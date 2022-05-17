Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

We believed that despite the low and flattish growth outlook of the smartphone market with declining replacement cycles as well as increasing competition from MediaTek’s more affordable chipsets for Chinese smartphone makers and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has an advantage in the premium tier with its superior chipset technology performance and AI development. As the company dominates the 5G market, we see 5G as a key driver for its revenue growth with rising ASPs as smartphone makers expand their 5G product mix.

With MediaTek’s rapid increase in market share, we looked into the factors which have caused the shift in the market away from Qualcomm. While MediaTek is clearly gaining in the market, we see Qualcomm still commands a lead in the premium smartphone AP market.

Smartphone AP Market Share (Excluding Smartphone Makers) 2019 2020 2021 MediaTek 40.0% 53.1% 57.9% Qualcomm 60.0% 46.9% 42.1%

In 2021, Qualcomm’s market share of the smartphone AP market based on data from Counterpoint Research and Strategy Analytics excluding smartphone makers had continued to decline but at a slower pace compared to in 2019 as it faced tough competitive pressures from MediaTek which overtook Qualcomm’s position in 2020.

Furthermore, with the rapid rise of its RFFE business which grew 28% YoY in Q2, we further analyzed its 5G Modem business that now consists of 12% of revenue, by determining its competitive advantage relative to competitors.

Smartphone AP Price Comparison

To compare the pricing of MediaTek and Qualcomm’s products, we compiled the prices of the smartphones with each company’s chipsets based on the premium and low to mid-range categories. We obtained data from 40 smartphone models to calculate the average pricing to compare whether Qualcomm or MediaTek holds a price advantage.

Average Smartphone Price Qualcomm MediaTek Price Difference Premium Range $727 $415 75.1% Low-Mid Range $319 $234 36.1%

As seen in the table above, the average prices of smartphones with Qualcomm chipsets in both premium and low-mid range are higher than MediaTek. Though, MediaTek-based phones have the biggest price difference (75.1%) in the low-mid range compared to the premium category (36.1%) which we believe indicates MediaTek’s advantage. Furthermore, we calculated the average price per shipment based on their segmental revenue in the past 3 years to determine which company holds the pricing advantage of their chipsets.

Average Price ($) 2019 2020 2021 Qualcomm $19.8 $29.8 $44.7 Growth % 50.2% 50.1% MediaTek $13.0 $15.0 $17.8 Growth % 15.2% 19.2%

Based on the table, MediaTek had a lower average price per shipment than Qualcomm, indicating its low pricing advantage. MediaTek had expanded on the low to mid-market segment and has a higher market share with an average of 54.3% compared to 28% for Qualcomm. MediaTek has relationships with major Chinese smartphone makers and capitalized on the Huawei ban such as with Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) where it increased its orders by 3 times in 2020 according to Counterpoint Research.

On the other hand, despite the decline in its shipment volumes, its ASPs increased over the past 2 years. This is as Qualcomm shifted its focus on the premium-tier smartphone market. As explained in the following quote from its earnings briefing, the company is targeting premium and high-tier Androids.

Our strategy is now very focused. We're focused on premium and high-tier Android devices. That's our mobile strategy, and it starts and ends there. - Cristiano Amon, President and Chief Executive Officer

Overall, we see Qualcomm continue to be outcompeted by MediaTek in the low to mid-range smartphone market which MediaTek dominates with a greater market share than Qualcomm due to its pricing advantage in this market segment. Based on our analysis, we obtained an average price difference of 36% between MediaTek-based smartphones and Qualcomm-based smartphones. That said, the company’s management had highlighted its focus on the premium smartphone market.

Qualcomm Still Has Performance Advantage

However, Qualcomm still dominates the premium smartphone market segment with an average market share of 53.2% compared to MediaTek which had not gained ground in this market segment with an insignificant market share average of around 1%. According to the company’s management, it serves leading smartphone makers for their premium Android models such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor and has a 2-year customer commitment. For example, Qualcomm’s share of Samsung’s new S22 model increased to 75% from its previous generation at 40% as Samsung incorporated the Snapdragon Gen 1 chipsets.

To determine Qualcomm’s strengths against its competitors, MediaTek, based on its performance, we compiled the average benchmark score for its smartphone AP based on each product generation. In total, we examined 49 different generations of AP from both Qualcomm and MediaTek and obtained the average benchmark scores as shown in the chart below.

