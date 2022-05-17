United Airlines Holdings, Inc.'s (UAL) Management Presents at Bank of America 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference 2022 - (Transcript)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bank of America 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference 2022 May 17, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Andrew Nocella - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

It is great to be back in Boston in person at this great venue after a two-year hiatus given the pandemic. We have a great line up of airlines today and I think everyone in attendance will be focused on a few things, one is the health of the consumer traveler and we’ll have United Airlines kicking things off in a little bit, they’ve put out an update last night that I think they’ll have some pretty good insight into the current trends here.

Second pilot and labor issues, we have Mesa Air and others that have been impacted by some of the regional pilot issues and I think could be topical for folks. Also I will also hear about capacity plans especially given fuel continuing to move higher, and then lastly we obviously have some special situations in the space that will be touched upon. So look for prior to hearing from what everyone has to say today, we’ll pause for about five minutes, we’ll get United in here and we’ll kick things off momentarily. Thanks again everyone.

Good morning and welcome again to the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference here in Boston. Great to be back in person after a two-year hiatus from this great venue here. To kick things off this morning pleased to have United Airlines with us and the EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Nocella. So, Andrew, welcome.

Great to be here, thanks for the invite.

Absolutely. So you put on a -- just we’ll start off with the 8-K from last night updated your 2Q revenue guidance, anything you want to say about that?

Sure. We’re pretty pleased by where were are relative to what we thought just a few weeks ago, the recovery is just moving at a quicker clip across, I think the entire globe at this point, maybe with the exception of one or two points in Asia. So everything is really strong and so we upped the guidance to between 23 and 25 on the total CASM line, which is a pretty amazing number. As we look at the chart, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that and we often talk about this, is this the strongest environment we’ve ever seen and absolutely the bounce back is happening just as we thought it was and we’re glad of that.

There was a little bit less capacity primarily related to the 777s, which are delayed back into service, but we’ve got good news on that last night and our CASM-ex is a little bit higher as a result of that.

Yes, yes, and do you want to touch upon the 777 I just heard a few minutes ago?

So, late last night the FAA issued the final paperwork on our Pratt & Whitney-powered 777s which we have 52 of, represents about 10% of our capacity as a business. So it’s really, really material. They’ve been on the ground for well over a year. You really can’t rush safety, but we made it through the process and we expect to start flying the aircraft again ad hoc, probably within the next week, officially in a schedule on May 26 and then we’ll be ramping up to, partly about 30 to 35 aircraft by the time we get to July. So it is a pretty significant step-up change in our capacity and of course that capacity, the negative capacity has been hurting CASM-ex there is no doubt about that and getting the aircraft where you have pilots to fly and are ready to fly back in the air is going to be a real good tailwind.

Yes, absolutely. Yes, before the 8-K last night, when I had my question ready for today and all I was going to start off with just in terms of the demand question, I think your first quarter conference call was certainly one of the more bullish airlines calls that I’ve heard and [multiple speakers] exactly right, yes. But the 8-K kind of answers this, but how do you respond to there’s lot of fear out there in the equity markets, many are concerned about the -- really more of the ability of the leisure consumer to keep up kind of the travel trends as we’ve been hearing a lot from investors, are we in the middle of peak travel? How do you think about kind of that demand elasticity or the health of the consumer in kind of the demand recovery right now?

We think it's really strong. So we believe that consumer savings are really high, and that there is a lot of pent up demand. You've been stuck in your houses for two years without a lot of travel. Last summer Europe was not what we had hoped it to be, this summer it will be. We are growing by about 25%. So we feel pretty bullish that this can continue for quite some time. It will be quite a while before the consumer balance sheets are back to where they were in 2019, based on everything we know about that. So we feel like the leisure part of this is really strong and will continue as far as the eye can see. But the great part is the business part, which is continuing to bounce back rapidly here in the United States and across the Atlantic.

I think the numbers are low single digits now for those two entities. TransPacific is still way off, because China and Japan are -- well, Japan is up about, I think they are open up for business there. There is minimal business traffic going to and from Japan. That being said, they were filling our airplanes with lot of cargo going across the Pacific, and where cargo yields are right now, amazingly it offsets the mediocre load factors that we're seeing in the main path of this.

