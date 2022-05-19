Editor's Note: This article is meant to introduce Value Investment Principals' Marketplace service, Unique Value and Dividends.

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

What ‘Unique Value and Dividends’ is all about?

We here at Value Investment Principals are excited to announce the launch of our new subscription service: Unique Value and Dividends.

As the name suggests, our new service will help you, dear investor, find deep-value stocks where there is no formal Wall Street sell-side research coverage. These are under-covered gems that offer superior risk-reward. But that’s not all! These stocks will pay you handsome dividends while you wait until they realize their true potential on the market.

So, you’re probably thinking, what type of stocks are these? Well, these are small and mid-caps with big potential and great fundamentals. They're low on the P/Es, high on FCFs, and high on net cash... did we mention they pay high dividends too?! Also, all our stocks have multiple catalysts that are likely to unfold over the next 6-12 months to unlock value.

At Unique Value and Dividends, we strive to convey the investment thesis, deep value metrics, risk-reward, and other important investment considerations in a simple jargon-free language.

What’s different from the free Seeking Alpha articles which we publish?

Building on our experience of 12 years investing in deep value stocks, our subscription service will provide you with the same institutional-level quality research that we have provided some of the largest mutual funds and hedge funds.

The quality of our research reflects this vast institutional background, and our subscribers will get access to thorough, to-the-point and clear research reports, detailed models with forecasts and rigorous ratio analysis, and regular and systematic follow-up reports. We seek to update subscribers several times per annum per stock, when there are notable news/earnings, and timely buying opportunities. We have precise target prices for all our recommendations, and the justification on how these prices were calculated.

And don't you be a stranger! We will always be delighted to hear from you. Have a question, query, comment? Reach out to us in our chatroom and we assure you a response as quick as we can.

What will you get once you sign-up?

Weekly articles on unique under-covered stocks

Great valuations: high dividends, low P/Es, & high FCF and high net cash

3-year IS/CF/BS forecasts on most of our stocks

Provide compelling entry points, many U-shaped charts

Access to our “actionable, new money buy now” ~25 stock portfolio

Stocks that have multiple clear catalysts to unlock value

Real-time earnings analysis

Regular newsletters with insights on our stock portfolio

High level of client service: quick and proactive responses and follow-ups to questions

Access to our chat room where you can interact with us directly

Our differentiators:

Many of our stocks have brand names that you can easily identify with, such as MOVADO Watches, Bassett Furniture, Rocky Brands Footwear, Ingles Supermarkets, Ark Restaurants, John B. Sanfilippo Nuts, etc.

During bear markets, we believe our stock ideas will offer positive risk-reward as we select companies which are dividend paying, hold significant net cash, generate positive free cash flows and are available at low P/Es. We tend to recommend stocks that are much closer to multi-year lows than highs, hence investors are not late and chasing past performance – this too should mitigate declines in volatile markets.

Our expertise and background:

Launching our service is a natural culmination of our Founder's experience in small-cap equities for over 30 years, and our firm's 12-year track record in providing research to some of the world's largest funds [including Fidelity, Elliot, Royce, PIMCO, Janus Henderson, Putnam, etc.].

Sandy Mehta, CFA, our Founder and Director, has over 30 years’ experience as a PM of a 5-Star award-winning small-cap fund as well as a flagship $15 billion global equity fund. Sandy also founded Acumen Capital Management in 2004 and incubated a global long-short $200 million hedge fund. In 2015, he founded equity research firm Evaluate Research, his third entrepreneurial venture in global financial services, focusing on unfollowed equities. Sandy has been passionate about both small-cap as well as value equities for his entire career, and loves to find unique ideas that Wall Street is not covering – and he now wants to share these opportunities with individual investors, not just large institutions!

He has an MBA degree [Director’s List Honors] from the Wharton School, and a Master of International Management [with Honors] from the American Graduate School of International Management. He attained his CFA at the age of 25.

Our research team includes a senior analyst with an MBA from Hult International School of Business in Boston; another senior analyst is an MBA from the London School of Economics, both with an experience of more than 10 years, covering stocks across a range of sectors.

Our team is now experienced in publishing articles on Seeking Alpha having written 130+ articles over the past 2 years, covering different and unique stocks. Our deep value stocks are from a diversified mix of industries: internet/technology, numerous consumer subsectors, healthcare/medical, asset management, housing, banks, luxury goods, industrials, energy, etc. This provides subscribers a broad menu of stocks from which to choose. Our team is increasingly capable of providing expertise and due diligence on stocks best seen from the view of a retail investor. This is what Seeking Alpha is all about, and our analysts – having gone through so much training and experiences – can provide. Consistent returns are offered through our services.

Adding value to your investment journey:

As a member of our community, investors will get access to our stock ideas that are unique, under-covered, available at attractive valuations and are spread across a range of industries.

So, join our community of deep value investors to get immediate access to our “New Money, Buy Now” - a diversified 25-stock actionable portfolio, which easily covers the cost of our service.

Pricing:

What do you receive as an early subscriber?

Our monthly subscription price is $39, but we have something special for you. Take advantage of our introductory offer and get deep savings too!

Join us before 2nd June and you can get your annual subscription for $240/year. This means you will save 49% with our annual subscription and get 20% off from our regular annual pricing of $300/year.

In case you are not sure, avail our free trial for 2 weeks to get a glimpse of how valuable our research service can be for you.

Click here to grab our introductory offer price [offer ends on 2nd June 2022, at 4 PM EST] and start immediately with your 2-week free trial period.

Have a question? Please send us a message.

Thank you,

Unique Value and Dividends

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now go to seekingalpha.com and enter "Unique Value and Dividends" in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.