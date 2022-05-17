1971yes/iStock via Getty Images

In recent months, investors have begun to price in a recession. While no one can say whether a recession is actually imminent, and if so, how severe it will be, I figured it was time to take a closer look at elevator manufacturers. These companies are highly dependent on the real estate industry and therefore are likely to suffer in a downturn. However, over the long term, elevator companies are an excellent investment due to their wide moat and the industry's high barriers to entry. The companies typically make most of their money from service and maintenance contracts. By getting their "foot in the door" by installing new equipment, these companies are laying the groundwork for recurring revenue, as switching costs are very high. In addition, a lack of maintenance quality that results in an accident could have disastrous consequences for the owner's reputation, who is therefore unlikely to switch to a cheaper competitor with a poorer reputation.

In this article, I focus on the market leader - Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), a company with over 150 years of history. The company was spun off from United Technologies in April 2020, as a result of the merger with Raytheon. Because of this, little information is available about Otis' business performance, but now that four years are reflected in the company's 2020 and 2021 financial statements, I believe the company's performance can be assessed sufficiently well.

How Does Otis Earn Money And What Are Its Growth Prospects?

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The company offers its products and services in 200 countries and territories around the world. Otis operates in an oligopoly and its main competitors are Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJY, OTCPK:KNYJF) from Finland and Schindler Holding (OTCPK:SHLAF) from Switzerland. In terms of 2021 net sales, Otis is the largest company ($14.3 billion), followed by Schindler (CHF11.2 billion, $11.2 billion) and Kone (€10.5 billion, $11.0 billion).

The company's operations are very diversified as no single customer accounted for 10% or more than the company's 2021 net sales. Otis is also well-diversified in a global sense, as international operations accounted for nearly 75% of net sales in 2021. 20% of its 2021 net sales came from China, whereas Kone is far more exposed to today's growth market No. 1, at 35% of 2021 net sales, and this is also the reason for its strong growth in recent years. Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF) does not disclose country-specific sales in its annual report, but during its fourth-quarter 2021 conference call, the share was put at 14%.

Going forward, growth in the elevator industry, which itself is growing slowly, will depend largely on developments in China. Although shares of Otis, Schindler and Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) have declined significantly in recent months due to fears of a recession and a gloomier outlook in China, they still have price-to-earnings ratios above 20. This suggests that investors remain optimistic about the future of the industry in general and Otis in particular, as it is the most expensive of the three companies.

Otis is organized into two segments, New Equipment and Service, with the latter comprising the Maintenance, Repair and Modernization sub-segments. Otis' high-margin Service segment contributed more than 50% to the company's top-line in 2021 (Figure 1). A detailed description of Otis' business segments can be found in the ensuing paragraphs. Kone also reports sales in the identical categories, New Equipment and Service, and it is currently slightly more dependent on the sale of New Equipment (54% of 2021 sales). This should, however, bode well for future service-related revenues. Schindler reports its revenues as "recognized over time" and "recognized at a point in time", with the latter comprising revenues arising from repairs. Revenue recognized over time includes newly installed equipment and modernization and accounts for 85% of total revenue in 2021.

Figure 1: Otis' 2021 disaggregated net sales by type (own work, based on the company's 2021 10-K)

Otis New Equipment Segment

The company designs, manufactures, sells and installs a wide range of passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Due to the significant capital expenditures, the gross margin and operating margin of the New Equipment segment are rather low at 18% and 7%, respectively. The segment's margins improved slightly over the last four years.

The Gen2 family of elevators is Otis' "workhorse-platform" and it is the best-selling elevator platform. It was succeeded by the Gen3 and Gen360 digital elevator platforms in 2021, which are more energy-efficient and space-saving, and are connected to Otis' digital service platform, which provides predictive and remote maintenance capabilities. The digital platform monitors equipment health and performance in real-time to provide proactive, predictive and transparent information. Otis also offers a range of technologies for improving the passenger experience, such as a destination management system that minimizes waiting and ride time, as well as multimedia subscription options with additional voice, data and video services. At the end of 2021, approximately 35% of Otis' global portfolio was connected, leaving ample room for growth while strengthening the company's ability to benefit from advertising revenue and streamlining maintenance services. Otis' digital platform also offers connectivity via a smartphone app that enables passengers to summon the elevator remotely for a touchless experience. As another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has developed an in-cab air purifier, which significantly reduces airborne bacteria and viruses.

Otis Service Segment

Through this segment, Otis reports the performance of its maintenance, repair, and modernization services units. The company currently services more than 2 million units around the world, including equipment from other manufacturers. Unsurprisingly, the segment is far more profitable than the New Equipment segment, at gross and operating margins of 39% and 22%, respectively. The segment's margins improved slightly over the last four years.

