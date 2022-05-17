Allkindza/E+ via Getty Images

A Different Kind Of Generation Company

I last reviewed Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) in January, 3 weeks before the spinoff from Exelon (EXC). In that article, I recognized the unique low CO2 intensity due to its predominantly nuclear generation capacity as well as the strong balance sheet. Unlike many recent spinoffs, Exelon contributed cash to the company at closure, rather than debt. I then made the mistake of valuing Constellation at a similar P/E to other electric generation-focused utilities like NRG Energy (NRG) and Vistra (VST). I took a peer P/E of 10 and applied it to Constellation's original guidance to arrive at a price target of $35.

Since then, Constellation's earnings outlook has not changed, as they reaffirmed guidance in the 1Q earnings release. It's clear from the stock performance since the spinoff however, that these earnings are valued more highly at Constellation then at the peer companies. One reason for this could be the ESG-focused message of management when speaking to shareholders. They led off the first earnings call emphasizing the environmental and social benefits they provide.

Constellation Energy 1Q Earnings Slides

In Constellation's case, it is more than marketing or long-term goals. Nuclear generation made up about 64% of the power supplied in Q1.

Nuclear 42,951 63.8% Other Gen. 6,969 10.4% Purchased 17,359 25.8% Total 67,279 100%

Constellation also announced commercial deals with large companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Comcast (CMCSA), and Sheetz to allow those companies to meet their renewable energy targets by selling them Renewable Energy Credits backed by Constellation's generation capacity.

Longer term, Constellation is working with the DOE to co-locate other environmentally friendly projects at nuclear sites such as hydrogen production and direct removal of CO2 from air.

Constellation Energy 1Q Earnings Slides

It would be a guessing game to try to estimate the present value of these longer term efforts, but they do appear to play a role in getting the company a higher relative valuation.

Something more quantifiable is Constellation's balance sheet, which was helped by a $1.75 billion contribution from Exelon at the close of the spinoff. The company paid off $2.25 billion in the first quarter. Looking forward, the next debt maturity is $900 million in 2025 and then nothing until 2039.

Constellation Energy 1Q Earnings Slides

Constellation has much lower debt than Vistra or NRG. EV/EBITDA is probably a better metric to used when comparing companies with such different leverage. On that basis, Constellation now looks just slightly more expensive than NRG.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Company Earnings Releases)

So, $55 would be an updated fair value for Constellation based on EV/EBITDA, but there should be some premium for Constellation's generation portfolio, which is nearly 2/3 nuclear compared to 6% at both Vistra and NRG. Nuclear has more than its improving ESG reputation in its favor. State governments are subsidizing nuclear generation in the form of zero emission and carbon mitigation credits. Constellation is also locking in higher margins through its hedging program.

Growth For 2023

Constellation is forecasting gross income growth of 8.9% in 2023, or $650 million compared to 2022. $350 million of this is income from state subsidies called Zero Emission Credits in New York and New Jersey and Carbon Mitigation Credits in Illinois. The Illinois CMC program begins on 6/1/2022, so Constellation will see a full year of payments in 2023 compared to 7 months in 2022. These credits also serve as a partial hedge as their price goes up when market power prices go down.

Additionally, Constellation engages in traditional hedging to lock in margins. While the current year is usually fully hedged by the first quarter, the company can lock in margins for later years when the futures prices are favorable. For 2023, Constellation was only 74%-77% hedged as of 11/30/2021 but was 86%-89% hedged by 3/31/2022. The company improved its 2023 margin by $300 million by putting on these hedges as futures prices increased. Expected GWh of generation will be up less than 1% in 2023, so the pricing improvement (net of hedges) is the key growth driver.

Constellation Energy 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

Futures prices for power have continued to spike in 2Q so it is possible that Constellation will hedge much of the remaining 2023 generation at higher prices, creating upside for 2023.

Constellation Energy 1Q 2022 Earnings Slides

Further upside in future years could come from federal subsidies. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill already passed will provide $6 billion over the next 5 years to plants on the verge of closing for economic reasons. A larger subsidy of $57 billion over 10 years would have come from the all-but-dead Build Back Better Bill. This would have created a production tax credit of up to $15/MWh (adjusted for market pricing and other subsidies) applicable to all merchant nuclear plants. With carbon-based energy becoming scarcer and more expensive recently, governments are finally realizing that renewables can't fill the gap fast enough. In this environment, there may be appetite for a standalone nuclear subsidy that both parties could support.

Capital Management

Going back to the analyst presentation before the spinoff, Constellation estimated free cash flow before growth capex of $3 billion total over 2022 and 2023. Subtracting $400 million for spinoff related costs and capex and $100 million for identified growth projects, the company will still have $2.5 billion of remaining FCF. The dividend is currently $0.141 quarterly (around 1% yield) and the company expects to grow it 10% per year. So, assuming a $0.155 quarterly dividend in 2023, Constellation will spend about $400 million on dividends during the 2-year period. This leaves $2.1 billion for growth projects or other purposes. I expect no further debt payoff given the already low leverage. Management stated on the earnings call that they would announce plans to return capital in the form of buybacks or a special dividend in the second half of 2022 but gave no further details. Even if they only used half the expected surplus cash, they could buy back 5.6% of the company or pay a special dividend of $3.20 per share.

Conclusion

Constellation deserves a higher valuation than peers on a P/E basis because of the public demand for low-carbon energy and investor preference for a low-debt balance sheet. The current $55 price would value it similar to NRG Energy on an EV/EBITDA basis. The company's earning power can grow from increasing government subsidies as well as using hedges to lock in higher margins in a rising price environment. The current dividend yield of 1% is nothing special but the stated 10% per year dividend growth is attractive. At that payout, the company will have ample surplus cash to institute a large buyback or pay a good-sized special dividend before the end of 2023.