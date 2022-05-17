Trading The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF
Summary
- AMLP is a money-loser in the long haul.
- It charges a very high expense ratio despite being a passive index strategy.
- Trading AMLP is the only profitable possible use.
- I created a systematic algorithmic trading strategy and backtested it.
- The results were positive in terms of risk-adjusted returns.
Buy-and-Hold investors chasing high yields in the energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP") segment have suffered greatly over the past ten years. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) provides a high yield (TTM) of 7.49% but returned -55% as compared to +255% invested in the plain vanilla S&P 500 (SP500TR).
I have previously written about AMLP in an article titled, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF: Avoid Being Seduced By The High Yield. I discussed the Index upon which the Fund is based, and refer the reader to that information rather than repeat it here.
Essentially, AMLP has a very high expense ratio of 0.87%, yet its objective is just to passively replicate the returns of an index, before fees and expenses, which only contains 15 stocks. The only long-term winner is SS&C ALPS Advisors, which sponsors the Fund and collects the 0.87% fee on Fund assets of about $5.8 billion, about $50 million annually. Other yields are listed below, which may appear to make the index look attractive.
Trading AMLP
AMLP has outperformed the S&P this year, +15% v. -15%, given the spike in oil prices. And so, the key to making money using ALMP is selectively trading the instrument.
To that point, I have applied my algorithmic trading (AT) strategy for systematic positioning, which I call the "BRS" strategy. I have discussed my development of my VRM model and AT strategies in-depth in a recent article, BRS Crude Oil Algorithmic Trading Strategy Is Still Bullish. Key takeaways from that article are:
• Use of a behavioral finance model developed by Nobel economics laureate, Robert Shiller,
• Use of risk management, "the essence of investment management," according to Benjamin Graham,
• Use of maximum drawdown ("MD") as my primary risk criterion, and
• The design and testing of my AT strategy, utilizing "In-Sample" and "Out-of-Sample" periods, "one of the very best methods available."
In-Sample and Out-of-Sample Results
AMLP commenced trading on August 25, 2010. I started the In-Sample period on January 1, 2011, because my AT strategy requires a price history. I started the Out-of-Sample period on December 31, 2013, because I wanted to use 2014 in that time period due to it being a year that included both a rise and epic crash in oil prices. I wanted to assess how well the BRS strategy would perform under challenging market conditions.
The AMLP return for the "In-Sample" period was 33%, as compared to the BRS return of 15%. However, the MD for AMLP was 13% against an ultra-low MD of 3% for the BRS. The return/risk ratio for the BRS strategy was superior, 4.04 v. 2.14.
|In-Sample
|ROR
|MD
|AMLP
|33%
|13%
|BRS
|15%
|3%
The "Out-of-Sample" period ran from January 2014 through April 2022. The AMLP produced a return of -17% as compared to a gain of 48% for AMLP. Furthermore, the maximum drawdown for the BRS strategy was just 17% as compared to 78% for AMLP.
|Out-of-Sample
|ROR
|MD
|AMLP
|-17%
|78%
|BRS
|48%
|17%
Conclusions
Buying and holding the AMLP has been a money-loser over the long haul. The very high expense ratio being charged is clearly a major reason why.
Trading AMLP could be profitable, however. The AT strategy I developed, BRS, shows when to take positions and when to be out.
Important SEC Disclosures
This material is provided for limited purposes. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. References to specific asset classes and financial markets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations or investment advice. The opinions expressed in this article represent the current, good-faith views of the author(s) at the time of publication. The views are provided for informational purposes only and are subject to change. This material does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status, or investment horizon. Investors should consult a financial advisor for advice suited to their individual financial needs. The author cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data contained in the article. Predictions, opinions, and other information contained in this article are subject to change. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the author assumes no duty to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. As with any investment, there is a potential for profit as well as the possibility of loss.
The information presented in this paper relates to the creation and testing of investment models and the use of backtested performance data. Back-tested results are calculated by the retroactive application of a model constructed on the basis of historical data and based on assumptions integral to the model which may or may not be testable and are subject to losses. Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Back-testing allows the security selection methodology to be adjusted until past returns are maximized. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results."
This article was written by
Managing Director, Boslego Risk Services
Harvard College, Economics (Honors), BA
Undergraduate thesis: "OPEC Pricing Strategy."
Harvard Business School Case Study: "Industrialized World and Oil."
Stanford University Graduate School of Business, MBA
I founded Boslego Risk Services and became a recognized expert in the area of energy price risk management (hedging) and trading, providing oil and natural gas hedging strategies to major oil companies such as Exxon, Shell, Mobil, Chevron, Texaco and Phillips; to the national oil companies of Norway, Venezuela, Mexico, Canada, France and Italy; to major users of energy products, such as Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Burlington-Northern Railroad, and Canadian Pacific Railway.
I also provided frequent market assessments and recommended trading positions to major trading firms, such as Enron, Phibro, Sempra and Vitol, and to large hedge funds.
As the recognized expert in energy hedging, I was selected by the former president, John Treat, of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) to write the chapter on hedging in his book, Energy Futures (1990, 2000).