Premium 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Qualcomm Increase % 19.8% 37.9% 32.0% 30.9% 30.2% MediaTek Increase % 168.4% 168.4% Low-Mid 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Qualcomm Increase % 3.0% 89.3% 23.5% 37.4% 38.3% MediaTek Increase % 50.9% -3.8% 65.1% 37.4%

Based on the chart, Qualcomm’s average benchmark scores for its premium range products are slightly higher than MediaTek. Despite MediaTek’s later entry with its Dimensity product one, it has nearly caught up with Qualcomm in terms of the average score with the launch of its new Dimensity 9000 series. Meanwhile, in the low-mid range segment, Qualcomm still holds a strong lead over MediaTek with a higher average score than it. Also, its average score growth is slightly higher than MediaTek. Thus, we see Qualcomm still holding a performance advantage for its AP compared to MediaTek, but it is also closing the gap, especially in the premium segment. Following the Snapdragon Gen 1, the company is expected to launch its upcoming next-gen chipset, the Snapdragon gen 1+ with performance improvements of up to 10% with a more stable battery life according to a report by Yogesh Brar.

Premium Smartphone Market Shipments Forecast 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Share of premium smartphone 19% 19% 22% 21% 23% 27% 29% 31% 34% 36% 39% Premium smartphone shipments ('mln') 280 278 309 288 297 365 388.0 419.3 453.1 489.7 529.2 Growth % -0.5% 10.8% -6.7% 3.3% 22.8% 6.3% 8.1% 8.1% 8.1% 8.1% Share of non-premium smartphones 81% 81% 78% 79% 77% 73% 71% 69% 66% 64% 61% Non-premium smartphone shipments ('mln') 1193 1187 1094 1083 996 987 946.7 922.1 895.0 865.1 832.4 Growth % -0.5% -7.8% -1.0% -8.0% -0.9% -4.1% -2.6% -2.9% -3.3% -3.8% Total smartphones ('mln') 1473 1466 1403 1371 1293 1352 1335 1341 1348 1355 1362 Growth % -0.5% -4.3% -2.3% -5.7% 4.6% -1.3% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5%

According to Counterpoint Research, the share of premium smartphones had increased over the past 6 years with an average growth rate of 5.9% and outperformed the total market average of -1.6% and compared to the non-premium smartphone sales which declined by 3.7% over the period. We forecasted the premium smartphone market share based on the market forecast growth rate and the difference between its historical average growth rate with the market average. Overall, we believe the company stands to continue benefitting from the growth in premium smartphones with its chipsets and projected its Handset segment growth by its unit shipments based on our forecasted premium smartphone market growth and its ASP increase from our previous analysis due to the shift towards 5G.

Qualcomm Handset Segment Projections 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 5G ASP Increase % 20.8% 8.3% 4.0% 3.3% 3.2% 1.6% Unit Shipment Increase % -12% 48% 41% 8.07% 8.07% 8.07% Total Growth % 6.8% 60.9% 46.3% 11.6% 11.5% 9.8% Handset Revenues ($ mln) 9,793 10,461 16,830 24,614 27,477 30,631 33,633

RF Modem Leadership

According to the company’s annual report, Qualcomm integrates its Snapdragon platform with its RFFE to create 5G modem-RF products and claims to be the world’s first modem-to-antenna 5G solution. Based on the market share chart above from Counterpoint Research, the company’s market share had risen strongly in the past 2 years. On the other hand, MediaTek trails behind the company at second place and has also seen its share increase over the period whereas Samsung and others lost share.

Recently, Qualcomm further strengthened its RF portfolio as it announced the introduction of its X70 modem-RF system capable of supporting 5G bands between 600 MHz to 41 GHz. Also, the product utilizes Qualcomm’s AI Suite for optimization of speed and coverage. According to Qualcomm, the AI-enabled 28% better coverage in a test of a 39GHz mmWave system with optimization which extends the range. To determine whether Qualcomm has an advantage over MediaTek’s modems, we compared their 5G Modems for Qualcomm (X70) and MediaTek (M80) in terms of their download and upload speeds and 5G mmWave-sub6 aggregation capabilities,

Modem Qualcomm MediaTek Max Download Speed 10 Gbps 7.91 Gbps Max Upload Speed 3.5 Gbps 3.76 Gbps 5G mmWave-sub6 aggregation Yes Yes

Source: Qualcomm, MediaTek

Based on the table, Qualcomm’s latest X70 modems support higher max download speeds compared to MediaTek which indicates its advantage. According to Digital Trends, the theoretical maximum speed of 5G is between 1Gbps to 10 Gbps. That said, the average 5G speed around the world was lower than that in 2020 with the highest in Saudi Arabia (414.2 Mbps). Additionally, MediaTek has a slightly higher max upload speed. Also, both companies' product support has mmWave support. According to ABI Research, mmWave-enabled smartphones accounted for 25% of sales in 2021 compared to just 7% in the prior year and are forecasted to reach 43% by 2026. Thus, we believe Qualcomm’s X70 modem slightly edges out MediaTek with its performance advantage as its strengths but MediaTek also offers a competitive solution.

