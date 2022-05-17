SCHY: Big Dividends And Low Valuations In Foreign Stocks

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been tough slogging for investors in 2022. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is down more than 15% so far this year while the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) is only slightly better with just a 14.5% decline on the year. Where have investors found alpha? Dividend stocks. While domestic dividend blue-chip companies are at the top of the pack, as measured by the Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM), which is off only 2.6% in 2022 (total return), the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) has easily beat the broad foreign equity market.

Stockcharts.com Finviz ETF Performance Heat Map

Is now a good time to put money to work in foreign dividend stocks? Let's dive into the SCHY to see if it's a good fit for your portfolio. When analyzing ETFs, I like to go straight to the horse's mouth. According to Schwab, the expense ratio on SCHY is very attractive at 0.14%. The fund's goal is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of an index composed of high dividend-yielding stocks issued by companies outside the U.S. The index ETF tracks the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index and has a weighted-average market cap of $77 billion, according to Schwab.

U.S. Vs. Ex-US Valuations

What's particularly appealing about international dividend companies is that they are downright cheap. The ETF's holdings average out to a price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.8x as of March 31.

Overall, the MSCI All-Country World Index ex-U.S. trades at a forward P/E of just 12.6x. Contrast that to the U.S. stock market's 18.8 multiple. Perhaps there is strong value found in overseas stocks.

Yardeni.com

A Big Dividend On The Cheap

The value case is buttressed when analyzing the juicy dividend yield of ex-U.S. shares. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Guide to the Markets, international stocks feature a yield that is more than two standard deviations above the long-term average. That suggests investors have neglected this niche of the global equity market. As for SCHY specifically, its 30-day SEC yield is a whopping 4.26% as of May 13.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

It's always important to know what you own. SCHY is globally diversified. The biggest country weight is with U.K. stocks at slightly under 20%. The good news is that the biggest holding is just 4.21%, so the ETF is not overly concentrated in just a few individual issues. I also like to see the sector weights, which often play a significant factor in the overall valuation. Investors in SCHY have 'material' exposure to value and cyclical sectors like Materials, Financials, and Staples. Still, you won't find many Energy sector firms here - that weight is near 0%.

SCHY Portfolio & Risk

Schwab Morningstar

The Bottom Line

I am bullish on the long-term outlook for SCHY. This is a quality ETF that provides low-cost exposure to the under-appreciated high dividend corner of the international market. The ETF has outperformed the global equity market this year and features a diversified portfolio at a cheap valuation.