Yes, got it. Kind of sticking on the leisure consumer, I guess, I publish my bookings data each week. We have seen just in terms of domestic leisure volumes, kind of probably not as strong as maybe they were, call it a month or two ago, but we're seeing a real uptick on the international side. Are you seeing like, I always thought like, maybe as we were going through kind of the leisure boom last summer, as we moved into the summer of 2020, as international opened up more, do you think there's maybe a little bit more of trade off going on in terms of people that used to just -- would just fly domestic over the past couple of years, maybe now are looking more internationally?

They are definitely looking more internationally. But I wouldn't read too much into that leisure data domestically. I think the revenue management systems, my guess across all the U.S. airlines are just beginning to tighten up, because we don't want to run out of supply for this summer. And it was just, it was just going, at least at United, it was coming too quickly and we made the appropriate changes to slow it down so that we can meter in with the capacity that we had available. Otherwise, we just had a fear that we would be sold out, not only for leisure business, but for business this summer.

Interesting. Which on the corporate side, things just, things seem to really be recovering at a nice clip here. On the call, I think TRASM back above pre-2019 levels I think, demand yes, at least volumes sort of you're at 80% or so maybe in March, you talked about it being kind of obviously it's the first innings of the corporate recovery. How do you think kind of it plays out into the middle innings of this?

Summer is not our busiest time period for business traffic, but it's continuing to recover, at least relative to 2019 levels. I think where we see the next step up and maybe even go beyond 2019 levels, particularly for domestic Latin and Europe is in the fall, when the kids go back to school. Hopefully COVID is more securely behind us at least in most, if not all regions of the world, but most regions of the world. We're expecting another step up then. So we're saving seats for the appropriate categories in the fall and beyond. So we were, again we were really bullish on the call and we are bullish enough. And our biggest concern right now is selling out for the summer and again we’ve made the appropriate changes, so we don't do that.

Yes, yes, interesting. Yes again kind of sticking to the call, seems like things, you guys quickly went to seeing more of a structural change, as opposed to kind of waiting for the recovery to begin to play out. It seemed, your comments there seemed to switch pretty quickly. We'd known about the pilot issue for a while, or at least probably three to six months or so. I guess, what was the biggest change that the team saw in order to get so bullish on that structural call?

Look so going back actually pre-pandemic, when we were looking at pilots fly for our regional partners, we realized there was going to be a shortage. And I think during that time period, everybody thought it was just relative to those particular carriers flying little aircraft. And then the pandemic kind of changed everything that came after that. So as we went through this, what we realized is that our training capabilities and hiring capabilities, and the current outlook for a pilot at United and maybe a few other carriers is just so far superior to the alternatives, that there is no shortage of pilots for United mainline. We have a robust resume pool, we’re hiring I think roughly 200 per month.

Last year we probably hired to two times what our nearest competitors did. We got started on this early, so we wouldn't have a backlog. And I think we have the appropriate training apparatus available to us to kind of make it work. And then what we saw is the pilot shortage is now going up to other larger carriers that fly mainline jets. And I think that was the part that maybe surprised us when it shouldn't have combined with irregular operations as a result of that shortage and looking really bad, combined with those things, causing costs to look really bad. And it's a really significant shift in the industry outlook.

And from our perspective where we are right now, we think there's a gap of 11,000 to 12,000 pilots this year and it's caused by three categories. One is growth requirements, two is retirement requirements, and three is filling the -- getting the ratios back to where they should be. In other words, staffing is just too short to fly a reliable airline today, across the industry. I’m not talking about United. And so the industry has to get the staffing levels back to normal. It then has to cover the retirement and then has to cover the growth.

And what I don't think people realize is, retirement this year is about 1800 pilots. Retirement in two years is going to accelerate to 3000. And it's going to roughly stay at 3000 through the end of the decade and so that's a pretty big shift. And so you wind up having a significant gap in staffing for the next two or three years that is really quite material.

