Exchange Income: Dividend Bump, Upside Confirmed

There aren't that many monthly dividend payors out there. Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) is one of them, and one that I've been covering for some time. It doesn't seem to always receive as much traction as it should, so I'm hoping this article will reach you in good health, and allow me to show you why you should be considering Exchange Income Corporation as an investment.

Exchange Income Corporation - Revisiting the company

Investing in a comparatively small business such as this is a bit of an oddity for an investor who focuses usually on A-rated megacorps on the global market. But the thing is, I focus on quality and valuation. Exchange Income has the former and has had the latter for some time.

Trading at $46 CAD at the time of writing this article, this upside might be slimming down a bit. However, the truth is that the company actually has plenty of good reasons for appreciating - and there are also reasons why the upside might indeed still be intact.

Exchange Income's start to 2022 was absolutely solid

The company finished an M&A, which was a bolt-on for its Medevac business in Northern Alberta. This is exactly the sort of operation I love to see the company expanding given the fundamental, resilient nature of the business operations. The price paid was $15M, including $2M worth of stock in Exchange Income.

Secondly, and perhaps much more importantly, Exchange Income is moving into the bigger leagues, having completed its second-largest M&A to date by purchasing Northern Mat & Bridge for $325M. This company builds environmentally sound and sustainable, temporary access solutions across Canada.

On the fundamental side, such M&As and size increases also call for credit expansion. The company secured an enlarged credit facility of $1.75B. It wasn't all that long ago that the fact that the company secured $1B in credit was big news.

And, to cap it all off, we have 2022 guidance. And it's good.

We expect adjusted EBITDA of between $410 million and $430 million for fiscal 2022 and for fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA of between $500 million and $530 million. Finally, based on the strength of the results, the acquisitions and our balance sheet, we're able to announce the increase in our dividend to $0.20 a month or $2.40 per annum. This is our 15th dividend increase in our history and the first since the onset of COVID. (Source: Mike Pyle, Exchange Income Corporation Earnings Call 1Q22)

All of these trends were recorded during times when things are traditionally the weakest. Despite this, Exchange Income recorded record revenues. This is the highest quarterly level the company has ever achieved, and I believe the company when considering it's going to go upward from here, not down. With EBITDA up 4% on an adjusted basis, this also marks the best 1QXX EBITDA in the company's history.

While government assistance and subsidies masked the improvements in EBITDA somewhat, we can consider an LFL development of 28%.

The important TTM FCF - Maintenance CapEx Payout Ratio, which is how the company calculates its monthly dividend payout, has improved by 3% YoY, again during the weakest quarter the company typically experiences.

Risks and issues?

Plenty - at least on a theoretical basis. The fuel prices are wreaking havoc for Exchange Income - or at least they would be if Exchange Income did not have the ability to pass them on either through fuel surcharges or fuel escalation clauses in all of the company's agreements. Since this is the case, it becomes a footnote worth noting, and more a question of how long Exchange Income's customers themselves have the ability to pass things along here.

This causes a lag effect in earnings, because these clauses and agreements don't go into full force immediately, and it will take a few quarters for company prices to fully reflect this new reality.

However, despite these challenges and indeed despite everything going on, the company is fully able to deliver improvements in results on a YoY basis in the aerospace and aviation business. So, Aviation was actually the star of the show - while the company's manufacturing arm saw impacts from inflation and supply chain pressure.

The window business had some real issues during the quarter - aside from this, the company's various manufacturers have been able to manage these impacts well. The problem with the window business is that its contracts are signed 12-24 months in advance of production, and these contracts do not include escalation clauses.

Obviously rapid inflation, because of this, has a significant impact on results. Still, demand is high and the company is starting to convert opportunities into orders. This is a temporary setback that might impact margins in the short term, but my stance is that the company can manage this.

With success in M&A, success in aviation, and everything in terms of fundamentals and numbers seeming "green", there are very few fundamental risks here that I consider to be worth mentioning. The future for Exchange Income Corporation, including the Northern Mat deal as well as its legacy operations, seems bright - and given the guidance for 2022 we've gotten, my confidence and the visibility I see for the company's results have increased, not gotten worse.

This takes us to valuation.

Exchange Income Corporation - Valuation

The valuation for this business continues to be interesting. Despite what you might see as pushing towards full valuation, the integration of Northern Mat and the company's organic and inorganic growth calls for Exchange to grow bigger and bigger over time.

So too, do earnings and cash flows.

We value Exchange Income on a cash flow basis. In terms of OCF, we value it at a 5-7X multiple range, with 5X being a "BUY" for me, and anything approaching 7.5X being a "HOLD" due to full valuation. It's been a long time since Exchange Income has been at a 7.5X+ multiple. Not since the Pandemic, in fact.

Exchange Income Corporation Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

In my view, the market is still undervaluing the potential of this Canadian player way too much. Accounting for the bump in the dividend, the monthly yield is now 5.2% even at a $46CAD price. And given the relatively high visibility of improved results, based on guidance as well as historical trends, I view it likely that the company's earnings will improve.

There comes a time when you have to admit a company's management is simply "apt" at managing capital and operations. I believe Exchange Income, despite lacking a credit rating, warrants such confidence at this time.

Is the company as safe as Realty Income (O) or other monthly payors? No, of course not. It's less than 5% the size of some of those companies. But it's a qualitative business in its own right. I've owned it since well before the pandemic. It was, in fact, one of my first Canadian buys when I started researching stocks more seriously.

And it hasn't left the portfolio. I've only added more to where I now stand at over 3% of my portfolio in this business.

While calling for a 30%+ upside on an annualized basis in such a business might be a bit risky, I do not consider it unlikely that the company could double as an investment in less than 4 years, given where EPS is expected to go.

Exchange Income Corporation Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

In fact, even if it doesn't move an inch from its current price, and even goes down in multiple as better earnings materialize (after all, we don't expect Northern Mat to be unprofitable in terms of cash flow), the company could, in fact, drop to 4.4X P/OCF and you'd still make 11% per year.

Despite the company's limited size, this is a high-conviction buy for my portfolio and for my targets. I understand the company might not be everyone's cup of tea. I know for a fact that not all brokers in the US even offer to invest in the company.

But I consider this company a solid "BUY" with an excellent upside. And should it drop in valuation, I will be the first clamoring to "load up" on the business by buying more shares.

Mr. Pyle and his team have built an aviation/manufacturing powerhouse that has managed to navigate deftly through an aviation-crippling pandemic, while not only maintaining, but increasing the dividend, and keeping all operations working as normal.

That is worth my trust. The math makes sense, and add to that the management and we have a solid "BUY".

S&P Global considers the company a "BUY" with a $56 average target price, with 10 of 11 analysts calling for a "BUY" here. I can't but agree with them.

Not only that, as of this article I'm officially bumping my PT by $4/share to $51 CAD for the company's shares.

Thesis

My thesis for Exchange Income is fairly simple.

This is a small operator with a big upside. Fundamentals are solid, and I like their operations and their niche. At an attractive price, and for the right investor, this is a definite "BUY" at a $51 PT.

Risks do exist, but they're on a more subjective and "what-if" level, with very few actual logical risks to the company's balance sheet or operations.

My stance is a "BUY", and I'm excited for the 2Q22.

Thank you for reading.