Gold: Has Inflation Peaked?

Fundamentals

Larry Summers, former US Secretary of the Treasury and now at Harvard University, said in an interview on May 13, 2022, he has been warning about inflation for some time. The numbers, he said, were worse than expected and "we may have hit a high last month at 8.2%" He does not believe we are going to hit 2% any time soon. The overheated labor market is driving service prices up, which is at the core of the inflation numbers. Supply chains and commodity prices are making it a difficult environment "for quite some time to come."

Summers said most inflations do not get stopped by a single slowdown. There are usually multiple attempts to slow inflation before it actually slows, as happened in the 1960s and 1970s. We are also in a more labor shortage situation than before, which means we will see less deflationary pressure than we have seen before. He believes that the average inflation rate in the 2020s will be higher than it was in the teens. More analysts are saying we should set a target for inflation that is higher than 2%, but he thinks doing so would "undermine any limited anti-inflationary credibility the Fed may have."

Talk of doing something about price gouging at the pump and other price gouging are just "dangerous nonsense. There is no material prospect that in any enduring way gouging legislation can have any substantial effect on inflationary pressure, but it can contrive all kinds of shortages." It can inhibit the supply responses, which is the best way to overcome inflation. Gouging talk is a "diversionary confusion." "The real determinants of inflation have to do with the total level of demand which is being stimulated by policies." Policymakers, if they want to lower inflation, should lower tariffs, allow more immigrants into the country, and remove inhibitors of supply, such as requiring that ships that move US crude be US owned, and that the moratorium on student loan debt should continue until the economy improves and inflation rates fall.

"Fear and greed drive financial markets, and crypto is not immune to that," he said in relation to the crypto decline in prices. "When you don't have backing and you lose confidence," he said, "you have a big mess."

The fundamentals suggest that gold should continue to move down; the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator disagrees.

Standard Deviation and Mean Reversion

Gold

On May 14, 2022, Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca reported on gold, which made a recent high of $2003 on April 18 to a low Friday of $1797. A low of $1704 was made on August 6, 2022. If we use that as the low and connect to the high of $2082 on March 8, 2022, we see that it was a phenomenal move in a fairly brief time. Not until January 2022 did we begin to see the market reverting from the extreme below the mean of $1923. We use Fibonacci retracements to analyze these moves. The move from $1704 to $2082 established a trading range. The price now has come down to almost a 78.6% retracement, which is normal within the confines of a long-term bull market since 2020. The bull market started in 2019 after the Federal reserve raised rates 25 points.

The 78.6% retracement is at about $1784.90. The low made so far was $1797, which is pretty close. Right below that level, we begin to see the extreme below the mean standard deviation levels, which indicate that the market has reached a very strong level of support. It has completed almost a 78.6% retracement and is at Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) monthly Buy 1 level of $1844 and the Buy 2 level of $1792. The Fibonacci and VC PMI indicators are overlapping, which is a strong signal that the market is likely to revert back up, if gold closes above $1844 or tests $1792. If gold does that, there is a 90% or 95% probability that gold will return to $1923. This is a specific signal that you can use in your trading to get into the gold market with a high probability trade. These levels are where the artificial intelligence of the VC PMI predicts that buyers will come into the market and the price will rise.

Gold (vcpmi.com)

If you are long, don't despair. If gold closes above $1844 or it tests $1792, it would signal that you should add to your long positions. It is a great time to dollar average. It is an excellent time to enter the market at a time of spring seasonal lows and load up on gold at a low price.

Gold (Seeking Alpha)

For the next 360-day cyclical period, which began on September 29, 2021. The first cycle took us up from $1731, through November, when we made the annual low at $1764. After hitting $1879, it corrected back down again in December to $1757, which was the annual low of 2022. From that low, gold ran up to $2082, which was above the initial expected target in our September 28, 2021 gold report of $2003. As the VC PMI predicted, gold then started down again as buyers came into the market. Anyone who bought at that point on news about the war in Ukraine and supply issues is now underwater. The VC PMI, being contrarian, recommended selling at that level and waiting for gold to complete its pattern. If we close above $1923, then we will reactivate the VC PMI Sell 1 level of $1976 and the Sell 2 level of $2056 monthly targets.