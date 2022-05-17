Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Today we are reviewing Medifast (NYSE:MED), a company in which we have done a pretty extensive analysis in the past. Medifast's products are entirely sold online and 100% of its sales are from the U.S. Over the year, it was the OPTAVIA coaching model that has driven the company's growth and profitability. Medifast is helping a person's physical transformation thanks to a community of people and also thanks to individual support. Indeed, the customer retention rate is very high and almost 90% of OPTAVIA trainers were previously clients. For this reason, Medifast based its business model on a virtuous circle in which customers turn into coaches who later on approach new clients who will become coaches and again, again.

Medifast comp adv

Medifast indicates that more than 2 million lives were positively impacted by its new approach. Since COVID-19, this trend has been further confirmed. The company's market is therefore almost infinite and Medifast is one of the fastest-growing companies with revenue and income from operations (CAGR 2017-2021) growing at 50% and 53% respectively.

Medifast market

Aside from the business model and its unique marketing proposition, we were confident due to the fact that the growth was self-financed. Medifast is currently cash positive with no need to further capital increases.

When looking at the Company's Q1 results, we continue to be positive on Medifast.

Q1 Results

"Record quarterly revenues, sharp acceleration in coach metrics and an increase in our annual financial guidance are powerful indications of the underlying strength of our business. We have record numbers of independent active earning OPTAVIA Coaches, helping us drive robust product demand and rapidly increasing digital engagement, and bolstering OPTAVIA to the #1 revenue share position among publicly traded companies in the weight management industry in the United States" said the CEO. Looking at the financial results, top-line sales increased by 22.6% to $417.6 million from $340.7 million compared to the 2021 Q1. This was mainly due to higher productivity and a growing number of active earning OPTAVIA coaches. The company was not impacted by inflation, the gross profit margin slightly decreased to sustain higher revenue growth and more costs in logistics and labour. SG&A expenses also were up, revenue per coach increased by 1.3% to $6,5k. On the balance sheet side, despite a DPS increase by 15.5%, Medifast is still cash positive.

Medifast results

Conclusion

Unique business model, DPS increase, ongoing buyback, CEO with skin in the game (with 1% of the Company's equity stake), low CAPEX and working capital requirements and no debt. This is almost too good to be true. For a company with a solid track record that aims to grow at a double-digit rate, we believe that a 4% dividend yield and 12x PE based on 2022 numbers are not justified. Medifast increased the 2022 guidance, and we reiterate our buy rating and positive view.