To project its RF revenue going forward, we based our forecast on our previous projections of the RF market growth based on the increase in 5G smartphone share through 2025.

RF 5G Forecasts 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Share of 5G Shipments 20% 40% 50% 58% 65% 69% Share of non-5G 80% 60% 50% 42% 35% 31% 5G Share of Shipments % Increase 13% 10% 8% 7% 4% 5G RF Content Increase 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.93 5G Share Increase 18% 20% 10% 8% 7% 4% 5G RF Content Growth % 16.9% 18.8% 8.8% 7.2% 6.9% 3.5% RFFE Revenue 2,362 4,158 4,524 4,850 5,184 5,366 Growth (%) 59.81% 76.04% 8.80% 7.20% 6.90% 3.50%

Risk: Smartphone Market Headwinds

With the ongoing smartphone market headwinds due to factors such as geopolitical issues as Qualcomm’s customers stopped shipments due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as well as Covid related shutdowns, the smartphone market had declined by 11% YoY in Q1 2022 and is forecasted to continue declining by 1% for the full year according to Strategy Analytics. We believe this could result in a negative impact on the company’s revenue growth outlook as its exposure to the smartphone market remains high as its largest segment accounting for 65% of its revenue in 2021.

Valuation

We summarized our updated revenue projections from our previous analysis with the points discussed above for its handset and RFFE businesses.

Revenue Segments Forecast ($ mln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Handset 10,461 16,830 24,614 25,128 28,011 30,757 Growth % 6.82% 60.88% 46.25% 2.09% 11.48% 9.80% IoT 3,026 5,056 5,809 6,559 7,274 7,921 Growth (%) 10.92% 67.09% 14.90% 12.90% 10.90% 8.90% RFFE 2,362 4,158 4,524 4,850 5,184 5,366 Growth (%) 59.81% 76.04% 8.80% 7.20% 6.90% 3.50% Automotive 644 975 1,393 1,991 2,845 4,065 Growth (%) 0.63% 51.40% 42.90% 42.90% 42.90% 42.90% QTL 5,028 6,320 6,920 7,368 8,014 8,715 Growth % 9.52% 25.70% 9.50% 6.47% 8.76% 8.76% QSI 36 45 57 71 90 113 Growth (%) -76.3% 25.0% 25.92% 25.92% 25.92% 25.92% Arm CPU Revenue 487 1,170 2,380 3,798 Growth (%) 140.49% 103.36% 59.61% Reconciling Items 1,974 182 182 182 182 182 Total 23,531 33,566 43,986 47,319 53,980 60,918 Growth (%) -3.06% 42.65% 31.04% 7.58% 14.08% 12.85%

Further, we valued the company with a DCF valuation as we expect it to continue having positive FCFs. We based our terminal value on the average chipmaker EV/EBITDA of 18.44x.

Based on a discount rate of 9.9% (company’s WACC), our model shows its shares are undervalued by 114%.

Verdict

To conclude, we analyzed the company’s smartphone application processor business in terms of its price and performance comparison against market leader MediaTek. We determined that MediaTek holds a pricing advantage in the premium and low-mid range segments as it dominates the market segment with a share of 54.3% compared to 28% for Qualcomm. Though, we believe Qualcomm still holds an advantage in terms of performance over MediaTek as it focuses on the premium smartphone market which we forecasted to increase to 39% as a share of the total smartphone market by 2026 and forecasted its Handset revenue growth at 46.3% in 2022. Lastly, we examined its RF modem business and determine its advantage over MediaTek as the market leader and forecasted its RFFE segment growth at 8.8% in 2022. Since our previous analysis, our average chipmaker EV/EBITDA had declined from 24.15x to 18.44x. Despite that, our valuation still shows the company being undervalued taking into account the lower share price. Overall, we rate Qualcomm as a Strong Buy with a target price of $289.13.