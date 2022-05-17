Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

China’s year-long regulatory crackdown on the private sector, paired with a dampening economy that has been further weakened by an extended property slump and the latest COVID lockdowns remain key factors that bode ill for Chinese equities. China’s Premier Li Keqiang has recently amped up warnings about the nation’s economic growth risks, and increased calls for adopting “stronger economic policies as needed to support the economy” as ongoing COVID disruptions continue to imperil growth. But Chinese President Xi’s unwavering commitment to the country’s COVID Zero approach remains a roadblock that conflicts with his government’s pledge to support the economy. With more than 370 million of the total Chinese population across 45 cities – equivalent to about 40% of China’s GDP – still under some extent of mobility restrictions imposed to eradicate the spread of Omicron, the near-term outlook is dire.

Despite repeated vows by the Chinese State Council in mid-March to support market stability and calls that the extended regulatory crackdowns on the private sector – especially internet companies – are nearing an end, the ensuing rally was short-lived as investors’ confidence buckled at the lack of concrete measures taken to date to salvage the carnage across Chinese equities. To date, the Chinese government has only doubled down on its COVID strategy to “squeeze out lingering infections” across major cities that include Shanghai and Beijing, despite growing pressures to “relax curbs that are weighing on economic growth”. Promises aimed at assuaging market anxiety over regulatory crackdowns have only been met with fresh controls that recently include “banning younger users from sending virtual gifts on livestream platforms”, which could further impact the fundamental prospects of the internet industry. And weaker-than-expected monetary policy easing from the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”) in recent months are also countering the government’s vows to make stabilizing economic growth a top priority. The overall macroeconomic sentiment is also offering little relief to the property sector, which accounts for a quarter of China’s GDP, as it continues to reel from “severe financial strain after Beijing tightened rules last year to curb runaway [housing] prices and control debt”.

Chinese equities have lost more than $2 trillion in market value this year, with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) accounting for a combined $1.2 trillion in losses from their peaks. From a fundamental standpoint, China’s broad-based economic turmoil continues to threaten consumption, which is a core driver to Alibaba’s business model. Ongoing regulatory crackdowns are also disrupting the business strategies that have contributed to the internet sector’s growth in recent years, risking further softening to business performance ahead. Meanwhile, on the valuations front, the combination of regulatory and economic risks is further fuelling the multiple compression observed across Chinese equities. As mentioned in our initial coverages on Chinese equities that include Alibaba and Pinduoduo (PDD), increasing institutional exits due to burgeoning risks will continue to drive downward valuation adjustments to the cohort until a concrete resolution is reached.

A structural recovery to Chinese equities is not entirely impossible, but could still be a while away. Although impacts from China’s religious commitment to its COVID Zero approach is poised to ease in the latter half of the year as infection counts come down, the resolution timeline on remaining factors that have been fuelling the country’s current economic turmoil since before the latest coronavirus outbreak remains uncertain. This means volatility will remain the near-term theme for Chinese equities, and any respite offered by relaxed COVID curbs over coming months will likely struggle to maintain momentum as long as broader market risks that include the ongoing property slump and regulatory crackdowns continue. The hope is that there will not be any incremental challenges added to the plate to make things worse, as China’s economy nears the brink of a collapse.

Why Has the Chinese Stock Market Dropped?

In a year blighted by ongoing regulatory crackdowns, a worsening property crisis, and now stringent COVID restrictions aimed at eradicating virus outbreaks while the rest of the world has learned to live with it, China’s economy has entered into a fragile state that threatens to thwart the performance of Chinese equities further. Confidence in the country’s ability to meet its 2022 economic growth target of 5.5% is dwindling, with the average consensus estimate declining from the previous 5% to 4.9% as a result the country’s latest slew of COVID lockdowns and ensuing weakness on retail and home sales. Some are even lowering China’s economic growth predictions to sub-4%, which would “mark China’s worst annual performance since 1990, excluding 2020 when the pandemic battered the economy and pushed the growth rate to 2.2%”.

