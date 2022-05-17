Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Short And Sweet

We'll keep this one short, sweet, actionable and to the point.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is a federal defense contractor that we have covered for some time, both in our subscription services and here on the wider pages of Seeking Alpha.

We initiated coverage almost three years ago in May 2019, with this note:

Cestrian Initiating Coverage Note on MANT (Seeking Alpha)

The company was still run by its founder, who was 82 at the time. George Pederson controlled the company by way of a distinct share class. We saw this as both a risk - because his retirement was surely to come soon and could cause no little disruption - and an opportunity, because in many owner-operator companies like this, the retirement of the founder leads to the sale of the company so that those founder shares can be realized.

We said the stock was undervalued versus peers. Here was the entry value analysis in May 2019:

MAY 2019 MANT Valuation Analysis (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

And we thought the stock could reach maybe $85 by the end of 2022 as a base case expectation. Again, our analysis from the time:

MAY 2019 MANT EXIT ANALYSIS (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Yesterday the company announced that it had agreed to be acquired by The Carlyle Group for $96/share. A couple bucks short of our bull case exit target, but then, seven months early, so, no complaints from us! We'd noted Carlyle Group as a likely acquirer also back in May 2019, when one of their former portfolio company CEOs showed up on the board of directors of MANT.

We moved immediately in our Growth Investor Pro service to Sell, and promptly sold all our staff personal account holdings in MANT into the announcement pop.

Other potential bidders do exist for MANT - not least Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Leidos (LDOS) and others - but since the process or more specifically the founder was advised by Goldman Sachs, we believe real counterbids would have been smoked out already. So rather than wait around to see what happens we believe the prudent thing to do is to sell the stock. That removes any deal completion risk, at the possible expense of missing out on a higher counterbid. That's a tradeoff we can always live with.

We're delighted with the outcome on MANT - this adds to recent successful "this one is likely to get bought" flags we've made of late. Proofpoint (PFPT), Perspecta (PRSP) - which we reported on here - SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) - reported here - and indeed Twitter (TWTR) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) have all been righteous calls and two of them - TWTR and AJRD - may still provide multiple bites of the cherry, since the AJRD sale to Lockheed Martin (LMT) failed on regulatory concerns and the Twitter deal is... well you know all about the Twitter deal already, but if you don't you can read our coverage of that particular drama here.

So - moving to Strong Sell on ManTech and ceasing coverage.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 17 May 2022