Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Recession risks are rising, with global supply chains still facing major issues. The ongoing severe lockdowns in China are reducing the production and delivery of key components and finished products, causing inventories to pile up on manufacturer balance sheets, which in turn is leading to a loss of productivity and profitability across the economy. This in turn is exacerbating inflationary pressures and also driving companies to look to bring supply chains closer to end markets, which means still higher costs and even worse inflation.

If inflation is not brought under control soon, it will force interest rates significantly higher, which could very possibly pop the massive global debt bubble and lead to a severe recession or even depression.

Another major factor that could push the global economy into recession is the labor shortage being felt across developed economies. This is resulting in additional difficulty for businesses to produce products and services as well as higher operating costs when they are able to hire employees.

These factors have prompted billionaire Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates to recently issue a warning that recession may be coming:

[The war in Ukraine] comes on top of the pandemic where government debt levels were already very, very high, and there were already supply chain problems. It's likely to accelerate the inflationary problems that rich world economies have and force an increase in interest rates that eventually will result in an economic slowdown. I'm afraid the bears on this one have a pretty strong argument that concerns me a lot.

Clearly the markets share Bill Gates's concern, as major indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY), ETFs like Ark Investment's flagship innovation ETF (ARKK), and even tech giants like Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) have gotten absolutely pummeled thus far in 2022:

Data by YCharts

With runaway inflation hitting us today and the increasingly foreboding threat of a global recession hitting us tomorrow, what are investors to do? Buying bond-like investments is a losing proposition during inflation, but if a severe recession is headed our way, investors may be prudent to find safe havens. In this article, we will share three of our favorite high yielding safe-havens that are poised to profit in both inflation and recession.

#1. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Midstream titan EPD is probably the best sleep well at night high yield stock there is right now as it combines a mouth-watering 7.1% distribution yield that is covered 1.7x by distributable cash flow, with an industry-best BBB+ credit rating, low leverage, a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, and an immense amount of liquidity.

On top of that, its asset portfolio is one of the best in the business, earning a "Wide Moat" rating and rave reviews from Morningstar. More importantly, the portfolio has proven itself in the face of severe industry headwinds, generating double-digit returns on invested capital consistently for years despite enormous volatility in the energy sector. A big key to this - and a reason why we are so bullish on it in the event of a recession - is that its cash flows are largely secured with fixed-fee take-or-pay contracts and backed by mostly investment grade (or equivalent) counterparties.

However, EPD is also well-positioned to benefit from inflation as energy generally outperforms in inflationary environments and all of EPD's pipeline contracts are linked to some sort of inflation index.

Last, but not least, management is arguably the best in the sector and insiders are fully aligned with unitholders as they own roughly one-third of the partnership's common equity.

#2. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For investors looking to balance exposure to hydrocarbon investments like EPD, renewable power generation company AY is an attractively priced option. Its cash flows are extremely stable with lengthy power purchase agreements backed by almost entirely investment grade counterparties attached to its assets which largely consist of solar and wind farms. Much of its debt is non-recourse and naturally amortizes each year, and the debt maturity ladder and liquidity levels indicate a conservative financial profile.

Its recently reported Q1 FY2022 results imply that the business remains a boring, yet highly reliable dividend growth stock. Highlights from the period included:

The company posted another steady-as-she-goes quarter with solid 4% CAFD per share year-over-year growth and continued execution on its strong growth investment pipeline which should enable the company to continue growing CAFD and dividends per share for years to come. In fact, the growth pipeline guidance range increased by $20 million for 2022, implying that forward growth could exceed prior expectations.

The balance sheet also became incrementally stronger thanks to project debt amortization. In fact, management guided on the call for $2 billion in project debt reduction over the next 5 years. As a result, project level debt should decline to $3 billion within 5 years. The company also has a very well laddered debt maturity calendar, making it fairly resistant to rising interest rates.

Management also emphasized its cautious approach to deploying capital, existing geographic and asset exposure, and pursuing new renewable technologies.

Last, but not least, management pointed out that 40% of their cash flows are linked to inflation, with much of that being U.S. CPI, so the company should see some boost from inflation even though its costs are not necessarily increasing all that much with inflation.

AY remains an inflation and recession resistant investment with a solid balance sheet, stable cash flowing business model, and very attractive combination of mid-single digit annualized CAFD and dividend per share growth with the current yield of 6%, making it a compelling dividend growth stock in the current environment.

Rounding out our list of recession-proof high yielders is underfollowed A- rated utility and infrastructure company ACLLF. ACLLF reported its Q1 FY2022 results recently, further strengthening our conviction in the name.

The company generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 in the first quarter of 2022, indicating robust 12.5% year-over-year growth thanks to strong performance in its Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) business as well as strong performance in its Structures business (23% year-over-year adjusted earnings growth) and Neltume Ports business.

The company went into more depth on its long-term Structures business growth plan, where he highlighted recent contract wins as well as the business' transformation towards a more stable earnings profile. We continue to believe the Structures business can drive strong earnings growth for ACLLF and is an important part of the thesis.

Management also remained bullish on growth potential in the Neltume Ports business citing a project pipeline that "is probably the deepest that we've seen since we entered that investment."

ACLLF continues to be a very steady sleep well at night investment that continues to pay out very reliably growing and attractive dividends, underpinned by a per share growth rate that is more than twice as strong as the dividend growth rate at the moment. ACLLF's core utilities business as well as its ancillary growth businesses all seem to be firing on all cylinders at the moment and the stock price has held up admirably in the face of fierce market headwinds over the past three months, generating ~10% returns even as the market has declined by double digits.

Investor Takeaway

We are currently going through a time where geopolitical and macroeconomic risks and headwinds are reaching multi-decade highs simultaneously and the "everything bubble" seems to be popping, with everything crashing at once, ranging from ARKK stocks like Teladoc (TDOC) to cryptocurrencies (BTC-USD)(ETH-USD)(COIN). Even FAANG stocks like Meta (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) are not able to escape, bringing down the broader indexes with them.

However, there remain several high quality recession-proof opportunities that provide substantial income yields for investors and provide a nice safe haven should the bear case for the global economy play out. We have had the privilege of interviewing each of these companies in depth and feel confident that they should be able to continue generating stable cash flows and paying out hefty yields to investors through a recession while also still providing ample protection from inflation.