President Xi’s call for the country to “exhaust all means and efforts to eradicate COVID-19” with no mention of restoring economic stability during the latest Politburo meeting also implies that the economy will be taking the backseat for a bit. While Chinese equities have seen some steep spurts here and there over the past four months, none have been structural as market participants remain unconvinced that its economy will recover anytime soon given the lack of measures to tame protracted regulatory risks, refreshed COVID restrictions, and the extended property slump.

The most aggressive Fed tightening in more than two decades are also creating a risk-off environment for equities in general, compounding the flight from Chinese stocks. Foreign funds in Chinese equities also “fell to the lowest in 32 months” in April, which worsens the “bear case against China”. This deepening pullback represents a stark contrast from just eight months ago when foreign investors maintained a strong “buy-the-dip” mentality, with steadfast confidence that the sweeping regulatory overhaul across the private sector was ending soon and sustained growth would follow for the Chinese economy. Many are “staying defensive” on Chinese equities in the meantime given there is “no catalyst in the near-term for a sustainable sentiment reversal in Chinese markets”.

1. Ongoing Regulatory Risks

Although the Chinese government has reiterated promises to loosen its regulatory clampdown on the private sector, the slew of rule changes demanded from the top has not stopped. The market optimism stemming from Beijing’s recent approval of new video game licenses after a months-long hiatus was shortly confronted by orders last week to impose a full ban on minor users from “sending virtual gifts on livestream platforms” and viewing livestream feeds after 10pm. The tightened grip on the internet industry threatens to add further pressure on their fundamental prospects, as it strips away another revenue source pertaining to related commission fees collected from content creators. Although the new guidance has little direct impact on Alibaba’s operations, it underscores Beijing’s relentlessness on reining in the internet sector’s influence.

Chinese equities also remain hostages to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act still, as the U.S. SEC steps up efforts to ensure all issuers in the U.S. stock exchange are subject to the same rules and regulatory treatment, including compliance with PCAOB audit inspection requirements. Mainland China and Hong Kong remain the only regions that have not yet complied with PCAOB audit inspection requests. Last year, registered public accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong have signed audit reports for 191 publicly listed companies with a combined global market cap of $1.9 trillion, yet the PCAOB has not been able to effectively access and conduct independent inspections on these audits due to “national security concerns” raised by China. But now, the SEC has shortlisted more than 140 U.S.-listed Chinese companies that are subject to delisting from American exchanges if they do not comply with PCAOB inspection requests within three years. This list of names include internet juggernauts JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo, Bilibili (BILI), NetEase (NTES), and Alibaba-owned Weibo (WB), which amplifies delisting risks for Alibaba too.

In the latest development, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) is "considering allowing U.S. officials to inspect documents on firms that do not possess sensitive data", but the agency would still like the ability to "withhold sensitive data from inspection" where applicable on the grounds of national security concerns. However, the offer still does not address the key reason for PCAOB audit inspections, which is the need to assess "unredacted" audit papers to ensure information reported in publicly disclosed financial statements are reasonable and free from material misstatements. Negotiations are ongoing, but the two countries “have yet to reach a conclusive agreement on moving forward with the checks”.

As mentioned in our initial coverages on Chinese equities, increasing institutional exits due to burgeoning regulatory and economic risks in China will continue to drive downward valuation adjustments to the cohort until a concrete resolution is reached. This is further corroborated by the recent pullback in foreign funding allocation towards Chinese equities as discussed in earlier sections, given “increased skepticism among U.S. pension funds and endowments about the growing political and market risks of Asia’s largest economy”. Many foreign investors have abstained from committing new allocations to Chinese funds over the past 12 months, while “Florida’s pension system has halted new investments in China [altogether] as it assesses the risks”. Investments in China stemming from U.S. dollar-denominated funds have fallen for the third consecutive quarter to $1.4 billion as of March 31, marking the lowest sum since 2018. As a result, the valuation multiples on Chinese equities are continuing to lose its lustre as institutional investors remain on the side-lines.

