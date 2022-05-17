PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The CRO (CRO-USD) token is the native coin of the Crypto.com exchange. It was originally known as the MCO token for Monaco. A rebranding took place and the name was changed to CRO to reflect the Crypto.com exchange's new name. The token was originally an ERC-20 coin but was migrated to the Cronos blockchain which was launched recently in February 2022. The Cronos Token has seen wide-scale adoption and has been integrated into the Crypto.com platform providing many benefits to its holders.

CRO Technology

The CRO Token is deployed on the native Cronos blockchain network powered by the Crypto.com exchange. Cronos has been built on the Cosmos (ATOM-USD) network that provides great interoperability between different blockchain networks.

The Cronos network is EVM compatible and is also highly scalable. It works on the Proof of Authority consensus mechanism and has attracted many validators.

Since it is built on the Cosmos ecosystem, it also possesses the ability to interconnect with different blockchain networks. Interoperability is a strongly demanded feature by many developers and Cronos has been able to attract many project owners.

The Cronos blockchain has set an ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2023. IT is a sustainable ecosystem with many benefits and frequent grant programs for developers.

The CRO Token is used in the following ways inside the Crypto.com exchange:

1. CRO is used as a payment currency for utilizing the Cronos blockchain. Developers will need to purchase and pay fees in terms of CRO token driving its value as more adoption takes place.

2. Users can also stake and earn rewards for acting as validators on the Cronos blockchain. Users were earlier able to earn an APY of 10%-14%. However, Crypto.com had announced the removal of reward programs but later decided to backtrack and has since reintroduced the rewards at reduced rates of 4%-8%. It's still more than what you get from a bank fixed deposit and remains highly attractive.

3. Users who hold CRO tokens get attractive discounts on trading fees as per a tier-based model. The more CRO a user holds, the bigger the discount.

4. Users can also pay in terms of CRO tokens through the Crypto Pay app and earn cashback.

5. A CRO Visa card also entitles users to earn rewards on every spend. If the user decides to stake some CRO, earnings from the card rewards are increased in proportion to the holdings.

6. Supercharger is an event organized for CRO holders that allows them to get early access to tokens that are launched by the Crypto.com exchange. It helps them to mine new tokens by staking on a liquidity pool.

7. Syndicate events allow holders of CRO to get tokens at highly discounted prices. The allocation is decided based on the overall trading activity and the number of CRO tokens held by the user.

CRO Ecosystem

The Cronos ecosystem hosts many dApps with diverse use cases. It has become a vibrant space with many project developers opting for it due to its interoperability and high scalability. It is preferred by decentralized finance protocols due to its interoperability and low fee model. Many interesting protocols have been developed in the Cronos ecosystem. Some of these dApps are described below.

1. VVS Finance: It is a decentralized exchange that allows permissionless and secure token swaps along with the ability to carry out yield farming.

2. Tectonic: It is a lending and borrowing decentralized finance platform powered by the Cronos network. There is no lockup period on Tectonic and users can withdraw their earnings immediately.

3. Cronos Bridge: The native cross-chain bridge for transferring assets to other blockchains and vice-versa.

4. MM finance: It is a decentralized finance and launchpad platform built on the Cronos ecosystem.

5. Cronos Chimp Club: These are 10,000 uniquely generated Chimps on the Cronos Chain which grant users exclusive access to the various event and features provided by the Cronos Chimp Club.

6. DeFi Degen Land: The first gaming decentralized finance ecosystem launched on the Cronos network. Users can simply hold a $DeFiDegenLand token and get rewarded in BTC on every transaction. It is a great way to earn passive income. It provides ownership of in-game items.

7. Agora: NFT marketplace that allows users to trade easily and quickly.

Tokenomics

The total supply of CRO is capped at 30 billion coins. 70 billion CRO were burnt during the relaunch and rebranding phase.

The distribution mechanism is explained below:

30% - Secondary distribution and launch incentives. Released in batches.

20% - Capital reserve account. Vested till 7 November 2022.

20% - Network Long-Term Incentives. Is locked till 7 November 2022.

20% - Ecosystem grants.

10% - Community and marketing efforts.

Technical Analysis

From an EWT perspective, CRO has reached its maximum retracement target, and we should see a strong reversal soon:

CRO Forecast (TradingView)

CRO struck a high at $0.97 and has since then retraced all the way towards $0.17. This is exactly the 88.7% retracement from wave 1, marked by the grey line. This is definitely a great point to add, but caution is warranted. If CRO falls below this level, it could never recover. However, my primary expectation is that CRO turns around soon, and heads all the way up to at least $1.5 at the 1.618 ext.

Final Thoughts

The CRO Token provides great rewards and cashback. Its staking program is also a great incentive for holding the token for the long term. Staking the CRO token also provides discounts on trading fees inside the Crypto.com exchange. As the Cronos network expands and witnesses more adoption by dApps, the demand for CRO will also go up helping in increasing its value. The passive income generated by simply holding the token is also an attractive incentive for users.