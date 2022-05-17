Inching Our Way Towards A Durable Bottom

Saran_Poroong/iStock via Getty Images

A toxic mix of macroeconomic developments have resulted in the worst start to a year for the stock market since 1932, while the bond market has its worst year since 1842. Uncertainty over the outcome of Russia's war in Ukraine, ongoing supply-chain disruptions from the virus-induced lockdowns in China, the inflation both events have caused, and the monetary policy tightening intended to bring prices down have all weighed on risk asset prices. Consumer and investor sentiment levels have fallen to historical lows, while recession fears intensify, and market volatility remains elevated. Despite last Friday's mammoth rally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell for a sixth consecutive week, which has not happened since 2011 and 2012, respectively. The central debate now seems to be how low stocks must go before we hit rock bottom, as major Wall Street firms slash price targets for the S&P 500 and reduce GDP growth estimates.

Finviz

I began this year on a very bearish footing, but I have been leaning progressively more bullish after the correction in the S&P 500 on the basis that I don't see a recession occurring this year. While we have yet to realize a bear market in the S&P 500, should one materialize, bear markets without recessions have historically been shallow and short lived. The primary factors I see supporting a continuation of the expansion this year are record job openings, low unemployment, wage growth in excess of 5%, and a more than $4 trillion war chest of savings on household balance sheets.

Bloomberg

Therefore, I think the correction in the S&P 500 this year, which has been approximately 18%, is close to the maximum drawdown we will see and similar to what has occurred during prior bull markets. Even if we do fall another 2% to complete a bear market decline, it should be short and shallow beyond that, provided a recession does not ensue. That is my base case scenario.

Edward Jones

I see an increasing number of signs that the markets have discounted enough of the bad news that we are forming a durable bottom in the major market indexes. One in particular is the percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average on the Nasdaq Composite. This is where most of the hardest hit growth names reside, so to see a signal that this group may be finally bottoming is a good sign. With the percentage falling to 9% last week, it is very close to where we have bottomed over the past 20 years with the exception of the Great Financial Crisis in 2009 when it fell to 4%. We do not have a financial crisis today.

Stockcharts

Another indication that a bottom may be forming is that long-term interest rates seem to have reached an intermediate-term peak. Rising rates have punished growth stocks that are valued based on future earnings, as well as dividend-paying stocks that face greater competition from higher yields on bonds for income. A leveling off in long-term yields would alleviate the selling pressure on both growth and dividend-paying stocks. An outright decline, as we have seen from the recent high in the 10-year Treasury yield at 3.15%, could fuel a rebound.

I was encouraged to see the latest results from Charles Schwab's survey of its trading customers, who have turned sharply bearish in the second quarter with more than half expecting a significant correction from current levels. Better than half also think that the major market averages will finish this year in bear-market territory due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Combining Schwab's survey results with Bespoke's composite index of investor sentiment, which accounts for weekly readings from several surveys, gives me even more confidence that a bottom is being formed. Net bullish sentiment now ranks in the 2nd percentile relative to all prior weekly readings going back to 2006. Sentiment has been a reliable contrarian indicator, and these extreme levels indicate that there is not a lot of room left to fall.

Bespoke

What I can't be sure of is the event or development that leads to a sustainable upturn in sentiment and the market, but there is a ray of hope on the coronavirus front. Reuters reported yesterday that Shanghai plans to reopen at the end of the month after weeks of shutdown under China's zero-Covid policy.

Reuters

Time will tell if this actually happens, but if a reopening does occur it will help alleviate the supply chain bottlenecks that are contributing to an increase in prices. A significant valuation adjustment in the context of an economic slowdown combined with historically low levels of investor and consumer sentiment give me confidence that a durable bottom is taking shape in the broad market. By the time we see several positive fundamental developments that support a rebound in prices, that bottom will be visible in the rear-view mirror.