Got it. For United with the 777 just cleared recently, are your pilots ready to go there? Do you just probably a little bit more final, any training or any bottlenecks there to think about [indiscernible]?

They definitely are. I mean, with the pandemic, we made decisions on when to do heavy checks, and how many pilots to staff based on what we thought demand would be, and so on and so forth. And look, it's coming back probably even quicker than we thought. And we were very bullish on how it will come back. And so we pre-planned to fly roughly half the 777 this summer and we have the appropriate staff and the pilots to do that, so we will do that. And we're training up on the 777s, so by later this year, we can fly the full fleet.

Yes, got it. I have a whole list of questions here, but I know if there's anybody in the room that wants to ask a question at any point in time, just feel free to raise your hand and we'll get a mic over to you. I just wanted to throw that out there to folks we don’t have to wait to the very end. But maybe sticking with kind of pilots and labor, I know you’ve recently got across a new pilot deal I know the details of it are still kind of under lock and key. But anything you can just say there on the deal, because obviously it seems like it allows you to progress to the next phase of the growth plan that you outlined last year?

Look we -- I think we have the best pilot relations in the business and we’re really proud of that. And we have a great working relationship with our pilots. We’ll leave it to the pilots to release the details on the appropriate timeline which is I think we’re writing contract language right now and then we’ll release it probably I think about a month after that. So we still have a number of weeks to go before we get it out there. But we work collaboratively and I think we found a middle ground that works. We're -- I think there must be almost every contract open in the country today, which is unbelievable. So we're really proud to be able to have reached this agreement first and we look forward to getting it done. And it really is a milestone given how long the contracts have been open. And so we know our team wanted a new contract and we wanted to deliver one and we were able to do that.

Kind of go back to a little bit more on the corporate, the corporate conversation. I think it was in your earnings release that you said that obviously you were seeing business travel rapidly returning. I think you also said including Asia, like what are you seeing like there?

Yes, so Asia is the tale of a couple different regions. And so you have China, which, unfortunately is still relatively shut down. We have four flights a week to China when we used to have I think 10 or 11 per day. So in China business traffic is almost nil unfortunately, this point. Japan is also very small, although they were quite optimistic that soon that Japan will open up and we're, later this summer, early this fall, yes I think you'll see a lot more flights from United Airlines going on.

Okay.

Yes, excluding those two points, you have Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore. Many of those markets are open for business and coming back really strongly. We lacked the sufficient capacity actually at a place like Singapore, we just didn’t plan that one right and we have three or four flights a week when we'd like to have two a day at this point. There are gaps, but we’re filling those gaps over the next three months.

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

I think in Asia we have to look at different things. I'm not sure when we get back, yes. But that doesn't mean we won't have other opportunities. We see a lot of opportunity, for example, in other countries. In Asia we didn't fly to, so we'll be looking at those things and that may offset other countries that don't come fully back. But first of all, what I would say is we, particularly domestically, we don't use the word growth. I know that's the word everybody talks about as they measure ASMs and so on and so…

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

I think we did it very well and we're very proud of it. And we think we think we did it better than anybody else, quite frankly. And so we will continue to do the right thing to hit the targets. And so that's our gold star as we look out there is how are we going to hit the strike targets, particularly as we head towards 2026. I think everybody thinks that's a long time away and airline plan and given the aircraft and so on and so forth and pilot training issues that we are well on our way and planning for it. And again, we'll adjust as needed, like we have in the past and we will in the future.

I guess on the CASMs in terms of long-term CASM plans, 777s back, you got the pilot deal. There's probably a bit more inflation out there than you would have anticipated when you would originally put the plan in place, but do you see any other headwinds from that regard?

