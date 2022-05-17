CF Industries: The U.S. Fertilizer Boom May Soon Become A Bust

Meindert van der Haven/iStock via Getty Images

Over the next year, one of the most critical economic and social trends will likely be the negative shock to the global food supply. Both Ukraine and Russia are top global food exporters, and both play critical roles in the international energy markets. Russia and Ukraine produce around a third of the world's wheat and barley while Russia is the largest exporter of fertilizers and is a significant energy exporter. Notably, most of the world is heavily reliant on fertilizers today due to massive declines in soil quality stemming from the rise in industrialized agriculture.

The primary input for fertilizer production is energy (e.g., natural gas), so the combined impact of the Russia-Ukraine war essentially harms the global food supply on every possible level. Specifically, a decline in food exports and production in Asia, the global supply of fertilizer needed for food, and a decline in energy output may push global fertilizer production even lower. In reality, many of these issues began before the Russia-Ukraine war as COVID lockdowns initially contributed to a large decline in energy and food production. That said, the recent chain of events has made the issue far more dramatic, as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Fertilizers, food, and energy prices are all tightly knit due to the interdependence of food on fertilizers and fertilizers on energy. Many areas of the world, particularly the Middle East, are highly dependent on Eastern European food supplies. The effect is amplified due to Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas (much of which flows through Ukraine). Even before the conflict, high natural gas prices in Europe led to European fertilizer plant shutdowns in 2021. As such, most of Eurasia will likely experience some varying yet significant levels of food shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing energy crisis. This scenario has worsened to the point that India has banned wheat exports while both Russia and Ukraine have banned fertilizer exports.

While the whole world will feel this shock, the United States and the Americas, in general, have much stronger buffers. North America has strong domestic food and energy production and, while still somewhat insufficient, also has decent fertilizer production. To some extent, many U.S. companies are and will continue to benefit from this situation as export demand for U.S. food, energy, and fertilizers soar. Indeed, North American companies play a critical role in offsetting the crisis risk factor. As such, top fertilizer stocks such as CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are set up for a very volatile year.

U.S.-E.U. Energy Spread Benefits CF Industries

CF Industries is one of the largest U.S. fertilizer producers, with a market capitalization of nearly $22B. The company's stock has doubled over the past year as skyrocketing fertilizer prices have caused its profits to soar. However, as with most commodities (and commodity producers), the stock has been flat for six weeks as the global stock market has declined considerably. Over the past month, there have also been negative GDP prints in the U.S. and many other nations, opening the door to the material possibility of another global recession.

Fortunately, CF Industries and fertilizer producers, in general, are somewhat protected from the global economy today. Due to the shortages, food prices are far higher than in the past, so demand for fertilizers is generally strong. Some farmers may be reducing fertilizer consumption due to high prices as some look to more traditional methods such as dung. Thus, while likely not large, there is some demand destruction facing fertilizer. Over time, there may be a transition to these traditional fertilizer methods, potentially leading to permanent demand destruction. Still, today, fertilizer demand is far higher than fertilizer supply due to export bans and production declines in Eurasia.

The fundamental factor that benefits U.S. fertilizer producers is that natural gas, though expensive, is far cheaper in North America than it is in Eurasia. See below: (both in USD per MMBTU)

Data by YCharts

The spread between the two has declined lately, mainly because the U.S. has aggressively boosted liquid natural gas exports to Europe to offset declines from Russia. As U.S. exports rise, domestic supply decreases, causing the price differential to trend back toward normal levels. The U.S. can only export a certain amount of natural gas, so U.S. fertilizer producers will likely have a sustained cost advantage over their European counterparts. Although rising U.S. natural gas prices will push CF Industries' costs up, they're hampering European competitors far more, allowing CF Industries to have an immense export advantage. This situation is detailed in its last earnings call as it is the primary driver of its earnings growth.

CF Industries Long-Term Potential

From a short-term standpoint, CF Industries looks very cheap. The impact of the energy-cost spread between the U.S. and Europe has greatly boosted fertilizer prices compared to the firm's costs. Accordingly, the company has a solid forward EPS of $18.4, giving it a low forward "P/E" of 5.8X. On the surface, the firm's strong cash-flow yield makes it appear to be discounted. However, stocks are not valued based on short-term earnings but on long-term discounted cash flows. As such, we must consider where CF Industries will be after the smoke has cleared in Europe. As you can see below, before the recent boom, CF Industries' EPS was far weaker at around $1.5-$3 with operating cash-flows at ~$4-$8 per share:

Data by YCharts

If CF's EPS were to decline to normal levels, the stock would undoubtedly be highly overvalued today at a "P/E" of 35X-70X. Of course, destruction in European production potential and an improved balance sheet (stemming from today's cash flows) will likely permanently boost CF's income potential. Indeed, this is estimated in analysts' long-term EPS outlooks for the firm, which suggest its EPS will settle back to the $4-$8 range from 2025 onward.

This outlook seems reasonable as it seems unlikely that the firm will sustain today's sky-high profits and would give the stock a long-term "P/E" valuation of around 14X-28X. In my view, this valuation is slightly high and would imply CF is at or potentially above fair value. Of course, there is also the possibility that Eurasia's imbalances will normalize sooner than 2025.

Even more, it seems possible, if not likely, that the combined liquid natural gas export boom and shale gas reserve depletion drive U.S. natural gas prices much higher. Indeed, U.S. gas prices have risen dramatically over the past three months and have significantly reduced the U.S.-E.U. spread. If that spread continues to decline, CF Industries will lose its advantage and may see massive declines in profits as high gas input costs eat away at its revenue. With this in mind, it seems pretty possible that CF Industries' earnings boom will be more short-lived than most currently expect.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not believe CF Industries is still a bullish opportunity at its current price. Although it is among the few companies with strong pro-inflationary earnings today, it seems overvalued when we peer around the corner. Fertilizer companies are not "growth" firms and are generally cyclical and highly subject to volatile energy prices. CF, and its peers, have a tremendous economic advantage today and will likely see substantial profits over the next year as they supply a much-needed commodity. That said, it looks pretty likely that U.S. natural gas prices will continue to rise while Europe's are so high that I doubt they can rise much higher. CF's primary advantage may not be long-lived, and the company's cash flows may return to pre-2021 levels by 2023-2024. While this does not necessarily make the stock significantly overvalued, it certainly does not appear to be undervalued. Thus, there is no solid bullish opportunity to be found.