During this biotech bear market, many companies are trading at a fraction of their intrinsic value. As such, I've been ramping up my researching efforts to assist you in your own stock picking process. That being said, I recently went over Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)'s latest earnings report and its conference call. Overall, I like the ongoing pipeline development and the strong cash position as well as the Fiscal 2022 revenue projections. Despite some short-term setbacks, I believe that Vanda would make a great long-term investment. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis on Vanda and share with you my expectation of this promising growth/value equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll provide a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Operating out of Washington, DC, Vanda Pharmaceuticals is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to fill the unmet needs in psychiatry. I noted in the prior research,

You can see that Vanda is brewing a deep pipeline of highly promising drugs. Interestingly, the two therapeutics (Hetlioz and Fanapt) are already approved and generating robust sales increase. And yet, Vanda is aggressively expanding their label which is indicative of a prudent growth strategy. In other words, growing by label expansion is a risk-deleveraged approach. Based on the vast number of label expansions, there is a good chance that at least one would become an investment bonanza.

Commercialization Progress

Given that Vanda is now a commercialization-stage operator, it's important that you check the revenue growth for various franchises. On this front, the total sales for Hetlioz and Fanapt registered at $60.2M for 1Q2022. As you can see, it's concerning that total revenue is 4% lower compared to 1Q2021.

Regarding specific drugs, Fanapt sales tallied at $23.2M (i.e., a 1% decline). Notably, I believe that's due to prescription challenges for Fanapt which arises from competitive pressure. As to Hetlioz, the sales registered at $37.0M, thus representing a 6% decline for the same comparison. Of note, Vanda mentioned that the lower Hetlioz revenue was due to a lesser extent, the reimbursement challenges for prescription associated with Non-24. According to the SVP and CFO (Kevin Moran),

Consistent with prior years and expectations, 1Q2022 Hetlioz revenue was impacted by the annual Medicare manufacturer contribution and the annual payer disruption linked to new plan years, plan changes, and reauthorizations, which we've seen in prior years. Additionally, 1Q2022 reflects the continued insignificant increase of reimbursement challenges from payers to fill Hetlioz prescriptions for patients with Non-24.

Based on what CFO Moran mentioned in the earnings call, it is fair to conclude that revenues would be normalized in the next few quarters. For the full Fiscal 2022, you can expects product sales to be in line with the management's expectation as depicted below. That is to say, the combined product sales for both Hetlioz and Fanapt should be ranging from $240M to $280M. Based on the revenue projection alone, you can see that (at the $542.3M market cap as of this writing) Vanda is trading at a deep bargain.

Regardless of how deep of a bargain Vanda is, I believe that the company needs to generate increasing revenues for both Hetlioz and Fanapt. One way to increase the sales momentum for currently approved indications (i.e., Hetlioz and Fanapt) is via expanding patient access. Another more powerful approach is to gain approval for additional indications (i.e., a label expansion would deliver leaping growth). Commenting on latest advancements, the President and CEO (Mihael Polymeropoulos, M.D.) remarked,

We are excited with our progress in improving patient access for Hetlioz, especially for Medicaid beneficiaries with Non-24 and SMS diagnoses. Further, we now anticipate completing enrollment of the Fanapt bipolar disorder study by the end of this year and look forward to expanding our psychiatry franchise

Clinical Advancement

Beyond Hetlioz and Fanapt, you should follow revenues growth through upcoming approvals of other pipeline molecules. That being said, let us check tradipitant's development. If you recall back in February, Vanda released the failed results for its Phase 3 (VP-VLY-686-3301) study of tradipitant for gastroparesis in 342 patients. What was surprising is that the trial did not cleared its primary endpoint (i.e., the change in severity of nausea between tradipitant and placebo at Week12).

As it turned out, the strong efficacy observed during the Phase 2 study is masked by "confounders" and "noncompliance." Specifically, patients who used rescued medications and/or noncompliant with the treatment potentially biased the results. When Vanda removed patients who used the rescued medication in its pooled analysis (and adjusted for noncompliance), there was robust efficacy.

On the earnings report, the company provided such pooled data as shown below. Notably, you can see that the efficacy strongly favors tradipitant with strong statistical significance. In other words, more patients on tradipitant experienced nausea-free days. As such, it signals that the results are real rather than random occurrence. Dr. Polymeropoulos mentioned,

We are sharing details of our advanced analysis of data from the tradipitant clinical program in gastroparesis, which support the efficacy of tradipitant, and we look forward to discussing our planned New Drug Application with the FDA.