The company grows sales of its Service segment by converting new equipment into maintenance contracts, through prospecting and winning units already in service from customers using another service provider and through acquisitions. Winning service contracts upon expiration of existing contracts is arguably a highly competitive field and it is hence important that Otis continues to increase its footprint in terms of newly installed units. Getting a "foot in the door" by installing new equipment is the mainstay of the elevator companies' wide moat. However, the competitive nature of the business is further underlined by the vast number of independent service providers, that have an aggregate portfolio of about 50% of service units according to Otis 2021 10-K (p. 8), but account for a smaller percentage of the service business when measured by value because of the types of units and level of maintenance covered by these providers. However, I am highly confident of the wide moat of Otis' business and that passenger safety and security remain top priorities. Hence, it appears unlikely that building owners shift their maintenance contracts to cheaper, independent competitors. The reputational damage resulting from an accident would certainly be ruinous.

Otis' wide moat is also underscored by the approximately 3,700 patents issued worldwide and the approximately 2,700 patent applications pending worldwide. The company believes that its patents and trade secrets create a competitive advantage, further strengthening its position as the No. 1 elevator company.

Can Otis' Balance Sheet Weather A Recession?

At first glance, Otis' balance sheet appears very weak due to the negative shareholders' equity. And indeed, the notional debt repayment, measured by free cash flow, normalized for working capital movements, impairments and stock-based compensations appears somewhat high at over six years. Note that this thought experiment assumes that the company suspends its dividend and directs its entire free cash flow towards deleveraging. Figure 2 shows the upcoming maturities of Otis' long-term debt. While it appears somewhat concerning that $3.24 billion mature in 2022 and over the next five years, it should not be forgotten that Otis currently generates around $1.4 billion in normalized free cash flow per year. Also, Otis has an investment-grade credit rating from each of Moody's Investor Services, Inc. and Standard & Poor's. However, against a backdrop of rising interest rates, Otis' interest coverage will most likely be negatively impacted as refinancing may be required at less favorable rates than the current weighted average interest rate of 2.3%.

Figure 2: Otis' upcoming debt maturities at book value (own work, based on the company's 2021 10-K)

In the context of balance sheet quality, Schindler stands out in particular as the company is debt-free when taking into account its almost CHF4 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2021. Kone is also very conservatively financed. However, given Otis' strong free cash flow conversion, I would not overemphasize its higher leverage, also taking into account that its interest coverage ratio is above 10 times pre-interest normalized free cash flow. All three companies pay a dividend and, in this context, Kone is somewhat pushing it with a payout ratio of over 90% of normalized free cash flow. Thus, it appears reasonable to assume that Kone will cut its dividend in a recession, while I am very confident that Schindler and also Otis will be able to maintain their dividends, which amounted to 47% and 33% of normalized free cash flow in 2021, respectively. Further metrics on the financial stability of the individual companies, based on the most recent financial statements, are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Metrics used to assess Otis', Schindler's and Kone's financial stability (own work, based on each company's latest annual report)

Overall, Otis' balance sheet is certainly worse than Kone's and especially Schindler's. However, given the company's market-leading position, high share of recurring maintenance and service revenue, and relatively modest exposure to China, I would not call Otis an overly risky company.

What Can Shareholders Expect From Otis Going Forward?

Otis pays a quarterly dividend of currently $0.29 per common share. Due to the spin-off of United Technologies in 2020, the company's dividend history is very limited, but management appears to be very committed to returning cash to shareholders, as highlighted by the two annual dividend increases of 20% each, one of which was announced at a time of significant pandemic-related uncertainty. In addition, the company began buying back its own shares in 2021, reducing the number of shares outstanding by 0.7% during the year.

Otis' very good performance in terms of capital appreciation s mostly attributed to the timing of the spin-off, when markets were still largely depressed due to the pandemic. The shares have given back some of their gains, but the current valuation is still indicative of Otis' strong growth and profitability. The cash return on invested capital (CROIC), which is based on normalized free cash flow, is very high at 29%, on par with Schindler but lower than Kone. Overall, I think the long-term returns generated by the elevator industry are very compelling, and they are also the main reason why I am a big fan of the industry. In the long run, I am confident that Otis' share price will continue to reflect the company's strong profitability and wide moat.

Where Do I See The Main Risks?

The main risk to investing in Otis is certainly a recession. The company's new equipment sales will most likely suffer significantly as the real estate industry contracts, while maintenance-related revenues can be considered somewhat recession-resistant. However, Otis could potentially lose service contracts to independent competitors, especially during economic downturns when equipment owners are forced to cut costs. However, given the large number of patents and especially Otis' digital technology platform, barriers to entry for independent service contracts will most likely increase over time.

