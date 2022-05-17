Delcath Systems: Revisiting A $5 Lottery Ticket
Summary
- Today, we revisit oncology medical device concern Delcath Systems Inc. for the first time since last summer.
- The company is on the verge of a potentially game-changing FDA approval.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Today, we revisit Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) for the first since we did an in-depth article on the company back in August. Since then, the entire biotech sector and good portion of the market has gone into a deep swoon. This is a name I have had a few inquiries on in recent months, so it seems a good time to 'circle back' on this small oncology concern. A full analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
Delcath Systems Inc. owns a medical device approved in Europe and a drug-device candidate pursuing approval in the U.S. The company is based in the Big Apple. Currently the shares trade at around five bucks a share and sport an approximate $40 million market capitalization.
This medical device is comprised of catheters, which are percutaneously inserted into the liver and direct blood that is exiting the organ into Chemosat's filters. This is done concurrently with administration of a chemotherapeutic agent called melphalan hydrochloride directly to the liver. The device is called Chemosat.
Because of limitations outlined in the previous article, Chemosat has had very limited success and revenues in Europe. The company is working on a new and improved version of Chemosat in the States called Hepzato which has had an interesting developmental journey which we also outlined in the previous article and is nicely captured by the graphic below.
Recent Developments:
The company posted a net loss of $1.00 a share for the first quarter on May 10th. Delcath generated a paltry $380,000 worth of revenue during the quarter and burned through $6.5 million in cash during the quarter.
During the quarter the company had a meeting with the FDA and plans to file an NDA for the Hepzato system to treat ocular melanoma metastatic sometime in the third quarter of this year based on results from its FOCUS study.
If all goes well, the device should be able to launch early in 2023. The company hopes other indications will follow.
Delcath also resume direct responsibility for sales, marketing, and distribution activities for Chemosat in Europe at the beginning of March.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Since the end of March, four analyst firms including Roth Capital and BTIG have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on DCTH. Albeit two of these contained slight downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered have ranged from $16 to $25 a share.
Insiders made several small purchases in April and May totaling just over $200,000 in aggregate. Less than five percent of the overall float is currently held short. The company ended the first quarter with just over $20 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against approximately $17 million of long-term debt. At last quarter's burn rate, Delcath has less than 12 months of funding in place to fund operational activities.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus expects the company to lose approximately three bucks a share in FY2022 on approximate revenues of $2 million.
The approval of the first indication for Hepzato is a possible game changer for the company and its shareholders given the size of the potential market compared to the stock's current market capitalization of just $40 million. Success could lead to other indication approvals which could greatly expand the potential market for this device.
That said, the company is low on cash and is likely to do another and likely dilutive capital raise before Hepzato potentially launches. You also have the fact the company was founded over 30 years ago and still has negligible revenues. Somehow, Delcath has maintained strong analyst support, likely because of the company's potential market opportunity.
We concluded our first article on Delcath saying the stock was a 'lottery ticket' that should be under consideration only by aggressive investors. That remains our take nine months later.