Looking ahead, Vanda has scheduled a pre-New Drug Application (i.e., Pre-NDA) meeting with the FDA to discuss the submission for tradipitant approval in gastroparesis. Based on my Integrated System of Forecasting, I ascribed a -65% (i.e., less than favorable) chances of approval here. I based my rationale on prior data, my forecasting experience over two decades, and my intuition.

In other words, I didn't like it that Vanda pooled the data for Week4 instead of Week12 which was reported earlier in the year. As you can imagine, the FDA nowadays raised the hurdle to approval. Therefore, it's quite likely that the agency would ask for the Week12 data rather than Week4. Moreover, I'm not sure if the FDA would accept post-hoc analysis (i.e., removal of confounders and noncompliance adjustment as what Vanda had done). There is a good chance that the FDA would ask for a new trial.

Even with approval unlikely, that does not mean tradipitant is not a good drug. Simply put, Vanda needs to design the trial better. Furthermore, tradipitant might be better for other conditions like motion sickness. Riding strong Phase 2 data for motion sickness, Vanda already completed 15% enrollment in the Phase 3 study of tradipitant for the said indication. Perhaps, you'll see better outcomes here.

Competitor Landscape

Regarding competition, the fierce competitor for Hetlioz is generic or over-the-counter (OTC) melatonin. Patients can simply get those at the pharmacy without a prescription. Nonetheless, the OTC melatonin dosage and quality are not in the same league as a pharmaceutical grade drug like Hetlioz. As Hetlioz is backed by solid clinical data, docs would be inclined to prescribe Hetlioz.

For Fanapt, the competition is extremely intense because there are many other neuroleptics available as generics. And, Fanapt does not have that novelty or market differentiation" factor that I look for. Concurrently, there are new medicines like Caplyta of Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) that has unprecedented efficacy and safety for various neurological conditions.

TLDR

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2022 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31.

As follows, Vanda procured $60.1M in revenues compared to $62.6M for the same quarter last year. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $20.9M and $16.1M. I view the 29.9% R&D increase favorably because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $6.4M ($0.11 per share) net losses compared to $8.6M ($0.15 per share) net gains for the same period of comparison. The company attributed the net losses to higher operating expenses like legal spendings and the tax provisions.

About the balance sheet, there were $435.2M in cash, equivalents, and investments. This represents a $57M increase for the same period of comparison. Against the $67.8M quarterly OpEx (and along with $60.1M in revenue), the cash runway is quite long without any concern of potential cash flow constraint.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Vanda is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 56.5M to 56.1M, Vanda easily cleared my 30% annual cut-off for profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Vanda to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I liked to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage a combination of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the years.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 57.2M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Hetlioz $1B (estimated based on Non-24, SMS, and potential label expansion into motion sickness, DPSD, jet lag, and ASD). $250M $43.70 $34.96 (only 20% discount because it's already in commercialization) Fanapt $250M (estimated from the 10% penetration of $9.8B TAM for schizophrenia, 24M patients; also accounted for potential label expansion) $62.5M $10.92 $8.73 (only 20% discount because it's already n commercialization) Tradi $500M (estimated from the $6.4B gastroparesis market with 5% market penetration; and other potential label expansion) $125M $21.85 $6.55 (discounted 70% because it has yet been approved but it's advanced far enough into Phase 3) Younger assets like VT-297 and CFTR molecules Will wait for more development until appraisal N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $50.24

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the biggest concern for Vanda is whether the company can continue to ramp up sales for Hetlioz and Fanapt. There is a risk that the company won't be able to fix the reimbursement issues. The ongoing legal battles might incur higher costs and thereby cut into the net profits.

That aside, there is a high risk that tradipitant won't gain FDA approval for gastroparesis on its first round to the FDA. In such a situation, Vanda shares are likely to tumble by 30% and vice versa.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Vanda Pharmaceuticals with the 4.8/5 stars rating. On a two years horizon, I expect the $50.24 price target to be reached. There is no other times better than now for investing in a company like Vanda Pharmaceuticals. Having the $542.3M in market cap, Vanda is now trading near its cash position of $435.2M. On top of the cash is the $280M estimated revenue for Fiscal 2022. On these metrics alone, it's a no brainer that Vanda is a great value play.

Now, I'm mostly into growth rather than value alone. Of growth, Vanda is also expanding labels for both Hetlioz and Fanapt as well as trying to gain approval for tradipitant. In other words, Hetlioz is positioned to gain marketing authorization as a treatment for DSPD. Additionally, Fanapt has a good chance of gaining approval as a long-acting formulation as well as a potential treatment for Parkinson's and bipolar psychosis. Despite what is most likely a setback for gastroparesis on its first trip to the FDA, I believe that tradipitant can have utility in motion sickness. In the long haul, it's likely that tradipitant would gain approval for gastroparesis with a new trial.