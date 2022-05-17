JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When we wrote our pre-earnings article on Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), we told investors to sell and move on. Our price chart within the article indicated SHOP stock price of $485 at writing (but by the time the article was published, it had moved down significantly). But, we told everyone to get out because SHOP stock could head back to its COVID lows, given its massive growth premium.

What happened at Q1 earnings was devastating. Before consolidating, the stock went down a further 36% near to its COVID lows (not breached yet). Shopify's Q1 earnings card was a disaster because management has yet to learn its lesson. It offered cryptic guidance (as usual), diluted shareholders further with its Deliverr acquisition, and continues its massive investments even as a potential recession approaches. Even Barclays was frustrated with the way management shaped its guidance. It emphasized (edited):

Investors we speak with are increasingly frustrated with limited/cryptic guidance, reduced disclosure and, in the current environment, ramping spending ahead of a possible recession. Although credit is due for everything they've built thus far, SHOP is now a 'show me' story. - Bloomberg

Notwithstanding, our price action analysis suggests that the stock could have bottomed in the near term. We also informed our readers in the comments stream of our previous article to close any outstanding short positions that they may have. But, SHOP stock momentum has turned decisively negative, hindered by a series of bull traps. As a result, we believe a near-term re-rating seems highly challenging.

SHOP stock last traded at 434x NTM normalized P/E and 0% FCF yields. Therefore, SHOP stock has become "more expensive" than before its Q1 earnings due to the post-earnings downgrades.

Notwithstanding, we revise our rating from Sell to Hold, given its near-term bottom. Consequently, we move up our price target (PT) to $500 (39% implied upside), given its more constructive technical picture. However, we observed that the stock could likely fall by up to 59% to its next support zone if the current support level fails. Therefore, the risk/reward profile remains unattractive from a fundamental valuation and price action perspective.

CEO Tobias Lütke's $10M Stock Purchase Will Not Be Enough

Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke highlighted that he purchased $10M of SHOP stock last week, spurring investors' interest in thinking that SHOP stock is oversold.

But, investors need to note that its $2.1B Deliverr acquisition is funded by 20% in SHOP stock (amounting to $420M). Therefore, we urge investors not to be too excited over such an insignificant purchase, thinking that SHOP stock can recover its highs in the manner of 2020-21.

Moreover, we think the Street has consistently gotten Shopify ratings wrong over the past year because management has not been forthcoming with its guidance. We believe management needs to provide more color for the analysts to develop more accurate forecasts and have better insights into its business trends. Otherwise, it wouldn't help investors or the company if these estimates keep missing their targets.

However, management has continued its guidance (as if Shopify was worried that Amazon (AMZN) was looking over its shoulders) that was limited at best and cryptic at worst. Shopify guided (edited):

For 2022, we expect: YoY revenue growth to be lower in the first half and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022, as the COVID-triggered acceleration of e-commerce in the first half of 2021 from lockdowns and government stimulus is absent from the first half of 2022 (Shopify's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Weak Fundamentals And Expensive Stock

Shopify revenue change % and Adj. EBIT margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ) Shopify Adj. EPS and FCF margins % consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Investors need to be circumspect over Shopify's estimates when there's no clear guidance given the dilutive impact of its Deliverr acquisition. Our analysis of its average estimates suggests Shopify could post an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.5% for FY22, down from FY21's 15.6%. Furthermore, the estimates also vary widely from -$54M (most conservative) to $390M (most optimistic). The disparity is even worse for the FY23 forecast. The average estimates suggest that Shopify could post an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5%, attributed to the "scaling" factor of its fulfillment as guided by management. But, the most conservative estimates suggest an adjusted EBIT of -$122M, while the most optimistic estimates point to an adjusted EBIT of $893M.

Furthermore, Shopify's adjusted EPS and FCF margins have also been impacted. Notably, its FCF margins are expected to fall into negative territory for FY22-23. Therefore, we think the market has been trying to price in these negatives. But, whether or not they have been effectively priced in will depend on whether management can meet the Street's estimates. And, management hasn't been forthcoming to help the analysts develop their models. So, if they miss, management only has themselves to blame.

Is SHOP Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SHOP stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

SHOP stock last traded at a normalized P/E of 434x and an NTM FCF yield of 0%. Therefore, it's worse than its pre-earnings metrics, despite the hammering in the stock.

SHOP stock price chart (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests a short-term bottom with a resistance seen at $500. We believe the resistance could impede the re-rating of SHOP stock without a significant catalyst. Therefore, SHOP stock is likely to consolidate within this range.

However, Shopify's estimates vary widely, coupled with little guidance from management. As a result, investors must be prepared for Shopify to potentially miss the consensus estimates, therefore, impacting its stock further. As a result, we see a potential downside of up to 59% to its next support level, thus tempering the 41% potential upside to our $500 PT.

Accordingly, we revise our rating on SHOP stock from Sell to Hold as its risk/reward profile seems more balanced now. However, we remain cautious due to its poor fundamentals and high valuation.

We urge investors considering adding exposure to allow the stock to consolidate first, given its lack of near-term catalysts.