What this Means for Alibaba: The ongoing regulatory debacle is expected to be an extended turmoil for Alibaba. Although direct punishments like the landmark antitrust scrutiny over Alibaba’s vast operations may be over, broad-based rule changes for the internet sector, such as recent gaming restrictions to limit minor users’ playtime and features, will continue to cast secondary impacts on its fundamental performance over the longer-term. Beijing’s “push to curb anticompetitive behaviour and open up closed ecosystems” also has Alibaba contemplating a partial divestment from its 30% stake in local social media platform Weibo. Investments have played a substantial role in the development of Alibaba’s comprehensive internet ecosystem and related success in past years. Any further curbs and limitations on external investments could lead to significant adverse implications for the tech giant, adding further pressure to its valuation prospects down the road.

Ongoing regulatory scrutiny over Ant Group, which kick started the year-long regulatory overhaul in all corners of China’s private sector, also continues to weigh on Alibaba’s share price performance. Although the finance arm of Alibaba’s operations has completed the restructuring of its business from a fintech company to a financial holding company to “comply with demands by China’s regulators”, the country’s banking watchdog reiterated that “Ant has yet to complete rectification efforts sought by authorities”. Ant was recently ordered to offload its entire stake 36Kr Holdings (KRKR), a Chinese media outlet focused on technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare content. As mentioned in the earlier section, continued restructuring and reduction of Alibaba’s external investments could add pressure to its valuation prospects – the stock fell to its year-to-date low in the $70-level following announcement of the divestment. But that was not it, as the China Banking and Regulatory Commission warned that the “overall rectification campaign for Ant and 13 other Chinese fintech platforms was not over, despite a smooth completion of their self-inspection efforts”.

And while Alibaba’s cloud business (“AliCloud”) has been praised as a “strategic pillar” for the business, its growth will likely be thwarted by Beijing’s increasing scrutiny on the “use and security of data” as well. As the country’s leading public cloud service provider, AliCloud business shows promising prospects of capitalizing on a major share of the domestic cloud market, which is expected to “grow into a trillion RMB opportunity by mid-decade”. But the tightening grip by China’s data protection watchdog, as evidenced by unending punishments levied on domestic ride-hailing giant DiDi Global’s (DIDI) decision to proceed with its “U.S. IPO last June over the regulator’s objections”, is threatening the growth potential of Alibaba’s cloud operations.

AliCloud’s market share in public cloud services overseas is currently nominal due to data protection rules levied by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”). Although AliCloud remains the domestic market leader, its market share has declined from 46% in 2019 to 37% in 2021. The unit’s December-quarter performance also fell short of analyst expectations as growth continued to decelerate. In addition to mounting competition from “up-and-coming cloud providers such as Huawei and China Telecom”, public government agencies have also been migrating their cloud workloads to state-backed cloud providers based on national security concerns. A negative finding by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”) regarding AliCloud’s failure to “report a software flaw in a timely fashion” has also made things worse. In addition to the consequent six-month suspension of the agency’s usage of AliCloud’s services, the incident has also further encouraged “many risk-averse state-owned enterprises and government agencies to avoid using [AliCloud’s] services” as well. As a result, AliCloud, which has been counted as one of the lifelines to buoying Alibaba’s overall fundamental strength, may soon become the latest to lose ground against China’s sweeping regulatory measures. The unit’s failure to take-off as a global competitor ahead of burgeoning cloud opportunities also corroborates Alibaba’s discounted valuation compared to its U.S. counterpart Amazon (AMZN) in recent years, despite similar business models.

The actively changing regulatory environment for Alibaba on home soil, paired with audit inspection hurdles closing in from the U.S. as discussed in earlier sectors spells further headaches for the stock. While Chinese authorities have expressed a positive attitude towards providing support to overseas listings as part of broader efforts to maintain economic stability on home turf, investors will remain focused on structural and concrete evidence supporting the end to bullish-thesis-altering regulatory changes before confidence is restored. And with the current macro climate calling for perfection, any regulatory announcements short of the improvements promised will encourage a further flight from Chinese equities.

