Patrickistock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our analysis on Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), today we present its Q1 results and just-released medium-term financial ambitions and sustainability strategy.

2022 was off to a good start and is now looking more challenging due to the combination of geopolitical, economic and health related uncertainties. Both our brands are coping well in the face of these increased challenges, and we will continue to execute against our strategic objectives.

-Said Gildo Zegna, president and CEO, commenting on the results for the first quarter of the year.

Q1 Results

In the first three months, the company delivered an increase in revenues of +25.4% on an annual basis to €377.6 million from €301.9 million. Looking at the business segment, the performance of the Zegna brand was good with revenues up by +27.1% to €283.5 million and a solid trend in all product lines. Also, the Thom Browne brand grew, up +22.3% to €98.1 million in the quarter.

Geographically speaking, the area that performed best was North America, where revenues increased by +85.1% to €61.8 million. Turnover in Latin America almost doubled thanks to revenues from the direct-to-consumer channel of the Zegna brand. The group saw a good turnover in the EMEA area, up by +38.9% to €134.5 million positively influenced by outperformance in the UK and France markets. The Asia-Pacific race, particularly in China, has been slowed by the new restrictions linked to Covid.

Zegna Q1 Results

Indeed, the beginning of 2022 was characterised by considerable geopolitical uncertainty, which adds to the volatility already present due to the ongoing global health crisis, the management stressed.

Regarding the forecasts for the current fiscal year, assuming that there is no further worsening or geographic widening of the conflict in Ukraine, and the China pandemic will normalise before the summer, the Zegna group aims for low-teens growth in revenues by 2022 and an improvement in adjusted EBIT compared to 2021. "Ours is a multi-year journey. We are faithful to him and are confident in the strength of our brands" added Gildo Zegna.

Conclusion & Valuation

The group will continue to monitor closely the ongoing developments globally, primarily the recent resurgence of Covid in China, and confirm that it is moving ahead with the plan objectives. Today, the company announced its ambitious target to deliver €2 billion in revenues and an adjusted operating profit of more than 15% over the medium term. The Zegna group aims to achieve these results thanks to a better product mix, higher pricing, and better productivity that will positively reflect on operating leverage. Here is the newly released presentation. Granted that with t-shirts retailing at €1650.00 this might not be too difficult for the Group.

This is a good entry point for a company that has not yet attracted the coverage of Wall Street analysts. Zegna is currently trading at a discount on a P/E basis compared to its peers, respectively at 16x vs 25x for 2022. We confirm our buy rating with a 30% upside versus the current stock price.