Is Twilio Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent Earnings?
Summary
- Twilio's Q1 earnings report continued to show slowing topline growth. Its Q2 guidance also validates its trend of decelerating revenue growth. And it's still unprofitable.
- Given its market leadership, Twilio's inability to drive sustainable free cash flows and GAAP profitability is puzzling. As a result, management needs to guide toward GAAP profitability.
- TWLO stock could be bottoming in the near term. But a significant overhead resistance could impede its recovery momentum. Therefore, its risk/reward profile is no longer attractive.
- As such, we revise our rating from Speculative Buy to Hold. We urge investors to move away from unprofitable stocks like Twilio, which is struggling to generate sustainable profitability.
Investment Thesis
Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) stock has continued to waver after its Q1 report card. The company reported better than expected earnings but issued rather tepid guidance.
We revised our rating on TWLO from Hold to Speculative Buy in January as we sought a potential January bottom. However, the market makers rejected TWLO stock's attempt to bottom, forming a critical resistance zone. Notably, the price action through April has been emblematic of distribution, drawing in hapless dip buyers in the process. Despite a capitulation attempt at the recent May bottom, we observed a significant overhead resistance that could impede recovery momentum.
As a result, we believe the risk/reward profile is no longer attractive. With a 33% potential downside to its COVID bottom, we urge investors to consider other profitable growth stocks and ditch this unprofitable and low-margins company for good.
Accordingly, we revise our rating on TWLO stock from Speculative Buy to Hold.
What To Expect After Earnings?
Twilio reported total revenue of $875.4M in FQ1, up 48.4%. However, it should be clear that Twilio's revenue growth has been slowing down. Management also highlighted that its organic revenue was up by 35% YoY. In addition, it reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.6%. While it was an improvement from FQ4's -3.2%, it's still an incredibly low-margin business, which we emphasized as a red flag in our previous articles.
Notably, management guided revenue of $917M (midpoint) for Q2, with an adjusted operating loss of $37.5M (midpoint). However, it expects organic revenue growth to decelerate to 28% (midpoint). Therefore, we believe that it validates our thesis that Twilio will continue to find it highly challenging to deliver GAAP profitability given its low margins and weak leverage. Moreover, as its topline growth slows, Twilio's ability to drive leverage will continue to be impacted.
Notwithstanding, management reiterated its organic revenue growth guidance of 30% through 2024 and to attain non-GAAP operating profitability by 2023.
Why Has Twilio Been Falling?
Twilio is a low-margin, unprofitable company. Despite boasting massive topline growth before and during the pandemic, it wasn't sufficient to turn it GAAP profitable.
We think investors need to ask whether committing to non-GAAP profitability will be sufficient to justify its valuation. We have never been convinced with it. Twilio has also been struggling to maintain sustainable FCF margins, as seen above. It's also deeply in the red on GAAP operating margins.
In addition, the consensus estimates project that Twilio will continue to be deep in the red on GAAP EPS terms. Given its market leadership, we need management to communicate a clear path to GAAP profitability. Otherwise, it's becoming more apparent that Twilio has no clear way to GAAP profitability in a highly competitive market.
Therefore, its "market leadership" has not translated meaningfully into generating the profits that matter.
Is Twilio Stock Undervalued?
We find it highly challenging to value a company if it cannot generate sustainable cash flows. TWLO stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of -0.28%. Comparing it to Microsoft (MSFT) stock's 3.71% yield, TWLO stock certainly seems overpriced.
Investors could cut management some slack previously as it drove significant topline growth, coupled with the Fed's liquidity. However, with liquidity being removed from the system progressively, investors have justifiably turned their focus toward fundamentals. And Twilio's fundamentals look to be in a mess.
Furthermore, even though TWLO stock growth premium has been digested significantly, its NTM EBITDA multiple of 67.1x was still well above MSFT stock's 17.6x. In addition, that's on adjusted EBITDA terms because Twilio's GAAP EBITDA is negative. Therefore, we believe TWLO stock still looks overvalued and is not undervalued.
Is TWLO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We revise our rating on TWLO stock from Speculative Buy to Hold. Unfortunately, the market makers rejected the buy point in January, turning it into an astute bull trap instead.
Furthermore, the digestion of its massive 2020 gains showed no signs of capitulation until May. Therefore, it was good old distribution, as the smart investors unloaded their holdings aggressively.
Our price action analysis suggests there could be a short-term bottom in TWLO stock. However, there seems to be a significant overhead resistance at the $120 level that could impede its near-term momentum. With a potential downside of 33% to its COVID bottom, we are not satisfied with its short-term bottom's risk/reward profile.
As a result, we revise our rating on TWLO stock from Speculative Buy to Hold. Given the recent tech bear market, we urge investors to ditch their plans to add unprofitable stocks like TWLO. There are plenty of good stocks to choose from.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.