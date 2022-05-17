Ron and Patty Thomas/E+ via Getty Images

When Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) announced its quarterly results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, it did so against a collapsed stock price and a market that had all but abandoned ESG investing for oil and gas stocks. Even publicly listed coal companies have been having a great time as the 2021 surge in energy prices brought with it inflation and a general stock meltdown that has disrupted the momentum previously enjoyed by high-flying green stocks.

Hannon Armstrong has since seen its stock price fall 43% from its 52-week high as concerns over its valuation, a possible recession, and a broader pullback in the market have weighed heavily.

Data by YCharts

The pullback has created a silver lining for prospective investors who perhaps held back from investing due to repeatedly voiced concern from bears that Hannon Armstrong's valuation had run ahead of its fundamental value. With a quarterly dividend payout of $0.375, the company now sports a strong annual dividend yield of 4%. This is higher than its sector median payout of 2.18%, a 182 basis point difference. However, as this payout is still lower than its 4-year average dividend yield it implies that the current pullback could still have a level to go until it is classed as material to Hannon Armstrong's historical payout.

The company has built a diversified portfolio of investments that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows, these investments are broadly categorized under three markets; Behind-the-meter, Sustainable Infrastructure, and Grid-Connected. This is meant to adequately position Hannon Armstrong along three vital pathways that are set to experience continued, almost perpetual growth, in the coming years as mitigating climate change continues to be a core policy objective of states and the federal government.

This comes against a future filled with so much uncertainty for companies and investors as the prospects for the US economy continue to deteriorate on the back of climbing inflation and interest rates. The specter of a recession haunts us all.

A Quarter Of Beats With Revenue Growth Maintaining Upward Ramp

The company recently released its fiscal 2022 first quarter results which showed continued momentum across its business functions with revenue coming in at $58.48 million. This was a 13.1% year-over-year increase and a $28.97 million beat on consensus estimates. The company's portfolio also grew to reach $3.7 billion, up 28% over the comparable year-ago period.

Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong's pipeline, transactions that have the potential to close over the next 12 months, grew to reach $4 billion with BTM leading the way as the largest market. Management stated that this pipeline was driven by a diverse set of more than 40 programmatic and prospective clients.

Hannon Armstrong

The company's distributable EPS reached $0.52, a 21% increase from the previous year, and a $0.04 beat on consensus estimates. Hannon expects distributable EPS to grow at a compound annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to a $1.55 per share baseline in 2020. This comes against market expectations for EPS to be at least $1.98 for fiscal 2022. Perhaps supporting the case for a dividend increase at it fully covers the current annual dividend payout.

The forward price to earnings ratio stands at 18.67 which is significantly higher than the 10.02 sector median. However, Hannon Armstrong is a best-in-class company and has historically traded at a premium to its sector.

An ESG Darling Yesterday And Tomorrow

ESG stocks might have fallen out of favor with the new stock market reality of 2022. And perhaps elements of it did go too far in terms of pulling away from the extractive industries too quickly. The current energy crisis is as much to do with an explosion in global demand following the conclusive end of global lockdowns as it is with a lack of global supply. Oil and gas is here to stay, a somber fact heightened by the war in Ukraine and the policy of divestment being pursued by an alliance of democracies against Russian energy.

Energy security has come back into the national lexicon, and while this will involve more drilling, it will also highlight the importance of domestic green energy sources. Hence, the continued development of the green energy industry will not only form a crucial tenet of decarbonization efforts but will now occupy a strategic objective of increasing energy security.

The energy transition is critical for the future of the planet and will continue to drive economic activity within Hannon Armstrong's three markets for the foreseeable future. This means the company remains a core holding for investors seeking exposure to the continued decarbonization effort as well as a new paradigm of energy security. The shift to a zero-carbon economy continues at pace and Hannon Armstrong is well placed to capitalize on it.