - the compelling survival data, the fact that a number of other big-name assets failed this particular test, all these make the thesis attractive. I doubt, though, about the market potential given the dwindling COVID numbers and the efficacy of vaccines which have vastly reduced hospitalization rates. That’s what I see in India, at least, which was once vilified globally for its alleged COVID mismanagement, and now is conspicuously absent from global media because very few Indians seem to be dying, or even getting hospitalized, here. As usual, good news doesn’t sell - but we will not go into geopolitics. Suffice it to say, COVID is a dwindling market, and Veru will need more than an emergency approval to survive here.

On that front, “Sabizabulin is the first drug to demonstrate a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction in deaths in hospitalized patients,” Dr. Mitchell Steiner, chief executive of Veru, said. Although numbers have reduced, according to the New York Times, there are 570 fatalities every day on average. If half of these patients can be saved using Veru’s drug, that is a very big achievement.