BanksPhotos/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

At Leads From Gurus, we saw value in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) early last year, which is why we added Southwest stock to our model value portfolio more than a year ago. Despite many promising developments ever since our investment in the company, LUV stock has failed to take off due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. In light of this lackluster performance, we believe the investment thesis should be revisited today to identify whether Southwest is still undervalued, or whether cracks have appeared in the company's story.

The Business

Founded in 1967, Southwest Airlines Co. is the largest domestic carrier in the United States in terms of the number of domestic originating passengers boarded. With a leisure-focused low-cost business model, the company serves 121 destinations in 42 states with over 700 narrow-bodied Boeing aircraft. International destinations served by the company include Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Hawaii. In addition to passenger transportation which accounts for the bulk of revenue, Southwest also transports freight domestically and internationally to destinations such as Mexico City, Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Montego Bay, and San Jose.

Despite being a low-cost carrier, Southwest has an excellent track record for its high customer satisfaction and was ranked second in the J.D Power 2021 North American Satisfaction Study and topped the list of domestic airlines for customer service at the 2021 Elliot Readers' Choice Customer Service Awards. The company was also nominated to Fortune's 2021 list of the World's Most Admired Companies and eventually ranked 28.

Southwest Airlines Earnings

In the first quarter of 2022, Southwest reported a 129% year-over-year growth in revenue to $4.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The reported revenue came to around 91% of pre-pandemic levels, which suggests the company is inching toward full recovery. Passenger revenue rose 141% year-over-year, driving the overall financial performance of the company as this segment accounts for the bulk of company revenue.

The Omicron variant forced travelers to cancel bookings in the first two months of the quarter, but March revenues topped the pre-pandemic levels as the demand for both domestic and international travel hit a new high following the initial outbreak of Omicron. We believe the company's expectations for second-quarter revenue to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 8%-12% are not unreasonable.

Southwest is gradually enhancing its capacity which rose 48.6% YoY in Q1 to approximately 90.7% of pre-pandemic levels. The load factor, which measures the proportion of capacity filled by passengers, also improved to 77% from 64.3% in the year-ago quarter. The load factor was 81% in the comparable quarter in 2019. To keep up with the rising demand, the company is focused on adequately staffing its operations and has increased the employee headcount by 3,300 or 6% in the first quarter. Southwest also expects its fleet capacity to expand to 814 by the end of the year.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 32 cents per share for the first quarter, wider than analyst expectations for a loss of 30 cents per share. The company, however, expects to return to profitability in the next quarter given that demand is increasingly becoming steady after a period of heightened volatility in bookings for over two years. This is not the first time Southwest missed earnings estimates - the record in the last three years has been mixed.

Exhibit 1: Earnings surprise history

Seeking Alpha

Southwest hedges against fuel expenses and has hedged 63% of the fuel requirement for the year. Understandably, fuel costs increased 35.3% to $2.30 per gallon in Q1, and this was a driving force behind the challenges faced by many airline companies in the first quarter. The staffing challenges the company has been facing also proved to be a hit on earnings. The company paid incentives totaling $127 million in Q1 to secure and retain high-quality talent, and we believe the staffing shortages experienced by the industry as a whole will force airline companies to offer these types of incentives to retain talent at least through the end of the year.

With liquidity of over $15 billion and improving operating cash flows, Southwest has come a long way since early 2020 to tackle short-term liquidity issues investors thought it would face due to the virus-induced recession.

Opportunities To Grow

Having the largest domestic market share, Southwest is well-positioned to make the most of the leisure-led travel recovery as more people travel to visit friends and family in the post-pandemic era. According to ICAO data, domestic travel is rebounding faster than international travel, which is good news for Southwest because of its strong foothold in this market segment.

Exhibit 2: Rebounding air travel

ICAO

Exhibit 3: Domestic vs international recovery

ICAO

In March, Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest, and a few other airlines signed an open letter to urge President Biden to end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers. As a result of a court order, the mask mandate is no longer in place and this decision is likely to boost future bookings for international travel. That being said, passengers are still expected to comply with mask requirements at their destinations, so international travel is unlikely to recover fully until every country - or at least the major travel destinations in the world - put an end to Covid restrictions.

Southwest needs to improve in terms of transoceanic routes and premium options to achieve better performance in corporate bookings, a segment where customers are on the lookout for better perks that are already offered by high-end peers in the industry who already have built considerable loyalty. This is an area Southwest is trying to improve in the coming years in line with its focus on the loyalty scheme.

Southwest's loyalty scheme is comparatively new and has room to improve. It was in 1981 that legacy carriers American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), and Delta Air Lines launched their frequent flyer programs while Southwest introduced its 'Rapid Rewards' program only in 2011. The frequent flier margins of Southwest are as high as its peers but there is a long way for the company to go in this aspect. A recent upgrade to the Rapid Rewards portfolio was the enhancement of the partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) offering more benefits to customers, including EarlyBird Check-in, Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status, 25% back on inflight purchases, expanded benefits to local transit, and commuting purchases.

