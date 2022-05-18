The Dip Is Your Best Friend - How To Shop Safely

ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Thanks to Seeking Alpha, I've gotten to know thousands of retirees and investors over the years. Seeking Alpha provides an incredibly unique platform. How come? We don't just point blindly around the market at ideas, e-mailing a list of 5 stocks you should have bought yesterday.

Sure, you can come on here and just read some picks. But the real strength is in the community. Seeking Alpha provides the tools to allow for personal interaction. This is something we strive to fully utilize at High Dividend Opportunities. We educate, we encourage, and we provide a sounding board for discussion on new ideas.

What I love most is the lively and active community of investors and retirees from all walks of life. From a former CEO to a lifelong United States Post Office employee, a farmhand, or a 6th generation farmer, they all come with extremely different outlooks on life and the market. Yet amidst our different experiences and lifestyles, we all need the same thing. Answers to the basics of investing, and retirement, a guide on how to get started, and some encouragement to keep us on track to achieve our personal goals. Everyone is on a journey in the market and in their financial education.

You Are Not Alone

When the market drops, dips, crashes, or any other creative term to describe a fall in value in a broad sense, investors are often sent into a momentary state of fear or panic. The savings they worked so hard for and diligently gathered are disappearing before their eyes. This is where having a strong community is the most valuable.

As an income investor, I am not looking to sell in a panic or to sell unless I choose to do so. Often I am barraged by questions from Seeking Alpha users about the state of the market, or their specific favorite investment, and I answer them all the same way. I am a buyer, and when the market drops, I buy to grow my income stream.

Dips are my best friend. They create amazing opportunities to get great companies at a much higher yield than historically is available. I love a red-hot bull market as much as the next investor - after all, we've all been conditioned by brokerages to crave green numbers on our screen. Yet, even more, I love an opportunity to see my total annual income rise rapidly. When prices are down, every dollar you reinvest today will go further. It will buy more income, and your long-term returns will be higher because of the drop than if prices never dipped at all.

Income investing is all about buying when others are selling. I am happy to see HDO veterans discussing how much they've been able to grow their income – remaining calm and identifying the opportunities to get great investments at discounted prices.

The caveat here is you cannot blindly buy anything and hope to have success. So I want to share some truncated thoughts on how to safely approach the dipping market to glean excellent income for years to come.

Keep the Big Picture in Mind

Whether it's weight loss, hiking, or investing, keeping the big picture in mind is important to know where you are and where you're going. Progress will not be consistent, sometimes you might even go backwards and that is ok. Keep your eye on the end goal.

I've already hinted at this concept in my introduction to this discussion. I am buying income now to receive it tomorrow, and the next day, and the next week, and next year. This means you have to see through all the red and see beyond today. It's easy to feel lost and hopeless at the moment, but when you step back and reset your perspective, you can see a path to success.

When you purchase a stock, don't buy it in the hopes it will instantly double next week. You're not investing if you have that mindset, you're gambling. When I buy something, I aim to hold it for 3-5 years or even longer. This long-term perspective allows me to enjoy the dips in the meantime, all while gathering income. If something I like drops 10% 2 weeks after my article about it comes out, you can bet the fatted calf and a few added shekels that I'm adding to my position.

Get a long-term perspective and keep your big picture in mind. It is a clear guide to help you keep your ship pointed in the right direction.

Evolve Your Portfolio

The biggest mistake an investor can make is to fail to adapt to changing conditions. Many investors will comment that they avoid this sector or that sector because they had a poor experience in the past. Or they prefer to buy other sectors because they've had large gains in the past. They fail to take into account the macro-economic forces that have changed.

When the market is in the midst of forming around a new paradigm, you need to study which companies will succeed in it. We're leaving behind a low-interest rate, low inflation, and low-cost commodity period, and entering into a time with rising rates, high inflation, and the rising cost of commodities. The next few decades of doing business are going to look very different than the past few decades.

Growth names surviving on raising cheap equity and dreams of future profits will struggle to reach the fulcrum between burning cash and earning cash. With higher rates, investors will expect higher returns sooner. They will be less willing to speculate because money today is more valuable than money tomorrow. The next success stories like Tesla (TSLA) will have a much harder time coming into existence in a higher interest rate, and high inflation environment.

We are seeing that companies that generate large profits now at low valuations are coming back into favor. "Boring" companies with predictable and stable earnings trading under 20x earnings are more attractive than unpredictable companies trading at 40x+ earnings in the hope that they might grow quickly. High fliers like Meta Platforms (FB) or Netflix (NFLX) are being re-valued based on the new paradigm vs the old one.

Furthermore, with inflation creeping its way through the economy, you must be cognizant of the firms with large exposure to it. Amazon (AMZN) surprised the market with weaker than expected earnings. Meanwhile, commodity-focused investments like Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) are busy minting cash and rewarding unitholders.

If you want to befriend the dip, don't blindly buy your old favorite again and hope for the best. Dig deeper, see and understand what is happening and where the market and economy are headed, then make moves.

Buy in Pieces not Wholes

The most common suggestion I have when starting a new position is to buy in waves or pieces. Don't buy a full allocation all at once. I call it an "ocean waves" approach. Prices never move anywhere in a straight line, and just because you bought a ticker, does not mean that suddenly it is going to just go up. It takes multiple purchases for me to get to a full position. I'll make my initial purchase and then over time, I will continue following the company and buy more shares whenever the price dips. It lets me take advantage of dips to grow my portfolio and boost my yields, with the added benefit that over time you gain more information. With every earnings report, you know a little more about the company and are in a better position to decide whether to add more or not.

When it comes to befriending the dip, take small bites of the market and grow multiple positions based on the opportunities available. This way you can take another bite tomorrow if the price drops further and you want to get more of that company's shares.

The biggest regrets people make in investing is buying too much or too little of something. They are both caused by perspective.

If the company rapidly climbs in value - oh man I should've bought more!

If the company rapidly declines in value - oh man I should've bought less!

So the moral is to buy some, so you can enjoy its rise or add more if it dips. Either way, I am getting a great income while I wait for an opportunity for it to become on sale in my mind again.

Conclusion

When it comes to dips, I view them as a friend who comes to visit from a far-off land. I enjoy it when they arrive and when they leave. Their arrival spurs me to action adding aggressively to my portfolio to rapidly grow my income stream. When they leave, I can enjoy the rising static value of my portfolio - the part of my portfolio value that's not the income being generated. All along I am collecting dividends from some of the greatest companies in the world in a multitude of sectors. They pay me for my ownership, and that pay allows me to have financial freedom.

The key benefit of the Income Method is that I don't have to sell anything unless I decide to. No forced selling to pay my power bill or to cover the cost of a hotdog when I watch the Toronto Blue Jays play baseball. Even my seat is paid for by dividends. I will tell you, the first time your power bill is paid for by the same company you're paying for power - it's a freeing feeling. Since my returns are coming as dividends, I only have to sell my shares when and if I have a better opportunity that will provide me with an even higher income.

You too can befriend the dip and shop safely, my friend.