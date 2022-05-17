jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the biggest reasons why I've invested in and written about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is because I'm bullish the aVOD distribution model. I think Crackle is a strong streaming service with an above average user interface offering quality exclusive content. Naturally, Chicken Soup has been a solid investment fit fundamentally based off my streaming aVOD thesis. Because of that fundamental viewpoint, this latest news about the Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) acquisition is a head scratcher for me. Since I've covered CSSE as heavily as I have for Seeking Alpha, I wanted to provide my thoughts on this deal.

Redbox Business Model

Redbox operates a physical movie rental distribution business. You've probably seen the kiosks while out and about. The machines are generally located in or near the front doors of gas station convenience stores and shopping supercenters like Walmart (WMT) or Kroger (KR). The user experience is pretty straightforward. The consumer can rent or buy physical DVD copies of movies directly from the Redbox kiosks while they're already out on errands. They can then return those movies to any of the kiosks. It's a physical movie rental distribution business like Blockbuster just with a much smaller real estate footprint and an advantageous price point for the consumer.

To its credit, the company has been trying to transition into a more digital-focused brand by offering streaming aVOD services and a digital movie rental platform similar to Vudu or Prime Video (AMZN). The issue I see with the on-demand rental platform is that it lacks pricing power. All of these services are just middlemen selling the same commodities. There is no pricing power via the online rental solution which means the company is reliant on brand loyalty for sales. This is likely why despite the effort to transform the company, the overwhelming majority of Redbox's revenue still comes from the physical legacy kiosks.

Segments 2019 2020 2021 Legacy $838,627 $506,437 $253,417 Digital $19,743 $39,754 $35,123 Total $858,370 $546,191 $288,540 Digital % of Rev 2.30% 7.28% 12.17%

Source: Redbox, dollar figures in thousands

Among the concerns that are evident from Redbox's revenue trend over the last three years, maybe the biggest one is that digital revenue actually down in 2021 compared with 2020. Despite growth in that segment since 2019, the company is still almost entirely reliant on physical DVD rentals for revenue. The main selling point for the physical kiosk-based model is that the DVD format rentals provided by Redbox are $2 per rental while digital streaming rentals of new movies are often three times that from a consumer cost perspective.

That's a notable difference but it is dependent on movie release models reverting back to theatrical releases over streaming-first releases. As a physically-based company, Redbox experienced a huge decrease in revenue during the COVID restrictions. From the company's 2021 annual filing:

As a result of these restrictions, many consumers subscribed to additional streaming services to satisfy their content needs as the number of new release movies, released theatrically and through home entertainment, decreased by more than 50% in both 2020 and 2021 compared with 2019, which had 140 theatrical titles. During 2020 and 2021, the Company experienced a decline in physical movie rentals, due in part to a significant decline in new movie releases and theater closures along with governmental and retail store restrictions.

The decline in theatrical releases is specifically damaging to Redbox's distribution model because it takes away one of the main selling points of the Redbox service; which is access to new release movies before the streaming services get to distribute. The changing of the release method from physical theaters to in-home streamers, is a big problem for Redbox. Again from the company's 2021 filing:

One alternative release method, albeit limited in its scope, was to sell movies directly to subscription services for exclusive release on their respective platforms. As a result, these titles were not available through a traditional transactional On Demand window, thus leading to fewer new release titles available to the Company.

While this shift in move release method doesn't entirely eliminate Redbox's ability to distribute DVDs through the kiosk model, it does have a considerable impact on the company's bottom line. Redbox and now Chicken Soup are banking on a reversal of the streaming release trend in movies. I'm not so sure that's a wise a bet.

The Industry is Different Now

While it's true that movie releases have come back to some degree in 2022, there is still a large gap between where that release schedule is now and where it was in 2019. While smaller more independent studios are returning to theaters, releases from the "major 6" studios still leave quite a bit to be desired:

Movie Releases by year (The-numbers.com)

From a ticket sales perspective, according to the-numbers.com, 2022 will generate a forecasted total of 752 million tickets sold.

Year Tickets Sold Total Box Office 2022 752,203,099* $6,897,702,414* 2021 497,907,556 $4,565,813,637 2020 221,762,724 $2,033,566,047 2019 1,228,763,382 $11,255,475,182 2018 1,311,300,934 $11,945,954,034 2017 1,225,639,761 $10,993,991,460

Source: the-numbers.com, *annualized projection

This tickets sold figure is far more than during the COVID era, but well behind pre-pandemic levels. And we can see this corroborated by the total revenue figures from AMC Entertainment (AMC):

Total Revenue AMC (Seeking Alpha)

AMC's total revenue trend does not lend a lot of confidence to the thesis that the movie industry is turning it around. And again, Redbox has a considerable level of exposure to this trend change. This is something Redbox has detailed directly in its 2021 report:

Historically, rentals have been correlated with the number and quality of new theatrical titles released in a quarter. During 2021, Redbox's business was negatively impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in fewer than expected theatrical releases.

Summary

In addition to the massive debt burden that is being added to the balance sheet as a result of this acquisition, Chicken Soup is also acquiring Redbox with common shares. So existing CSSE shareholders get the double gut punch of a larger debt burden coupled with quite a bit of share dilution at the same time.

Best case scenario, Redbox can once again take advantage of DVD movie release schedules to offer a complementary low-cost movie rental option at a time when inflation is high and a recession looms. Though I think that scenario is dependent on a trend reversal in the entertainment industry that I'm not sure is likely. At worst, this was a very large and expensive user acquisition deal. Despite the optimism expressed on the call from management and even from some who asked questions, I personally don't see enough lucrative synergies from this deal to justify an aVOD streamer buying a DVD rental business.

This seems like an unnecessary risk, in my opinion. By purchasing all of these kiosks and the user base that the Redbox ecosystem provides, Chicken Soup is banking on a trend reversal in the way movies are consumed for the in-home audience. COVID was certainly an outlier event, but Redbox's 2021 performance proves the business model's best days are gone.

I'm still long Chicken Soup shares at the moment. Though I did sell some C and P shares late last week. I think there may be a relief rally in the common stock if there is a broad Nasdaq rally so I'm hanging on to most of my common shares for the time being. I'm obviously not in the conference rooms when these kinds of decisions are pitched and made, but I'm not really seeing the vision on this one. While I am still long common stock currently, I'm definitely losing conviction in this idea.