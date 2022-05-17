Not That Kind Of Nuclear Power RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Oh The Irony

If you are a climate wonk and have been campaigning all these years for bad capitalists to stop using so much fossil fuel because global warming and pollution and such, you have likely been pushing renewable sources as the preferred alternative. Wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and other methods have all grown hugely in the last three decades and now contribute meaningfully to global power generation. Now, if you are a climate wonk and you are aged over maybe 35, you probably despise nuclear power because Three Mile Island, Windscale and Chernobyl. And even if you don't care a fig about power sources, but you like sashimi, you probably don't plan on munching the Fukushima variety anytime soon. The history of nuclear energy has given everyone plenty of reasons to think twice about its proliferation.

Unfortunately for theologically antinuclear wonks, but fortunately for uranium investors, and of unproven cost or benefit to sashimi fans, the power demands here on what remains of Planet Earth are outstripping the ability of renewables to deliver when fossil fuels are simultaneously under pressure to be run down on climate grounds. (The present soaring costs of fossil adds to the logic but it didn't create the logic). And until some bright spark comes up with a better idea, the power gap has but one source available to it, and that is your good old fashioned nuclear fission plant. Governments everywhere, even those who were major renewable bulls, are now consulting on or actually commissioning new reactor projects, because there is little alternative right now.

More power from more nuclear plants means more uranium fuel in demand. The supply environment is constricted and limited and if it takes half a lifetime to go from project consultations to electrons actually flowing through a nuclear plant, it takes longer to go from "I wonder if there is some of that good yellowcake down there" to trucks carting the stuff to market from a new uranium mine.

So, demand up, supply probably up over the long term, but constricted in the short term, so, all things being equal, price up. Not rocket science, just, Economics 101.

Where things get gnarly is, as always, when Big Money gets involved. And Big Money is waking up to uranium. The financialization of the sector has been in the offing for a long time but is now gaining steam with the increasing presence of Sprott Asset Management, which now sits atop the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (U.UN in its native Canadian form, SRUUF in its US ADR form). We'll talk to you about that one another day. Today we want to talk to you about the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM), a pre-existing fund that Sprott recently took on as manager.

URNM's holdings are entirely focused within the uranium niche and comprise both North American (Energy Fuels, Cameco, Denison Mines) and international names (Kazatomprom, Yellow Cake plc). The fund also includes a position in that Physical Uranium Trust also operated by Sprott. (Cross-fund holdings are usually to be viewed with some skepticism but they are common in small niche industries like this). So your exposure is pure and includes miners, refiners, and funds.

All things nuclear are rather sentimental, due no doubt to the fear factor that persists amongst some (probably older) elements of the general public (disclosure, author is "older") and very specifically amongst the politicians responsible for commissioning new reactor builds. If you look at the actual numbers of deaths, injuries, sicknesses etc. associated with nuclear power, the numbers are tiny vs. the scale of fear, but the possibility of a black swan event that would turn half the swans in North America some color other than their natural downy white does have a habit of spooking folks.

This means that uranium securities tend to be jumpy, nervous creatures. Aggressive and powerful on the way up. Scary on the way down. Bit like those swans.

The best way we know of to deal with securities like that is to use the Elliott Wave / Fibonacci method. This has worked beautifully for us in staff personal account holdings of U.UN in the last 12-18 months, and we hope to repeat the trick in URNM.

Here's how we see the ETF.

URNM Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

From the Covid lows the fund put in a clean 5-waves up to form a larger-degree Wave One, moving up from around $15 to around $104, a staggering 7x multiple of money in less than two years. Well, what goes up must come down, and right now, we are either in the later stages of a larger-degree Wave Two down, or the early stages of a Wave Three up.

Let's take a look at which of those is more likely.

We assume here that the fundamental backdrop is positive. You can agree or disagree with that, do your own work, throw rocks at us, whatever, but our read is, uranium is a going-up market and so the question is a technical one on this specific ETF.

Waves Two typically terminate somewhere between the 0.382 (shallow) and 0.786 (deep) retracement levels of the prior Wave One up. If you see a .382 you can say, well, not sure we're done yet, that's not really much of a selloff. (Unless it's in the S&P500! See our note from yesterday on this topic.) A .786 that holds and moves upwards? High confidence Wave Two bottom.

Here, the local low was put in at a little below the 0.5 retracement (Fibonacci wonks will tell you "that's not a Fibonacci level"). That isn't completely convincing and before we were to fully withdraw the control rods we'd want to see a completed 0.618 retracement of that Wave One. In other words, at around $50 we'd be getting rather bullish. Right now, we are what might be called Chicken Bull which is to say, looks like the fund can start moving up, but we need to be careful because that big down move doesn't look complete to us.

Let's zoom in.

URNM Chart II (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

That's URNM on the hourly in recent days. Again, pretty positive story so far. Big push in volume up and off the lows. Stock has moved up, down some, didn't give it all up, then moved up again and for now is over the initial local high.

So, chicken bull. As in, we think now's a good time to be buying small in URNM. Small enough that if it does revisit the $50 zip code you aren't reaching for the whiskey and a slice of yellow cake to cheer you up. Small enough that you can buy that retrace if you so choose.

The prize is compelling though. If we do see a new, larger-degree Wave Three up, they can be big.

URNM Chart III (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

A typical Wave Three can run to the 100% extension of Wave One - that's a $145 base case target more than a double from here. And a 1.618 extension in a jumpy stock like this one is not uncommon - that implies a $200 bull case target, more than a triple from here.

Stop-losses? Pick your risk level. A little below the 0.618 retracement (i.e. sub $48) would be a tight stop - below the 0.786 retracement (i.e. sub $34) would be a wider stop.

So - "Accumulate" rating which is chicken-bull for "Buy"!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 17 May 2022