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

So we're anxious to see how everybody else does. But the idea of running these in an industry’s completion factor is just not very good. And I do expect that we as an industry need to do better. And that means certain limitations on what we can and can't do as an industry. Again, I don't feel like United, our training situation is complex, just like everybody else’s but we have a really strong big team that kind of manages this for us very, very carefully. And I think we're doing a great job at it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

Unidentified Company Representative

Andrew Nocella

The great news is that joining United Airlines is a career. We have over 200 widebody jets. The pay rates for those aircraft are dramatically higher than the narrowbody jets, as we all know. And so as a pilot looks in terms of what are their earnings potential for the entire career, airlines that do not operate widebody jets are just going to be in a more of a deficit through this cycle, which is many, many years. It is, I think, really material. And you know, it's structurally we just, we landed on third base, right? When it comes to this.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Just given the challenges to deal in sort of Boeing, Airbus, I mean, seems like there's going to be an impending shortage of jets, particularly in narrowbody. I guess, be interested to hear your thoughts on that and specifically, how you guys are positioned and how are you going to deal with that?

Sure. I think if you were trying to make a large order for narrowbody aircraft today, that were to be delivered between now and 2026, you're going to find there's not a lot of aircraft. So airlines that don't have options available or firm aircraft and order are not going to have a lot of options available to them, other than maybe go into the leasing market. There are aircraft in the leasing market, but they're very expensive, at least relative to U.S. carrier standards in my opinion.

Secondarily, I do think there are supply chain problems at the OEMs. And so, I think Boeing's troubles are all over the headlines unfortunately every day, which is incredibly frustrating to us. They are ramping back up. Could they miss their plans next year for United? They could, we're making sure they don't right in the appropriate ways that we do that. But we do think at least from our own point of view is on the edges, right? The few airplanes are late here and there, it really doesn't deviate on our United Next plan. But to your original point, if we didn't order the aircraft when we did last year, they would not be available to us and we would have, I think, a significant problem trying to either grow or replace older aircraft that need to be retired. And so ordering those aircraft last year, I think was just, again, it's going to give us a structural advantage over the next few years, because we have the aircraft on order, and we have pilots available to fly them. And I'm not sure everybody is going to be able to say that.

Either, either those two points. I know we have just a couple of minutes left. I guess may be kind of last question for you Andrew, but kind of moving back to the corporate demand profile, because I think it is going to be very important as we move past peak leisure, summer and summer travel, when we think about the drivers of your corporate business in terms of industries, obviously you have the San Francisco presence and probably in tech, beginning to get people kind of asking the question about tech stocks are down a lot. People worry about profitability of those companies. That means if people are laid off, that hurts corporate travel in that vertical. Can you may be speak to kind of the biggest verticals in terms of your kind of corporate contracts and then kind of your thoughts around kind of the health of those industries?

Andrew Nocella

Consultants and financial services I think are also looking good. The New York to London market is one of the key ones for financial services and we've boosted our schedule up to seven flights per day. We’re going to be a real player in this market where years ago we were not. And leasing the right aircraft and I think we’ve got a, we have a great, great plan for this. And so, across the board, industrials are very big at United, particularly the Chicago Hub and that looks okay, too.

So they're all a little bit different on different rates of recovery. And clearly, the tech recovery related to San Francisco had been slower. And I don't have the numbers where there's the tech business exactly today that's causing San Francisco to rebound. But I can tell you our performance at San Francisco over the last four or five weeks has been incredible. And so that's got to be in relation to tech coming back, as well as strong leisure demand, so that's looking good.

So we don't really have any significant worries about the health of any one of our strong verticals in terms of right, who supports us. And, you know, our product is being transformed with the United Next plan. You know, we just, you know, we launched our first brand campaign in like a decade, yesterday afternoon in New York, Good Leads The Way, and we're going to make sure people understand that this is a different United Airlines than it was five or 10 years ago. You know, we are focused on sustainability. We're focused on DEI. We have 500 new aircraft come in. Our employees are excited and engaged to welcome you on board and it's going to make a difference, it really is going to make a difference.

Our NPS scores are doing really well and that's going to translate. Other airlines have done this right? This is going to translate into RASM and TRASM and the margins, and so we feel really excited about the future. We were bullish a few weeks ago on the call and we're more bullish than that today obviously, given the 8-K this morning.

Well, great way to end it. Thank you. Thank you very much. I Appreciate it.

I appreciate it.

