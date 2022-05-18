2 High Yield Investment Grade Midstream C-Corps: Kinder Morgan And Plains

JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

The energy midstream sector, represented by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), has several tailwinds at the moment. This makes it one of the lowest-risk ways to gain exposure to high-yielding investments.

In this article, we will discuss these tailwinds along with two investment grade midstream businesses that issues 1099 tax forms, thereby relieving investors of the headaches that can come with investing in K1-issuing midstream partnerships.

Midstream Sector Tailwinds

U.S. inflation is at 40-year highs according to the official CPI numbers:

Data by YCharts

Energy is poised to benefit, as numerous data points support the notion that energy prices rise in correlation with inflation.

On top of that, the continued reopening of the global economy as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths decline should mean that demand for energy will continue to grow as transportation, recreational, commercial, and industrial activities increase.

Last, but not least, demand for North American energy is rising due to the war in Eastern Europe, which is disrupting energy supply levels in some of the world's largest economies, while the world's fastest growing large economies (primarily in Asia) are increasingly importing energy from the United States.

All of this bodes well for the midstream sector because it means greater demand for its infrastructure, stronger contracts with suddenly cash-rich clients, and rising cash flows due to a combination of inflation-linked contract escalators and improved conditions for commodity-sensitive segments of midstream businesses.

Plains GP Holdings Stock

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is a midstream business in transition. After slashing its dividend in 2020 in an effort to save the investment grade credit rating, and then selling off assets fairly aggressively in order to high grade the portfolio and capital investments, PAGP is now on more stable footing. It has begun taking aggressive steps towards restoring the dividend to its pre-cut level.

While it will likely take a while for Plains GP management to fully recover investor trust, it is making solid progress. Its Q1 results reflected continued progress towards deleveraging the balance sheet (leverage is currently 4.4x and trending lower towards its target range of 3.75x to 4.25x), while management has also been repurchasing units at valuations that we think are attractive. As management stated on the Q1 earnings call:

In the first quarter, we repaid $750 million of senior notes and repurchased 2.4 million common units for $25 million, leaving up to $75 million available for potential discretionary repurchases over the balance of the year.

As leverage continues to decline and the company continues to execute buybacks as PAGP applies a large percentage of its substantial cash flow towards these purposes, the company will be able to continue increasing its dividend payout. Its pre-cut quarterly payout in 2020 was $0.36, and it recently raised its payout from $0.18 to $0.2175. While the 20.83% raise was certainly a welcome development, management still has a ways to go to restore the dividend to its original level. We believe that its employment of buybacks is a big driver behind this, as it will make restoring the payout to $0.36 easier to accomplish. Management knows that restoring the dividend to its pre-cut level is an important psychological threshold that it must meet before fully recovering shareholder trust.

The company's main business strength is the fact that it owns a very strong portfolio of pipelines in the lowest-cost U.S. shale basin (the Permian Basin). In fact, it owns assets across the entire midstream value chain in the Permian Basin, which enables it to touch just about every barrel of oil coming from the Permian basin.

Given that the company has now strategically sold off most of its non-core assets and high-graded its capital investment practices, its capital spending budget has declined dramatically. While it used to be in the billions of dollars per year, the annual growth capital spending budget stands at $275 million for 2022. The downside of this is that it means that growth will likely slow over the long-term, but the upside is that it means that PAGP will be generating massive amounts of free cash flow in the coming years which it has stated it plans to use to pay down debt aggressively, grow the dividend, and execute buybacks with any leftover cash.

From a valuation standpoint, PAGP looks fairly attractive. While its EV/EBITDA is elevated relative to its five year average (10.80x vs 9.96x), it is not significantly higher and the current environment is highly favorable for the company and should only get better moving forward into the near term. Furthermore, PAGP is fairly cheap relative to peer investment grade C-Corps. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is valued at a 12.92x multiple, The Williams Companies (WMB) is valued at a 10.76x multiple, and ONEOK (OKE) is valued at a 11.30x multiple. Only KMI is cheaper, valued at a 10.31x multiple.

Kinder Morgan Stock

Like PAGP, many investors are still wary of buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) stock due to the massive dividend cut inflicted on shareholders a number of years ago. However, since then, KMI has managed to right its ship with strong dividend growth, a right-sized balance sheet, and building a very strong business model that is generating substantial cash flow today. That said, KMI still has a long ways to go before its dividend equals the pre-cut levels of 2015, as the quarterly payout is only $0.28 at present compared to $0.51 prior to the 2016 cut to $0.13.

Still, there is a lot to like at KMI. Its asset portfolio is quite impressive, especially for investors bullish on natural gas. It owns the longest North American natural gas transmission network, with 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, 700 bcf of working storage capacity, and 1,200 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. Furthermore, its independent terminal operator portfolio is also North America's largest, with 144 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels. As a result, KMI is responsible for transporting a stunning 40% of the natural gas that the United States consumes and exports.

On top of that, KMI plays a key role in the oil business, with 6,800 miles of refined products pipelines and 3,100 miles of crude pipelines. Its 1,500 miles of CO2 pipelines means that it also has the most CO2 transportation capacity in North America. Overall, KMI is indisputably an indispensable cog in the U.S. economy.

Another thing to love about KMI is that its business model is very stable, with roughly 97% of its cash flow coming from either take-or-pay, fee-based, or hedged contracts and roughly three quarters of its customers are investment grade or equivalent. When taking all of this into account, KMI's cash flow is very dependable and recession-resistant.

As already discussed, KMI's valuation also makes it the cheapest among investment grade midstream C-Corps. While its forward yield of 5.9% is not as appetizing as the 7.8% yield offered by PAGP or even the 6.2% offered by ENB, KMI has better dividend growth potential over the long-term and the company is more aggressively pursuing buybacks than these peers.

Investor Takeaway

Both PAGP and KMI have let dividend investors down in the past due to their balance sheets becoming overleveraged and the dividends getting slashed. However, both have since recovered and now boast solid investment grade balance sheets, strong asset portfolios, and attractive dividend yields alongside robust dividend growth momentum. On top of that, both stocks are the cheapest among investment grade C-Corp peers.

While both look interesting here, we prefer KMI over PAGP, as its valuation is slightly cheaper, the credit rating is better (BBB vs BBB-), and the asset base is both more impressive and better diversified. PAGP is nearly a pureplay bet on Permian Oil whereas KMI has massive exposure to natural gas, which we believe has a better future. We rate both stocks a Buy here. However, instead of owning these, we own the K-1-issuing economic equivalent of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), as it is considerably cheaper and boasts a higher yield.