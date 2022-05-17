Magna: Inflationary Pressures Continue To Dominate
Summary
- Magna received a buy rating and a $75 price target when we last covered the stock.
- We look at the recently released results and the changed guidance.
- The challenges are real and we see more room for guidance cuts in the quarters ahead.
- I do much more than just articles at Conservative Income Portfolio: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
When we last covered Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), we took note of the large headwinds that the company faced. We expected a guidance reduction, on both revenues and margins in the months ahead. We gave readers our price target and a better, risk-adjusted way to play the long side.
It was fortunate to dodge the bullet on the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) acquisition, which has become Qualcomm's (QCOM) problem. This leaves the company relatively unlevered and ready to get aggressive with buybacks the moment things improve. We like it here and give it a buy rating with a 2-year price target of $75.00. That gives it a potential 13% annual total return from this point if we are right. Defensive investors wanting to beat those returns while taking less risk can consider the selling the $60 Cash-Secured-Puts for January 2023.
Source: Valuation Improves Just Enough, Upgrading To A Buy
A two-year price target of just $75 may seem rather conservative for a company that was trading just a shade above $100 about 1 year back.
Well, we are happy to revisit the case given that Magna has released yet another set of quarterly results since we last covered this.
Q1-2022
Magna beat both revenue and earnings guidance as most companies manage to do. That of course is due to the fact that they always set up analysts on the wrong foot going into earnings. But beyond that, the numbers show that this was a very difficult operating environment.
What we would note and worry about is the adjusted EBIT margin of just 5.3%. That dropped by 230 basis points year over year. If you recall our series of "neutral/hold" ratings on Magna last year, we stressed that investors should focus on the sales multiples. The very low P/E ratio was an artifact, likely to be fixed at some point. This is playing out in spades here as Magna's margins are compressing rapidly.
If you saw just those numbers though, you would be worried for what came next. Real margin and commodity pressures did not take off till much later in Q1-2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Even as perpetual optimists, we saw a big downward revision in guidance forthcoming in our article on March 6. We got that from Magna.
What we will stress here is that Magna is trying to raise prices and that naturally boosts the revenue numbers. The drop in sales despite that, shows how tight it is for the company to get supplies. As bad as those numbers are, we expect Magna to come in below that. We are likely to see even more pressures in Q2-2022 and labor costs will take front and center from the commodity space. One quick point we want to make about Russia before we move on. Magna does have idled operations in Russia.
While those assets did impact the results, the bulk of the downgrade was from macro forces beyond Magna's assets in Russia.
Valuation And Outlook
Magna is well priced here for above market returns but we would not get too excited. It is highly probable that actual earnings for the year move towards $4.00 a share and that will likely cause an exit for many investors. On a free cash flow basis, Magna now expects about $800 million (a target that we think it will miss) and that creates a 4.5% free cash flow yield. Again, not exciting in any real sense.
What Magna does have going for it is its A- rated, superlative balance sheet and a real depletion of auto dealer inventories.
We still expect that building those up over the next 3 years will likely produce above average profits and margins. The stock is not expensive on a price to sales basis but we would caution that it can go lower, perhaps as low as $45.
For the bull case to come to fruition, we do need to see some relief in the commodity space. While that is our base outlook, we have to admit, so far, we have been wrong. We like the stock here as one of the high-quality cyclicals with a pristine balance sheet and firm commitment to shareholder returns. We rate this a Buy, and maintain our two year price target of $75/share. We still think cash secured puts are the best way to play it as they offer high annualized returns than our expected return profile, with lower risk.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?
Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler.
Learn more about our method & why it might be right for your portfolio.
This article was written by
Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.
High Valuations and low bonds yields have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.