Apart from the risk of a global recession, the current situation in China is worth mentioning, especially considering the Evergrande crisis. Even though China accounts for only 20% of 2021 net sales, it is currently the largest end market for new equipment sales, accounting for approximately 35% of Otis' global new equipment sales and over 50% of the company's global new equipment unit volume.

The Shanghai lockdowns appear to be a logical consequence of Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy, but it can also be speculated that the measures were enforced, at least in part, to weaken the economies of the Western world. These uncertainties, the lately far from amicable relations between the world's superpowers, and the strengthening of relations between Russia and China could cause Otis' Asia-Pacific segment growth to be significantly weaker in the future, or even to cease altogether. The legal and regulatory system in China continues to evolve, and accordingly Otis - like its competitors - could face difficulties in maintaining access to Chinese markets.

Otis' exposure to China is significantly lower than Kone's, but it is still the main growth driver, which is currently reflected in the stock's price-earnings ratio of around 26. If there is negative news about the company's growth in China, it is almost guaranteed that Otis' price-earnings ratio will adjust accordingly. On the positive side, a recession will most likely be accompanied by government-mandated infrastructure projects - as we have already seen during the pandemic - and Otis, as the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturer, will benefit greatly from these projects - at least on a national level.

Failure of flagship elevators would certainly cause lasting damage to Otis' reputation. However, given the superior quality of Otis' services and the advancing technological developments in the field of operational safety, it seems unlikely that this risk will become percussive.

Other risks include potential labor disruptions and the often-cited supply chain constraints. Also, Otis' broad geographical diversification makes it subject to local economic conditions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Am I A Buyer At The Current Level?

Shares of Otis peaked at the end of August 2021, at a price of more than $90 per share. As investors began to price in a recession and increasingly scrutinize the growth story of China's real estate sector, stocks trended lower and appear to have found support (notwithstanding further negative news) in the mid-$70s area. However, I'd argue that Otis was significantly overvalued at $90 and is still not a bargain at the current share price of $74. This is also underscored by the FAST chart in Figure 3, and so I would currently describe Otis as a "great company at a fair price".

However, the current price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 26 suggests that the growth story is still intact. If we do face a recession - and one could argue that a recession is inevitable at some point given the rate of inflation and the need for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates - Otis will most likely be disproportionately affected due to its cyclical nature. Valuation multiples would contract accordingly, and it does not seem unrealistic that the share price could test April 2020 levels in such an event. In the long term, however, I am confident that Otis' share price will continue to reflect the company's fundamental position as a market leader. The high proportion of recurring service and maintenance-related revenue allows Otis to continue to exert its pricing power on its customers, and it seems likely that this central element of the elevator industry will act as an earnings buffer in a recession.

Figure 3: FAST Graphs chart for OTIS, based on adjusted operating earnings (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs)

On the basis of a discounted cash flow valuation, the shares appear fairly valued assuming a cost of equity of 8% and a free cash flow growth rate of 8% over the next five years, followed by a terminal growth rate of 3%. This growth is even slightly more conservative than the current analyst expectations (as illustrated in the FAST Graphs plot in Figure 4). Personally, I view this projection somewhat optimistic considering the difficult situation in China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting division among Eastern and Western economics, as well as the increased likelihood of stagflation. A more conservative growth profile, consisting of stagnant cashflows over the next ten years and a terminal growth rate of 3%, leads to a fair value of $50 per share.

Compared to its peers, Otis' shares trade at a valuation premium, reflecting its position as a market leader (Table 2). However, I would argue that the market currently does not sufficiently appreciate Schindler's superior balance sheet, which can easily weather a prolonged recession. The company's ownership structure also inspires a lot of confidence. The reason for the comparatively lower valuation is partly due to the recently announced profit warning and the overall weaker growth outlook. Kone's intact downward trend is attributed to the company's current overdependence on China.

Taken together, I still think Otis is somewhat expensive but a great business, nonetheless. I recently bought an initial tranche of Schindler stock, which I consider to be a somewhat better deal, but I will also be buying an entry position in Otis shortly. I am not in a position to predict the future, and while I believe the risk of a recession is elevated, I am confident that Otis, like Schindler, is a great long-term investment. I believe the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates and tighten monetary policy by letting bonds mature off its balance sheet. In the long run, however, it will most likely be forced to once again adopt an expansionary stance, in part because of the large amount of U.S. dollar-denominated debt in other countries. When loose monetary policy resumes, in part to combat a recession, I am confident that Otis earnings will flourish due to government-mandated infrastructure programs like those we have already seen in response to the pandemic.

Figure 4: Long-term growth expectations according to FAST Graphs, based on the consensus of 7 to 15 analysts (obtained with permission from FAST Graphs; Copyright © 2022, Fastgraphs™ - All Rights Reserved) Table 2: Valuation metrics for Otis, Schindler and Kone (own work, based on each company's latest annual report, share price data from May 16 2022 and own estimates)

