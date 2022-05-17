simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about a month since I put out my cautious article on Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) where I suggested it was wiser to sell puts than buy the stock, And in that time, the shares are down about 9.75% against a loss of about 8.8% for the S&P 500. The company has released financials since, so I thought I'd offer comment on those. Additionally, with the stock down nicely, I think it makes sense to review whether or not it's cheap enough to buy. Finally, I've got a relatively large short put position here, so I am absolutely champing at the bit to write about this trade.

I know my writing can be a bit of a chore for some, and for that reason I offer a "thesis statement" near the beginning of each of my articles. This paragraph presents you readers the chance to gather the "gist" of my thinking without imposing the need to wade through the tangled morass below. You're welcome. Anyway, I think the company has had a great first quarter, and the capital structure has improved nicely. I previously suggested that they were in a position to reinstate a dividend, and, lo and behold, they did just that. My problem is the stock. It's about 10% cheaper now than it was previously, but "cheaper" is not the same as "cheap." That said, the options market is offering even higher premia for deep out of the money put options. If you're comfortable with these, I'd recommend selling the January $42 puts. If not, I'd wait for shares to become even cheaper before buying in. In my view, the past few months of market action have offered us the painful reminder that capital preservation is key to investing well.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous missive, I mentioned that the financial performance has been improving here for a while, and that trend certainly continued over the most reIcent quarter. Specifically, the top line was about 14.25% higher than the equivalent period in 2021, and net income was up by an eye watering 59.5%. The company saw fit to start to reward shareholders for this improved performance by offering up a dividend. This is the first time they'd done so since 2019. I bragged earlier that I thought they would reinstate it, and they did. Never passing up the opportunity to brag, I want to remind you of that call here today.

I'll fight my strong desire to just go down a self-congratulatory rabbit hole and will continue writing about Boyd Gaming's financial performance. In addition to impressive revenue and income gains, the capital structure has improved massively during the most recent quarter as compared to Q1 2021. Specifically, long term debt is about $861 million lower now than it was in Q1 2021. This obviously reduces risk in my view, and reduced interest expenses add "room" for future dividend increases.

All in, I'm in the unusual position (for me) of having nothing to complain about, and for that reason I'd be happy to buy this stock at the right price.

Boyd Gaming Financials (Boyd Gaming investor relations)

The Stock

My regular readers know that I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. If you're new here, and you haven't heard me drone on about this to the point of tedium, let me tell you now: I consider the stock and the business to be very different things. Specifically, every business buys a number of inputs, including labour, performs value adding activities to those, and sells the results at a profit. In the final analysis, that's what every business is. The stock, on the other hand, is an ownership stake in the business that gets traded in a market that aggregates the crowd's rapidly changing views about the future health of the business. The crowd's quite capricious, with the result that the shares move up and down much more dramatically than would be warranted if the analysis was based only on what's happening at the company. In other words, the stock is often a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying company. It's typically the case that the lower the price paid for a given stock, the greater the investor's future returns. In order to buy at these cheap prices, you need to buy when the crowd is feeling particularly down in the dumps about a given name. This is easier said than done.

If you hoped that I was going to draw this distinction between the stock and the company and simply move on, you massively underestimate my tendency to belabour a point. I'll draw the distinction between Boyd Gaming company and Boyd Gaming stock by reviewing how the company did over a given quarter. There hasn't been enough time elapsed during the most recent quarter, so I'll have a look at how the stock did between the positing of annual results on February 3rd and Q1 results that they posted on April 26th. If you bought shares when they announced earnings, you're down about 7.5% since. If you waited about two weeks before buying, you're down about 22.5% since. Obviously not enough changed over a fortnight to justify a 15% variance in returns. I'd also make the observation that I always make: the people who buy more cheaply do better, or in this case "less badly."

I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins. In my previous missive, I determined that the price to free cash, price to sales, and price to book values were what I'd describe as being "pearl clutchingly high." They were 8.6 times, 2.0 times, and 4.37 times respectively.

The shares are about 10.5% cheaper on all of those bases per the following:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." I've heard from some people in my so-called "real world" that this book is a bit too academic, and so you may want to check out "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport, which is a book that goes over the same ideas in a slightly more accessible way. Anyway, the idea is to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the said formula. Applying this approach to Boyd Gaming at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 0.5% over the long term. This is a very pessimistic forecast, which I like to see. The problem, from my point of view, is the ratios. They're "cheaper" than when last I reviewed this name, but "cheaper" is not the same thing as "cheap." I think we should always be mindful of the need to preserve capital, so I'm still staying on the sidelines here. Just because I don't want to buy the stock doesn't mean there's nothing to be done, though.

Options Update

My regular readers know that I love writing deep out of the money put options on companies that I like. I consider these to be "win-win" trades, because the outcome is great no matter what happens. If the shares remain above the strike price, I earn the premium, which is never a bad thing. If the shares fall below the strike price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I determined I'd be willing to buy at. In my previous missive, I sold 10 of the January 2023 puts with a strike of $42 for $1 each. These same puts are currently priced at $2.60-$2.85, and I still really like this entry price. For that reason, I'd recommend people who are comfortable selling put options, and have not done so already, to sell these. If the shares remain above $42 over the next eight months, you'll pocket a decent premium. If they drop below $42, you'll be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$39.40, which is a 28% discount to the current stock price.

It's that time again. Welcome to the point in the article where I get to indulge in my semi-sadistic tendency to spoil people's moods by pointing out that the phrase "win-win" is really just a bit of rhetoric. This trade, like all others, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with these instruments to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts either "willy" or "nilly" just because they come with the highest premia. For example, you could make a bit more money by selling $60 strike, but I think that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So I think you should only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay.

The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's assume that Boyd Gaming's stock price shoots to $100 per share on some news between now and the third Friday of January 2023. Obviously, my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some people who happen to expect a bit more out of life than me. Thankfully for me, my expectations have been battered ever lower over the decades, so this isn't really an emotional hardship for me.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. This has happened to me more than a few times over the years. While it always works out well because my strike prices are usually "screaming buys", it is emotionally painful in the short term. The fact is that it's not fun when the stock crashes well below the strike price. So, I can make a reasonable argument that Boyd Gaming would be a good investment at a net price of $39.50, but if the shares drop to $30, for instance, that will take an emotional toll, at least in the short run. I think people who sell puts should be aware of these emotional risks before selling.

If you understand these risks and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell puts in lieu of buying shares. The return may be lower, but in my experience, this game isn't about trying to capture maximum returns. It's about trying to capture maximum risk-adjusted returns, and a deep out of the money put is a far less risky proposition than the stock in my view. These offer decent returns at a much lower level of risk than you'd encounter with the stock. I know. It's odd for me to conclude a section on risk while writing about the risk reducing potential of short puts. If this is the first time you've noticed that my writing can be "odd", you're not paying attention.

Conclusion

I really like Boyd Gaming for a number of reasons. Revenue and net income are growing nicely, and management has rewarded shareholders nicely with a resumption of the dividend. At the same time, the shares are much cheaper than when I last looked at the stock. The problem is that "much cheaper" isn't yet cheap enough for my tastes, and so my preference is to remain short the deep out of the money puts I wrote earlier. If you're comfortable selling puts, I'd recommend the same trade as the premia on offer is even more generous now. If you're not into selling puts, I'd recommend you remain on the sidelines for shares to drop even further in price.