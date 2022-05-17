Gold: Has Inflation Peaked?
Summary
- Larry Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury and now at Harvard University, said in an interview on May 13, 2022, that he has been warning about inflation for some time.
- The overheated labor market is driving service prices up, which is at the core of the inflation numbers.
- Supply chains and commodity prices are making it a difficult environment “for quite some time to come.”.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Mean Reversion Trading. Learn More »
Fundamentals
Larry Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury and now at Harvard University, said in an interview on May 13, 2022, he has been warning about inflation for some time. The numbers, he said, were worse than expected and "we may have hit a high last month at 8.2%" He does not believe we are going to hit 2% any time soon. The overheated labor market is driving service prices up, which is at the core of the inflation numbers. Supply chains and commodity prices are making it a difficult environment "for quite some time to come."
Summers said most inflations do not get stopped by a single slowdown. There are usually multiple attempts to slow inflation before it actually slows, as happened in the 1960s and 1970s. We are also in a more labor shortage situation than before, which means we will see less deflationary pressure than we have seen before. He believes that the average inflation rate in the 2020s will be higher than it was in the teens. More analysts are saying we should set a target for inflation that is higher than 2%, but he thinks doing so would "undermine any limited anti-inflationary credibility the Fed may have."
Talk of doing something about price gouging at the pump and other price gouging are just "dangerous nonsense. There is no material prospect that in any enduring way gouging legislation can have any substantial effect on inflationary pressure, but it can contrive all kinds of shortages." It can inhibit the supply responses, which is the best way to overcome inflation. Gouging talk is a "diversionary confusion." "The real determinants of inflation have to do with the total level of demand which is being stimulated by policies." Policymakers, if they want to lower inflation, should lower tariffs, allow more immigrants into the country, and remove inhibitors of supply, such as requiring that ships that move US crude be US owned, and that the moratorium on student loan debt should continue until the economy improves and inflation rates fall.
"Fear and greed drive financial markets, and crypto is not immune to that," he said in relation to the crypto decline in prices. "When you don't have backing and you lose confidence," he said, "you have a big mess."
The fundamentals suggest that gold should continue to move down; the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator disagrees.
Standard Deviation and Mean Reversion
Gold
On May 14, 2022, Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca reported on gold, which made a recent high of $2003 on April 18 to a low Friday of $1797. A low of $1704 was made on August 6, 2022. If we use that as the low and connect to the high of $2082 on March 8, 2022, we see that it was a phenomenal move in a fairly brief time. Not until January 2022 did we begin to see the market reverting from the extreme below the mean of $1923. We use Fibonacci retracements to analyze these moves. The move from $1704 to $2082 established a trading range. The price now has come down to almost a 78.6% retracement, which is normal within the confines of a long-term bull market since 2020. The bull market started in 2019 after the Federal reserve raised rates 25 points.
The 78.6% retracement is at about $1784.90. The low made so far was $1797, which is pretty close. Right below that level, we begin to see the extreme below the mean standard deviation levels, which indicate that the market has reached a very strong level of support. It has completed almost a 78.6% retracement and is at Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) monthly Buy 1 level of $1844 and the Buy 2 level of $1792. The Fibonacci and VC PMI indicators are overlapping, which is a strong signal that the market is likely to revert back up, if gold closes above $1844 or tests $1792. If gold does that, there is a 90% or 95% probability that gold will return to $1923. This is a specific signal that you can use in your trading to get into the gold market with a high probability trade. These levels are where the artificial intelligence of the VC PMI predicts that buyers will come into the market and the price will rise.
If you are long, don't despair. If gold closes above $1844 or it tests $1792, it would signal that you should add to your long positions. It is a great time to dollar average. It is an excellent time to enter the market at a time of spring seasonal lows and load up on gold at a low price.
For the next 360-day cyclical period, which began on September 29, 2021. The first cycle took us up from $1731, through November, when we made the annual low at $1764. After hitting $1879, it corrected back down again in December to $1757, which was the annual low of 2022. From that low, gold ran up to $2082, which was above the initial expected target in our September 28, 2021 gold report of $2003. As the VC PMI predicted, gold then started down again as buyers came into the market. Anyone who bought at that point on news about the war in Ukraine and supply issues is now underwater. The VC PMI, being contrarian, recommended selling at that level and waiting for gold to complete its pattern. If we close above $1923, then we will reactivate the VC PMI Sell 1 level of $1976 and the Sell 2 level of $2056 monthly targets.
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy. He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy. He was a broker and analyst at the largest independent brokerage firm in the western United States for five years. He has researched, written and edited financial articles for more than a decade. He is the author of nine books, including research on decision making and the use of lessons from the past to make current decisions. For information on his books, please visit www.KerreraHousePress.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.