2. Worsening Property Slump

China’s property market, which accounts for about 25% of its GDP, continues to reel from extended weakness following Beijing’s crackdown on the over-leveraged sector’s reliance on debt, and increased efforts in curbing runaway housing prices. In the first half of last year, Chinese developers racked up total debt of RMB 33.5 trillion ($5 trillion), representing a third of China’s GDP. The figure remains elevated, with the sector “owing $19.8 billion in dollar-denominated offshore debt in the first three months of 2022, …[representing] twice as much as the $10.2 billion they were faced with in the final quarter of 2021”.

Although Beijing has since dialed back on the “intensity of a multi-year crackdown on the nation’s real estate sector as they try to engineer a soft landing after years of debt-fueled expansion”, developer defaults are reaching record levels. Even Beijing’s early-year pleas to banks to increase real estate lending and decision to remove the “three red lines” debt limiting metric for major developers requiring funds to fund mergers and acquisitions have done little to salvage the declining sector. This continues to stoke concerns about spill over risks into other areas of the Chinese economy, spelling further deterrence from Chinese equities.

Added pressure from the recent slew of COVID lockdowns across China have further weighed on the sector’s outlook. Defaults in the property sector continue to mount due to refinancing struggles, with China’s fourth largest developer Sunac Holdings being the latest to miss a coupon payment on its $742 million offshore bond this week. Sunac also noted that its “contracted sales have continued to decline significantly, while access to new financing has become increasingly difficult with more liquidity issues occurring among certain property developers”.

The latest development continues to highlight the mounting struggles within China’s property sector that risks spilling over to other parts of its already-fragile economy. The adversities have been compounded by a slowdown in new home sales, which “plunged 33% by area during a five-day national holiday compared with a year earlier, despite policy makers’ pledges of support for the property market”, and decreasing home prices by an average 32%. On a year-to-date basis, total new home sales across China’s top 100 developers have dropped by more than 50%. Investments in property development have also declined accordingly by 2.7% this year.

The property slump continues to rack up momentum, underscoring the potential for a rapid deterioration in China’s growth outlook despite “stronger monetary and fiscal stimulus to shore up the economy”. While most have been eagerly waiting for further monetary easing to cushion the blow from a worsening property slump, the PBOC signaled recently that such measures would be “limited as it refrained from cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the economy”. Instead, the Chinese central bank is preferring a “reduction [to] the reserve requirement ratio for banks [to] give lenders cheap funding to spur loans and growth in the economy”.

Accordingly, the PBOC has only lowered mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers in its latest policy development to spur demand in the "ailing housing market and boost the slowing economy". However, the highly anticipated cut to its one-year medium-term loan facility ("MLF") remained unchanged at 2.85%, underscoring the Chinese central bank's concerns for further capital outflows that risk further depreciation in the yuan. Since the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike in March, benchmark Treasury yields have soared, overtaking the yield premium that Chinese government bonds once held. And further easing of the PBOC's one-year MLF rate could worsen outflows, which had already reached a record RMB 51.8 billion ($8 billion) in March. Recent COVID lockdowns across major cities in the country have also fueled some inflation pressures, which also incentivizes the PBOC to abstain from further rate cuts. Despite market participants' calls for new stimulus from the PBOC to stabilize China's weakening economy, it seems the central bank remains strapped, especially as the Chinese government refuses to let go of its COVID Zero policy.

What this Means for Alibaba: China’s macroeconomic backdrop just might be headed for the worst, as its goal to orchestrate a soft landing for the embattled property sector is proving harder-than-expected. While China’s promise to ease central bank policy had initially bolstered sentiment on the region’s economic outlook for the year and prompted a rally in Alibaba's stock in early January, recent signs of a worsening property slowdown are bolstering the potential for a further economic contraction that could lead to further valuation declines on Chinese equities that include Alibaba.

