Aimfinity Investment I Aims For Asian Tech Co Merger Target

A Quick Take On Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (AIMA) has raised $70 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sector of general technology ex-China.

Given there is no way to evaluate the SPAC's lack of proposed industry focus, prospective investors are 'flying blind' at this stage of the SPAC's existence.

Accordingly, my outlook for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I is on Hold in the near term.

Aimfinity I Sponsor Background

Aimfinity I has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Aimfinity Investment LLC.

The SPAC is headed by:

- Chief Executive Officer, Jing Cao, who is CEO of AscendEX, a digital asset trading platform, and is CEO of HD Consulting Service, a technology consulting service firm.

- Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Torres III, who is Senior Financial Controller for AscendEX and was previously Controller in the Finance Division of CFO Services at Bloomberg LP.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

Aimfinity I's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Aimfinity I sold 7 million units of Class A stock and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one Class 1 redeemable warrant and one-half Class 2 redeemable warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on the later of 30 days after the completion of its initial business combination or 12 months from the closing of the offering (April 28, 2022) and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 21 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (AIMAU) - consisting of one Class A ordinary share, one Class 1 redeemable warrant and one-half of one Class 2 redeemable warrant

Units (AIMBU) - consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one Class 2 redeemable warrant

Warrants (AIMAW)

Common Stock (AIMA)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 492,000 private placement units at $10.00 per unit. The private placement units are identical to the public units except that the sponsor will not be able to transfer them (other than to permitted transferees) until 30 days after the close of the initial business combination transaction.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Aimfinity I

The SPAC is notable in that the sponsors have been quite vague about their proposed merger industry focus areas.

The leadership team's experience is primarily in investment selection and management and is centered around CEO Jing Cao, who has extensive experience in capital markets trading systems.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous successful SPAC track record, which is a negative aspect.