The business model of Southwest is structured in a way that it uses single aircraft, less popular airports which results in lower fees, and point-to-point routes rather than a hub-and-spoke network. At the same time, around 85% of its revenue comes through its own distribution channel. This, along with resistance to unbundle fares and luggage fees, has given the carrier greater pricing power. While some argue that such a model is easily replicable, it has given Southwest the ability to earn comparable yields in line with legacy airlines despite following a low-cost model. The company still faces stiff competition from ultra-low-cost carriers such as Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Frontier Airlines (FRNT) for the lowest-yielding customers, but we believe Southwest is well-positioned to thwart this threat and thrive in the next five years.

Risks To Monitor

Airline companies are vulnerable to external shocks and the industry itself is cyclical by nature. The two biggest threats in the recent past for carriers have been the rise in jet fuel prices and rising labor costs, and Southwest has not escaped the norm. The rise in jet fuel prices in the U.S. Gulf Coast since last year amounts to around 126.3%, and this is proving to be a challenge for the recovering airline industry as a whole.

Although there are promising developments, the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat to the global airline industry, especially given the aggressive response to new outbreaks by a few Asian countries.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) made a hostile bid for Spirit yesterday, and the potential for a merger between Spirit and JetBlue cannot be left out of the equation just yet. Consolidation among smaller peers in the low-cost market will be a threat to Southwest, so investors need to monitor this developing story as well.

How Does Southwest Airlines Compare To Their Peers?

Southwest is part of the big four airline operators alongside legacy carriers such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, and the rest of the market is fractioned among smaller players such as Spirit Airlines, Frontier, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), JetBlue Airways, and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW).

The legacy peers of Southwest have exhibited similar revenue rebound trends to that of Southwest in the last few quarters. The revenue of American Airlines grew 122% year-over-year to $8.9 billion in Q1 which is around 84% of 2019 levels. United Airlines reported stellar revenue growth of 134.9% YoY to $7.6 billion which is around 79% of pre-pandemic levels. Delta also reported a 159% YoY growth in revenue to $9.35 in Q1, which comes to around 89% of pre-pandemic levels. Southwest revenue, as highlighted earlier, recovered to 91% pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, so it would be fair to conclude the company is performing in line or slightly better than its legacy peers from a revenue growth perspective.

If we look at the stock market performance of the legacy airlines group this year, Southwest is the only company to deliver positive total returns. We believe this comes down to the company's strong presence in domestic markets, comparatively better management of fuel costs, and strong liquidity position.

Exhibit 4: Total return comparison YTD

Data by YCharts

A quick look at the 3-year revenue CAGR of legacy airline companies reveals Southwest has fared better during this challenging period. This, in our opinion, is a leading indicator of what the future holds for the airline industry as we believe Southwest will emerge from the pandemic as a much stronger business with the potential to successfully penetrate key international markets while maintaining its lead in the domestic market.

Company 3-year revenue growth CAGR Southwest Airlines -5.97% American Airlines -8.05% Delta Air Lines -7.91% United Airlines -11.54%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Although the lowest-yielding market segment will remain intensely competitive, we believe Southwest has already carved sufficient competitive advantages through its highly effective distribution channel and top-notch customer service to remain the leader of the domestic market with above-average yields. Competing with legacy carriers to improve its market share in the international segment will be difficult, but we believe the company is well-positioned to make slow and steady progress. More importantly, we believe the company will scale its operations profitably.

Is LUV Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Southwest looks primed for growth, and we believe our original investment thesis is well and truly valid today. However, we are updating our earnings model for the company with revised estimates for revenue growth, taking into account recent developments. Below, you will find the updated revenue estimates for the company.

Fiscal year Revenue estimate Implied revenue growth 2022 $22.79 billion 44.3% 2023 $26.18 billion 14.9% 2024 $28.3 billion 8.1% 2025 $28.84 billion 1.9% 2026 $29.12 billion 1%

Source: Author's estimates

We expect EBITDA margins to turn positive this year at 16.3% and improve to 19% by 2026. Other important assumptions include an average tax rate of 28%, a revenue multiple of 1.5 to calculate the terminal value, and a WACC of 9.5%. These assumptions reflect our expectations for a strong recovery in bookings this year followed by a strong 2023, and we have used a cost of capital that we believe is adequate to take on the risks associated with the uncertainty of the airline business. Using these assumptions, the intrinsic value estimate of Southwest comes to $63.86 per share, which implies an upside of 47% from the current market price.

Based on these findings, we believe Southwest Airlines stock is a buy today.

Takeaway

Southwest Airlines is attractively priced despite the uncertainties surrounding the timeline for a full recovery. With a highly-skilled management team, we believe Southwest is well-positioned to grow while enhancing its profitability, which makes the company a good pick for value investors.