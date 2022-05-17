All_About_Najmi/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $391 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $18.00 per share.

The firm provides Medicare Advantage plan for members with healthcare services in the United States.

My current outlook is a Hold but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see a reduction in operating losses and positive results on growth from new CMS policies and other initiatives.

Alignment Healthcare Overview

Orange, California-based Alignment was founded to leverage data and technology to improve patient outcomes for Medicare Advantage patients under flexible care delivery models.

Management is headed by founder and CEO, John Kao, who was previously President of CareMore Medical Enterprises.

The company's primary characteristics include:

Unified data architecture

Care Anywhere model

ACCESS On-Demand Concierge

Client Acquisition

The firm works through physicians, healthcare organizations and has created what it calls a 'consumer-centric' member platform designed for its senior plan members.

A growing number of American seniors are choosing Medicare Advantage plans because while it requires the person to choose a managed care company to administer their healthcare services, it 'provides enhanced pharmaceutical coverage, greater certainty of expected annual costs, out of pocket limits, holistic supplemental benefits and better catastrophic coverage relative to traditional Medicare.'

Below is a chart showing the positive historical and future expected trends for Medicare Advantage growth:

Medicare Enrollment Trend (L.E.K. Consulting)

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the value-based healthcare model is a result of the intense competition among providers to lower costs while improving care.

Value-based healthcare models include:

Pay for performance

Accountable care organization

Bundled payments

Patient centered medical home

According to a survey by NEJM Catalyst, over 40% of healthcare executives in the U.S. believe that value-based reimbursement will become the primary revenue model in the future.

However, in other parts of the world, a lack of healthcare infrastructure and connectivity will likely slow the adoption of this more sophisticated and collaborative approach.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Signify Health (SGFY)

Matrix Medical Network

Humana (HUM)

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Fusion5

Archway

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Others

Alignment's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown seasonally over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating losses haven't made much progress toward breakeven:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) also have remained significantly negative:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, ALHC's stock price has dropped 58.6 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of 3.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Alignment

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,740,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,450,000,000 Price/Sales 1.33 Enterprise Value/Sales 1.16 Enterprise Value/EBITDA -9.97 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) -$52,310,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 24.41% Earnings Per Share -$1.01

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Signify Health (SGFY); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Signify Health (SGFY) Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Variance Price/Sales 2.76 1.33 -51.8% Enterprise Value/Sales 3.22 1.16 -64.0% Enterprise Value/EBITDA 18.29 -9.97 -154.5% Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $10,900,000 -$52,310,000 -579.9% Revenue Growth Rate 22.9% 24.4% 6.5%

(Source)

Commentary On Alignment

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, management highlighted how its AVA platform helps care providers optimize their performance in the value-based care paradigm.

As a result, it is common for the company to enter into gain-sharing or profit-sharing contracts with physicians.

Management believes this alignment results in better care outcomes and a better physician relationship with the firm over time.

As to its financial and operating results, the company grew its member ranks by 13.4% to 94,200 and revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $346 million.

Selling, G&A expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, grew by 24% during the quarter, with no explanation of the reason why.

Looking ahead, management plans to focus on contiguous county expansion bid opportunities within existing states that it operates in as well as expanding into new states in 2023 depending on regulatory approval timelines.

The firm raised its current full year revenue guidance somewhat but reiterated its existing full year membership guidance, so no change to that assumption.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ALHC at significantly lower multiples than it is for Signify Health.

The primary risk to the company is another Covid-19 variant wave perhaps later in 2022 that would negatively affect its operations and cost structures.

A potential upside catalyst is the recent CMS announcement on direct contracting (ACO REACH), which is possibly favorable to its equity informed approach, as it encourages healthcare providers to coordinate care to improve the care offered to people on Medicare, particularly those from underserved communities.

This could turn out to be a tailwind, but may take time to develop in the marketplace. ALHC may be an enticing value at its current price, but likely for only patient investors with a reasonably long-term time frame.

My current outlook is a Hold but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see a reduction in operating losses and positive results on growth from new CMS policies and other initiatives.