3. Added Pressure from the COVID Zero Approach

Although the highly infectious Omicron strain of the coronavirus has slowed its spread in Shanghai and Beijing in recent weeks, China has continued to double down on its COVID Zero efforts despite heightened stress on the domestic economy. The string of COVID lockdowns across areas making up 30% to 40% of China’s GDP are also sending rippling effects across the global economy by weighing on already-fragile supply chain snarls and fueling the global inflationary environment, which further complicates the current global economic growth outlook. The dire prospects have accordingly dragged the performance of not only Chinese stocks, but also the broader equity market.

In addition to top Chinese officials that have been repeating calls for stronger economic policies to offset ongoing COVID disruptions to growth, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also recently called out the country’s COVID Zero approach as an “unsustainable” policy that is also causing unnecessary suffering to its economy. China’s decision to stick with its COVID Zero policy religiously is continuing to “sap investor confidence in Chinese equities this year”. With lockdowns in the country’s major financial and production hub Shanghai entering into the fifth week, the country’s “consumer confidence and spending are weakening, while producers find it hard to evade the present threat of [COVID] disruptions”.

Worsening supply chain snarls stemming from production plant closures, and logistics challenges spanning driver shortages and port closures as a result of ongoing COVID disruptions in the country have also fueled stronger-than-expected price pressures in April. The country’s “PPI rose 8% from a year earlier [in April] compared to 8.3% in March”, which exceeded the median estimate of 7.8%. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose by 2.1% in April compared to 1.5% in March, exceeding consensus estimates of 1.8%. As protracted lockdowns stoke higher input costs that are both “squeezing manufacturers’ profits” and increasing consumers’ burden, retail sales are expected to weaken further and intensify China’s already-fragile economic outlook resulting from the property slump.

Recent COVID lockdowns have already contributed to declines in March consumer spending and unemployment rate toward levels not seen since the first pandemic outbreak in Wuhan two years ago. March retail sales contracted 3.5% from a year ago, while the unemployment rate increased to 5.8%. And the April figures have only highlighted a sharper deterioration as it reflected the “full extent of the economic damage from COVID lockdowns in the financial and trade hub Shanghai”. As of April, China's retail sales have contracted 11.1% compared to the same period in the prior year, and almost doubled projections of a 6.6% decline. Industrial output has also dropped by 2.9% in April from a year ago, underpinning further supply-fueled inflationary pressures in the near-term. Unemployment rates fell further from 3.8% in March, which Premier Li had already warned as a concern repeatedly, to 6.1% in April, reflecting the bleak economic outlook for China ahead.

Although China is aiming at eradicating “community spread of the virus by mid-May”, persistent infection rates are “dampening prospects for an easing of the punishing lockdown that has hampered business activity in [Shanghai]…for more than a month”. Zero community spread is defined as “three consecutive days of zero cases found outside of people already in quarantine”, but the “more transmissible” Omicron variant is casting doubt on the target which was once achievable during initial stages of the pandemic.

What this Means for Alibaba: The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China are expecting the ongoing lockdowns to have a direct impact on their financial performance. Close to 60% of 121 U.S.-operated Chinese firms surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China noted that their operations and production capabilities “were slowed or reduced due to a lack of employees, difficulty in getting supplies, or government-ordered lockdowns”. More than 70% of respondents “expect revenue or profit to be hit if the current COVID control measures remain in place for the next year”.

Taking the survey results and China’s latest retail sales data discussed above as a gauge for Alibaba’s anticipated financial performance in the already-completed March-quarter and current June-quarter, another quarter of weaker-than-expected results is likely in the bag ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings call in May. If materialized, the weak results would mark Alibaba’s fourth consecutive quarter of estimate misses, underscoring the increasing toll of China’s slowing economy on top of ongoing regulatory pressures. Given the upcoming set of financial results will likely “do little to assuage investor concerns”, Alibaba's stock potentially faces further declines.

And with the ongoing COVID disruptions having yet to make their way into Alibaba’s upcoming March-quarter financials, the fast-evolving situation “foreshadows further performance pressures in coming quarters” that risk more unravelling of valuations. The assumption is corroborated by Alibaba’s latest short-lived rally following its announcement to “ramp up its share buyback program to $25 billion”. While the announcement signals management’s optimism on potentially subsiding regulatory pressure from Beijing, the cold reality of China’s hammered economy with added pressures from recent COVID lockdowns, among other macro headwinds, is continuing to fuel investors’ skepticism over the near-term fundamental performance at Alibaba and the sustainability of its recent rallies.

