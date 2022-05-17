gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA), we took note of the large headwinds that the company faced. We expected a guidance reduction, on both revenues and margins in the months ahead. We gave readers our price target and a better, risk-adjusted way to play the long side.

It was fortunate to dodge the bullet on the Veoneer Inc. (VNE) acquisition, which has become Qualcomm's (QCOM) problem. This leaves the company relatively unlevered and ready to get aggressive with buybacks the moment things improve. We like it here and give it a buy rating with a 2-year price target of $75.00. That gives it a potential 13% annual total return from this point if we are right. Defensive investors wanting to beat those returns while taking less risk can consider the selling the $60 Cash-Secured-Puts for January 2023.

Source: Valuation Improves Just Enough, Upgrading To A Buy

A two-year price target of just $75 may seem rather conservative for a company that was trading just a shade above $100 about 1 year back.

Data by YCharts

Well, we are happy to revisit the case given that Magna has released yet another set of quarterly results since we last covered this.

Q1-2022

Magna beat both revenue and earnings guidance as most companies manage to do. That of course is due to the fact that they always set up analysts on the wrong foot going into earnings. But beyond that, the numbers show that this was a very difficult operating environment.

Magna Q1-2022 Presentation

What we would note and worry about is the adjusted EBIT margin of just 5.3%. That dropped by 230 basis points year over year. If you recall our series of "neutral/hold" ratings on Magna last year, we stressed that investors should focus on the sales multiples. The very low P/E ratio was an artifact, likely to be fixed at some point. This is playing out in spades here as Magna's margins are compressing rapidly.

If you saw just those numbers though, you would be worried for what came next. Real margin and commodity pressures did not take off till much later in Q1-2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Even as perpetual optimists, we saw a big downward revision in guidance forthcoming in our article on March 6. We got that from Magna.

- (Magna Q1-2022 Presentation)

What we will stress here is that Magna is trying to raise prices and that naturally boosts the revenue numbers. The drop in sales despite that, shows how tight it is for the company to get supplies. As bad as those numbers are, we expect Magna to come in below that. We are likely to see even more pressures in Q2-2022 and labor costs will take front and center from the commodity space. One quick point we want to make about Russia before we move on. Magna does have idled operations in Russia.

- (Magna Q1-2022 Presentation)

While those assets did impact the results, the bulk of the downgrade was from macro forces beyond Magna's assets in Russia.

Valuation And Outlook

Magna is well priced here for above market returns but we would not get too excited. It is highly probable that actual earnings for the year move towards $4.00 a share and that will likely cause an exit for many investors. On a free cash flow basis, Magna now expects about $800 million (a target that we think it will miss) and that creates a 4.5% free cash flow yield. Again, not exciting in any real sense.

- (Magna Q1-2022 Presentation)

What Magna does have going for it is its A- rated, superlative balance sheet and a real depletion of auto dealer inventories.

Auto Inventories (FRED)

We still expect that building those up over the next 3 years will likely produce above average profits and margins. The stock is not expensive on a price to sales basis but we would caution that it can go lower, perhaps as low as $45.

Data by YCharts

For the bull case to come to fruition, we do need to see some relief in the commodity space. While that is our base outlook, we have to admit, so far, we have been wrong. We like the stock here as one of the high-quality cyclicals with a pristine balance sheet and firm commitment to shareholder returns. We rate this a Buy, and maintain our two year price target of $75/share. We still think cash secured puts are the best way to play it as they offer high annualized returns than our expected return profile, with lower risk.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.