Buy-and-Hold investors chasing high yields in the energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP") segment have suffered greatly over the past ten years. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) provides a high yield (TTM) of 7.49% but returned -55% as compared to +255% invested in the plain vanilla S&P 500 (SP500TR).

I have previously written about AMLP in an article titled, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF: Avoid Being Seduced By The High Yield. I discussed the Index upon which the Fund is based, and refer the reader to that information rather than repeat it here.

Essentially, AMLP has a very high expense ratio of 0.87%, yet its objective is just to passively replicate the returns of an index, before fees and expenses, which only contains 15 stocks. The only long-term winner is SS&C ALPS Advisors, which sponsors the Fund and collects the 0.87% fee on Fund assets of about $5.8 billion, about $50 million annually. Other yields are listed below, which may appear to make the index look attractive.

Trading AMLP

AMLP has outperformed the S&P this year, +15% v. -15%, given the spike in oil prices. And so, the key to making money using ALMP is selectively trading the instrument.

To that point, I have applied my algorithmic trading (AT) strategy for systematic positioning, which I call the "BRS" strategy. I have discussed my development of my VRM model and AT strategies in-depth in a recent article, BRS Crude Oil Algorithmic Trading Strategy Is Still Bullish. Key takeaways from that article are:

• Use of a behavioral finance model developed by Nobel economics laureate, Robert Shiller,

• Use of risk management, "the essence of investment management," according to Benjamin Graham,

• Use of maximum drawdown ("MD") as my primary risk criterion, and

• The design and testing of my AT strategy, utilizing "In-Sample" and "Out-of-Sample" periods, "one of the very best methods available."

In-Sample and Out-of-Sample Results

AMLP commenced trading on August 25, 2010. I started the In-Sample period on January 1, 2011, because my AT strategy requires a price history. I started the Out-of-Sample period on December 31, 2013, because I wanted to use 2014 in that time period due to it being a year that included both a rise and epic crash in oil prices. I wanted to assess how well the BRS strategy would perform under challenging market conditions.

The AMLP return for the "In-Sample" period was 33%, as compared to the BRS return of 15%. However, the MD for AMLP was 13% against an ultra-low MD of 3% for the BRS. The return/risk ratio for the BRS strategy was superior, 4.04 v. 2.14.

In-Sample ROR MD AMLP 33% 13% BRS 15% 3%

The "Out-of-Sample" period ran from January 2014 through April 2022. The AMLP produced a return of -17% as compared to a gain of 48% for AMLP. Furthermore, the maximum drawdown for the BRS strategy was just 17% as compared to 78% for AMLP.

Out-of-Sample ROR MD AMLP -17% 78% BRS 48% 17%

Conclusions

Buying and holding the AMLP has been a money-loser over the long haul. The very high expense ratio being charged is clearly a major reason why.

Trading AMLP could be profitable, however. The AT strategy I developed, BRS, shows when to take positions and when to be out.