Will Chinese Stocks Recover in 2022?

The short-lived rallies that have sprung here and there across U.S.-listed Chinese stocks continue to hint at what investors are looking for to restore their confidence in the cohort’s performance. However, the subsequent declines underscore the market’s continued skepticism over the sustainability of such rallies until there is proven consistency on improvements and clarity to China’s current economic outlook and regulatory environment.

For instance, the mid-March rally following vows from China’s State Council to “keep its stock market stable and support overseas share listing”, and that “efforts to rectify internet platform companies should end soon” highlights investors’ heightening concerns over the implications of China’s year-long regulatory crackdown in the private sector. Meanwhile, the latest rally in Chinese equities following reports of slowing coronavirus infection rates in Shanghai and Beijing underscores increased market sensitivity to factors that threaten to imperil China’s economic growth. But the lack of follow through measures from Beijing to ensure market and economic stability, and the continuous reversal of earlier promises with fresh regulation changes and doubled down COVID restrictions are stripping the little investor confidence left in Chinese equities.

While current COVID restrictions are expected to ease in the latter half of the year and bring some respite to the current turmoil in Chinese equities, it is uncertain whether it would sustain given larger issues at hand that include a structural property slump that shows no sign of abating. The combination of slowing housing sales and limited access for developers to new financing are worsening the liquidity crisis in China, despite signs of monetary easing by the central bank. Mounting developer defaults are also contributing to broad-based contraction in construction activity, aggravating the gradual increase in China’s unemployment rates and increasing risks of a structural economic slowdown that will lead to further softening in consumer spending.

There are also headwinds that remain outside of Beijing’s control. These include the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising Fed rates and global COVID infections which need to be resolved in order to restore market strength. The ongoing war in Ukraine and global COVID infections have continued to exacerbate supply chain constraints, stoking higher inflationary pressures that are forcing the Fed to pare back on pandemic-era accommodations and tighten monetary policies ahead. Increasing interest rates in the U.S. has “already wiped out China’s yield premium over U.S. Treasuries, adding to capital outflow pressures and threatening the [Chinese] yuan”, which furthers the risk of an economic downturn for the world’s second largest economy. China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and close ties with the eastern Europe aggressor is also increasing the “threat of secondary sanctions” that could potentially be levied by the U.S. and its allies. Although such risks remain remote at the moment, it could be detrimental to the Chinese economy and Chinese stocks if materialized.

Bottom Line

Chinese equities, including tech giant Alibaba, remain a high-risk cohort that may not be fit for everyone’s appetite. The bottom is likely not in yet, as volatility remains the broad-based theme with no concrete near-term catalysts to offer respite.

For one, ongoing regulatory crackdowns are limiting fundamental upsides for Chinese companies compared to their U.S. counterparts, driving further discounts to the already-battered cohort’s valuation prospects. Delisting risks stemming from U.S. regulators are also in a fluid situation still – even if China agrees to comply, it could take a few completed independent inspections over months to even years with no material findings to assuage related investor concerns.

The country’s property slump is also evolving into what might turn out to be a structural collapse that risks a further drag on the valuation of Chinese stocks. Despite repeated stimulus promises from Beijing, the Chinese economy remains fragile.

The recent COVID lockdowns and incremental economic pressures are the only temporary overhang that could provide some relief to Chinese stock valuations when the situation starts to fade over coming months. However, it will be concrete resolutions to challenges facing China’s softening economy and a robust external environment that will bring a structural turnaround for Chinese equities, which is likely still a while away.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading my analysis. Please note that we will be launching a Livy Investment Research Marketplace service on June 1. The service will allow you to follow my coverage portfolio, interact with me directly, and participate in chat rooms with other subscribers. Early subscribers will receive a legacy discount at $249 per year. Stay tuned for more details as we ramp up to launch in the coming months.