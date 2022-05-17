Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Post Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) 1Q 2022 result, the stock has fallen nearly 25%, leading to the Amazon stock almost giving up two years of gains. The main reasons for the fall were the decline in the value of investments in Rivian and operational losses in the consumer businesses.

We think these losses call for the consumer and technology infrastructure (Amazon Web Services or AWS) businesses to be run separately to unlock shareholder value.

A bit of history

Amazon was set up to sell books in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, who had quit a New York-based hedge fund due to competitive pressures.

By 2003, Amazon's internal need to modularise technology and access led to the creation of AWS with Andy Jassy as the head. Jassy had shadowed Bezos for over a year and picked up the same customer obsession at the centre of Amazon's operations.

The recent results

Jassy has had a difficult time in the last couple of quarters, with the results for 1Q 2022 screaming challenge:

Consumer business has grown 23% annually over the past two years, with extraordinary growth in 2020 of 39% year-over-year that necessitated doubling the size of our fulfillment network that we'd built over Amazon's first 25 years-and doing so in just 24 months. Today, as we're no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network. We know how to do this and have done it before.

Source: 1Q 2022 Amazon earnings release

The two businesses

Amazon's businesses can be broken down into two major areas - consumer (non-AWS) and AWS.

The non-AWS business is further broken down as North America and International.

Non-AWS business (Company filings)

Since the bulk of the consumer business is trading-oriented, the low single-digit margins should hardly surprise. However, around 20% of the non-AWS business is service-oriented.

Non-AWS Revenue Break up (Company filings)

The services businesses are subscription and advertising, both of which should be a relatively much higher margin than the non-service business. As an example, AWS clocks an operating margin of around 30%.

AWS (Company filings)

The size and margin of these businesses pose a stark contrast, which gets hidden in the overall scheme of things.

Amazon Overall (Company filings)

The service business (within non-AWS) should be a relatively healthy margin. While the subscription business margins could be assumed to be closer to AWS' margins, the advertising business margins should be in the 25% range (around Google and Facebook's advertising business levels).

Operating Income Analysis (Company filings, Author's analysis)

So, while Amazon's overall margin is 5-6%, the underlying business varies from loss-making to profitability of 30%+.

Although the services business is part of the overall consumer portfolio, AWS is a 'vendor' to the consumer business. Furthermore, the International segment of Amazon's consumer business has been a drag. Notably, Amazon's tiff with Indian oil-to-telecom billionaire Mukesh Ambani has not gone in Amazon's favor, with Ambani's retail division overtaking much of the physical locations of the disputed local Indian retailer, Future Retailer. In addition, Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart has been another challenge for Amazon in a country where the lure of demographics overshadowed the logic of unit economics.

The straw that has broken the proverbial camel's back is inflation, which was mentioned over 20 times on Amazon's call. While Amazon now has excess capacity throughout the system, even at peak capacity times, the margins will hardly exceed high-single digits over the foreseeable future. To iterate, the margin challenge has nothing to do with Amazon. However, it is more of a characteristic of retail - competition for price, service, and quality keeps a glass ceiling on the margins.

On the other hand, the technology infrastructure business has greater visibility and a much more robust margin profile, which keeps improving - 1Q 2022 margins were 35%.

At the March period ended, we had $88.9 billion balance for that. So, that's up about 68% year-over-year. And the weighted average remaining kind of life term for those is 3.8 years.

Source: 1Q 2022 Earnings Call

The glaring difference in business models and margin profiles calls for these two businesses to be valued independently.

Valuation

AWS

The gross and operating income margins of major subscription/cloud players shows are at around 30% operating income margin; gross margins should be in the 80%+ range.

Data by YCharts

For these companies, revenue growth has also been stellar (ex-Oracle and SAP).

Data by YCharts

Considering the revenue growth and margin profile of AWS, it will be safe to assume that AWS would command a premium multiple vs the market. Even ignoring the maniac multiples of 2021, AWS should independently be valued at 15-20x sales.

Data by YCharts

For the readers, who might think 15x EV to sales sounds expensive for a mature company, let us not forget the kind of growth and potential that AWS brings to the table.

Overall, the consensus view of Amazon's revenue growth for 2022 is between 8% and 15%. At a mid-point growth rate of 12%, total revenues would come in at around $525 billion. We estimate 15-18% of this revenue to be AWS.

AWS' Enterprise Value (SA Consensus, Author's analysis )

Conservatively speaking, AWS should be worth around $1.2 trillion on a standalone basis.

Non-AWS

Data by YCharts

Considering the vast reach, we think a fair multiple on Amazon's consumer business would be 1.5-2.5x. (Etsy's 5.5x is an interesting data point)

Non-AWS Enterprise Value (SA Consensus, Author's analysis)

Again, conservatively speaking, the non-AWS could be worth around $700 billion on a standalone basis.

Taking a more optimistic view, the Amazon stock can give anywhere between 50-150% upside from the current levels, assuming the two businesses are separated.

Sum of parts valuation (SA Consensus, Author's analysis)

Risks

The obvious risk is that this business separation does not happen, in which case AWS will continue to subsidise the less profitable consumer business. Furthermore, as interest rates rise, the consumer business may face further challenges, leading to a multiple compression for the Amazon stock.

Our thesis is predicated on AWS continuing to perform. Any challenges due to the changing cloud market or a more significant shift in Jassy's focus on the consumer business would throw our analysis under the bus.

The International portion of Amazon's consumer business has been mired in challenges. Should Amazon try to dabble (and we still expect it could) in unrelated areas, the risk on the non-US side of the business would increase, leading to potential multiple compression.

Conclusion

AWS was Jassy's baby. After nearly 20 years, the time is now possibly ripe to free it from the shackles of the consumer business. We think a demerger would be beneficial to the shareholders and the customers. They would find comfort in Amazon not using the know-how of the customers' business to enhance Amazon's brands. We remain optimistic about a potential value unlocking event.