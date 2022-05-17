5 Solid Picks On Sale

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Whether you're looking to deploy some idle cash, or just picking through the rubble for ideas to add to your watch list, the market is offering some high-quality merchandise at fire sale prices. Here are five ideas to consider.

1. Hibbett Inc (HIBB)

Hibbett is a sporting goods retailer that primarily serves the South, Southwest, and Midwest regions of the U.S. It's a small company ($568M market cap) with plenty of room to grow and take market share from their larger rivals like DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS) ($7.3B market cap).

At a current price of $45.40, HIBB is down 55.3% from its November 2021 high. Morningstar puts fair value for this company at $87.68, giving investors a 48% margin of safety.

Analysts' consensus price target for HIBB is $72.30, which translates to an implied 12-month upside of 59%. With a trailing P/E of 4.1 and a forward P/E of 4.5, this stock is a real bargain.

It also sports a Return on equity of 51.1% and pays a 2.3% dividend.

2. Medifast Inc (MED)

Medifast is a weight-loss company, producing and distributing diet products and programs as well as other health and nutritional supplements. They came public in 1994 and spent much of the 2000s in the doldrums before waking up in 2010. Since then, the stock has taken off, going from $17 in 2010 to $337 in May of 2021. It is now trading at $165.28, down 51% from that high point.

Morningstar sets fair value at $233.57, creating a margin of safety of 29%. The consensus price target among analysts is $329.00, which implies a 12-month appreciation of 99%.

Trailing P/E is 11.8 and forward P/E is 10.4. Return on equity is 84.3% and it pays a healthy 3.8% dividend.

3. Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

This company caters to individuals and businesses who want to rent appliances, computers, smartphones, or furniture with an option to buy at some future point. At a current price of $28.75, the stock is down 57.6% from its high-water mark, set in August 2021.

Morningstar fair value is $53.83, giving investors a 47% margin of safety. Analyst consensus price target is $46.80, implying a 63% 12-month upside.

Trailing P/E is 21.1 and forward is 5.0, as earnings are projected to go from $1.53 this year to $5.64 next year.

Return on equity is 13.9% and it pays a 5.1% dividend.

4. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

EPAM is the only technology stock on this list. They offer software infrastructure to businesses around the world. They focus primarily on the financial services, travel and leisure, and technology sectors of the market.

At the current price of $310.80, the stock is down 53.5% from its November 2021 high. Fair value is $556.74 (Morningstar), giving a margin of safety of 44%.

Consensus price target from analysts is $474.00, implying a 53% upside over the next 12 months.

The current P/E is 37.7, and forward P/E is 31.3. They have a return on equity of 20.1% and do not pay a dividend.

5. Zynex Inc (ZYXI)

Zynex manufactures and sells medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain. They also serve the rehabilitation market with electrical muscle stimulation equipment.

The current price of $6.91 represents a discount of 57.1% from the July 2021 high. This gives investors a 54% margin of safety.

The consensus price target for ZYXI is $17.20, which implies a 149% upside.

The current P/E is 13.6 and forward is 14.2. Return on equity is 29.1% and the company does not pay a dividend.

Ratings Table

Refinitiv; StockRover

Final Thoughts

We may have more work to do on the downside, but it makes sense to me to have a list of stocks or other risk assets ready to go when you think the time is right. I prefer to layer into positions over a period of weeks or months in a market as weak and full of uncertainty as this one. I don't try to pick tops or bottoms, but I like the idea of buying good quality when it's on sale.

I'm also a believer in using trailing stops (by setting price alerts, not putting a stop order on the books). I ask myself how much I'm willing to risk compared to the potential upside. I don't want to be trying to figure that out after the trade is already made. Too much emotion and subjectivity at that point.